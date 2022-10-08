ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlinginc.com

Four Honor No More Members Appear To Be Done With IMPACT Wrestling

Honor No More members Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defended their IMPACT World Tag Team Championships against The Motor City Machine Guns at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory event this weekend. However, it seems that they might be done with the company, along with two other members of their faction.
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Believed To Be Joining AEW

Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE stars make the jump to All Elite Wrestling, and it looks like another familiar name could be joining the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE sources have indicated they believe Renee Paquette is heading to AEW. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport has heard that WWE reached out to Renee about possibly returning. Neither Renee nor AEW have confirmed that she will be joining All Elite Wrestling.
ComicBook

IWGP World Champion Jay White Calls Out AEW Star

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White is clamoring for an All Elite Wrestling star to walk through the forbidden door. During a recent episode of NJPW Strong, White tagged with Karl Anderson to defeat Homicide and AEW's Wheeler Yuta. This tag bout was originally scheduled to be a trios match, with Doc Gallows on White's team and Eddie Kingston factoring into the opposition. Kingston contracted COVID-19 ahead of this taping and was forced to pull out of the event.
Fightful

Changes Made To 9/28 AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane

AEW Dynamite was heavily affected by the Hurricane in Florida. As made public by Tony Khan this week, those who lived in the area were not required to attend tonight's AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia. Grapsody's Will Washingston learned a couple of those absences that led to big changes on the show.
Fightful

Logan Paul Confronts The Bloodline, PAC Hammers His Way To Victory | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown, AEW Rampage, and AEW Battle of the Belts IV on Friday, October 7, 2022:. - Logan Paul confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Friday. Paul Heyman compared Paul to Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper, and he called him a male Kardashian. He noted how Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, Andrew Tate could have faced Reigns, but none of them had the balls to do so. Heyman delivered the spoiler that Reigns will smash Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul called Jey Uso the Tribal Chief, trying to stir up some tension with The Bloodline. It briefly work, but Sami Zayn got the group back on track. He proceeded to call Paul a giant #2 and stated that he will be a stain on Reigns' boot when all is said and done.
Fightful

Mia Yim's IMPACT Contract Set To Expire This Weekend

An IMPACT contract is set to expire in just a couple of weeks. Mia Yim has been with IMPACT Wrestling since the spring of 2022, working almost exclusively with the promotion since then outside of a couple of indie bookings. When she'd signed, Fightful was told that it was a short-term deal, carrying her into October. We've learned some more specific details on that.
Fightful

Bandido Had To Scramble To Put Together Gear For AEW Debut

Things were wild for Bandido last week. We're told that the booking to get Bandido on AEW last week was very last minute -- announced two days before -- largely because of issues surrounding the Hurricane. This left Bandido in an unusual situation. He was traveling from one place, while...
Fightful

Heath Reveals How Much Time Is Left On His Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Heath still has time to go on his IMPACT Wrestling deal. Heath joined IMPACT Wrestling following his WWE departure. Unfortunately, an injury delayed his progress in IMPACT but now, he is at the top of his game, helping Josh Alexander and the others take down Honor No More. Speaking with Miami Herald's Jimmy Varsallone before Bound For Glory, Heath revealed he still has a year to go on his deal while speaking on what he likes about the environment of IMPACT Wrestling.
Fightful

WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers For The Last Week Of September

Fightful has learned the following producers and notes from WWE Raw 9/27. - Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari. - Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory was set for a dark match main event, produced by Jason Jordan. - Shelton Benjamin vs. R-Truth was taped for Main...
Fightful

'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Breaking Out, Names His Favorite Matches Of His Career

'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks about his breakout in the pro wrestling scene. Ever since returning to the United States at the beginning of 2022, Mike Bailey has once again become a fan favorite in the independent wrestling landscape. Bailey, who was banned from entering the United States in 2016 after dealing with visa issues, has made the most out of this year, competing in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, PWG, GCW, and more.
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership On 10/7 Rises Ahead Of WWE Extreme Rules

The preliminary numbers are in for the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown. Spoiler TV reports WWE SmackDown on October 7 averaged 2.133 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.117 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. This number is up from the preliminary numbers for the September 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.076 million viewers. Last Friday's final viewership numbers totaled 2.207 million viewers.
