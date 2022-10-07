Read full article on original website
Related
SNP members back increasing the age children start school
SNP members have backed a motion that would see the age children go to school increased and create a kindergarten system in Scotland. Proposed by the party’s policy development convener Toni Giugliano, the motion calls on the Scottish Government to introduce a “statutory play-based kindergarten stage for three to six-year-olds” as well raising the formal school starting age to six.
momcollective.com
An Autism-Friendly Halloween
As soon as Halloween decorations hit our local Target and Wal-Mart shelves, my son Matthew begins planning his costume. For years, I looked forward to this time indulging his quirky costume choices and decorating the house far earlier than necessary. However, now that Matthew is six feet tall and 17 years old, Halloween also evokes feelings of worry and apprehension.
Comments / 0