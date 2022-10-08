Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
Town of Lexington officially recognizes Juneteenth as holiday
LEXINGTON, S.C. — As of last week, the Town of Lexington officially recognized Juneteenth as a national holiday. This comes roughly a year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday. The day is remembered for the events of June 19, 1865. This decision by Lexington leaders is something that was...
abccolumbia.com
RCCC: Aging bridges replaced in Harrison State Forest with help from volunteers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Volunteers from a local organization have recently finished replacing four aging bridges in Harrison State Forest’s trail system. The effort was funded by Richland County Conservation Commission’s (RCCC) Natural Resource grant. The project followed after volunteers with the Friends of Harrison State Forest analyzed...
abccolumbia.com
Today is World Mental Health day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today is World Mental Health day. According to a recent poll, nine out of ten adults believe there’s a mental health crisis in the US and experts say it’s time to erase stigma and raise awareness of these issues. Mandy Gaither has tips on...
abccolumbia.com
SC American Red Cross urges residents to have fire escape plan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Now through October 15th is Fire Prevention week, and the South Carolina American Red Cross is urging residents to prepare, and have your two minute fire escape plan ready. Fire experts say two minutes is the amount of time you may have to safely escape a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
World’s oldest dog passes away
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The world’s oldest dog has died in South Carolina. Guinness World Records says Pebbles who was 22 years old died of natural causes at her home in Taylors. Guinness recognized her as the world’s oldest living dog earlier this year after her owners submitted her...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia announces Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can lace up your walking shoes for a good cause. The City of Columbia announced plans for the 2022 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence. The walk will be held in person on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29207.
abccolumbia.com
Take part in HUSH No More’s Against Domestic Violence Day & the Domestic Violence Walk
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join one non-profit organization’s fight against domestic violence at two events this week!. HUSH No More’s Against Domestic Violence Day starts this Thursday at 4 p.m. at the State House. Their Domestic Violence Awareness Walk is this Saturday from 8 a.m....
Columbia church, non-profit working to support those impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday was a time for music and culture as congregants with Centro Cristiano Cristo Reina Church joined the community in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Pastor Manuel Alvarez says the celebration comes at a challenging time as islands like Cuba and Puerto Rico join other areas recovering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coladaily.com
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause
The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
Three SC family members shot to death, including two who lived in northeast Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials now say three families members were shot to death--two in northeast Richland County and one in Horry County--and that a man is in custody in connection with the crimes. Richland County deputies say James Dewitt II and Gloria DeWitt, both 52, were discovered Sunday around...
Camden Art Crawl, Carolina Downhome Blues Festival bring shoppers out to city's businesses
CAMDEN, S.C. — Blues music, art, and food trucks filled downtown Camden on Saturday as the city hosted two events that are helping local shops in the area. Kayci Brazzler's shop, Blue Skies and Sunshine, was located right in front of the Camden Art Crawl which featured 90 vendors showcasing and selling their art.
abccolumbia.com
DHEC and PalmettoPride ask residents to practice correct recycling methods
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and PalmettoPride are urging residents to practice effective, responsible recycling methods through their Recycle Right SC campaign. The initiative provides individuals and families with information on what can be recycled, how they can be properly recycled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson basic trainee dies after found unresponsive in barracks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to Fort Jackson, an 18-year-old basic combat training soldier from 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment was found unresponsive in her barracks area on Friday night. Emergency personnel performed life saving measures on the training soldier and transported her to a local hospital where she...
abccolumbia.com
Help dogs find a home at Woofstock 2022 fundraiser!
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – You have the chance to give a dog a forever home at the Woofstock 2022 fundraiser!. It starts Sunday from 1 – 6 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater at 107 West Main Street. The Lexington County Animal Services says all proceeds will benefit...
WIS-TV
Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson and the Brookland Baptist Church donated $3000 to establish a food pantry at Richland Northeast High School. The church and the pastor said they’re committed to establishing a food pantry at every high school in Richland Two. Friday’s donation to Richland Northeast was made in honor of an R2 graduate, Justice Reginé Stewart.
abccolumbia.com
911 call released from Blythewood school shooting hoax
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Monday Richland County deputies released the 911 call of a reported school shooting at Blythewood HS that was ultimately proven to be false. In the call, you can hear someone say they are in room 118 on the second floor and someone has been shot in the next room.
'I thought my life was doomed': Sumter residents celebrate hope, sobriety at Recovery Fest
SUMTER, S.C. — A long-term recovery center in Sumter is hosting Recovery Fest this weekend for alumni and current residents to celebrate their sobriety. Twenty-five years ago this month, Dennis Wormsley opened Any Length Recovery Center. The facility aims to help those with addictions on their path to sober living.
WIS-TV
Missing Richland County children found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said the two boys were located and are now safe at home. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding two missing children. Kobe Jackson, 11, and Rodrigo Nunez, 12, both went missing early Saturday morning around 1 from...
WIS-TV
Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. hosts neighborhood cleanup
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department hosted a neighborhood cleanup and beautification project Saturday morning. Captain Russell Brewton organized the event for the Woodfield Park neighborhood off Decker Boulevard. Cpt. Brewton, Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Woodfield Baptist Church and students and staff from the Islamic Academy of Columbia participated in picking up trash and sanding and painting wooden benches.
abccolumbia.com
Two people shot at Waffle House in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people were shot at a Waffle House in Lexington County on Saturday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Waffle House on South Lake Drive at I-20 after two people were shot. Investigators say, based on information...
Comments / 0