Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

RCCC: Aging bridges replaced in Harrison State Forest with help from volunteers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Volunteers from a local organization have recently finished replacing four aging bridges in Harrison State Forest’s trail system. The effort was funded by Richland County Conservation Commission’s (RCCC) Natural Resource grant. The project followed after volunteers with the Friends of Harrison State Forest analyzed...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Today is World Mental Health day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today is World Mental Health day. According to a recent poll, nine out of ten adults believe there’s a mental health crisis in the US and experts say it’s time to erase stigma and raise awareness of these issues. Mandy Gaither has tips on...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC American Red Cross urges residents to have fire escape plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Now through October 15th is Fire Prevention week, and the South Carolina American Red Cross is urging residents to prepare, and have your two minute fire escape plan ready. Fire experts say two minutes is the amount of time you may have to safely escape a...
Columbia, SC
Health
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Society
City
Lexington, SC
abccolumbia.com

World’s oldest dog passes away

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The world’s oldest dog has died in South Carolina. Guinness World Records says Pebbles who was 22 years old died of natural causes at her home in Taylors. Guinness recognized her as the world’s oldest living dog earlier this year after her owners submitted her...
TAYLORS, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia announces Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can lace up your walking shoes for a good cause. The City of Columbia announced plans for the 2022 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence. The walk will be held in person on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29207.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause

The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

DHEC and PalmettoPride ask residents to practice correct recycling methods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and PalmettoPride are urging residents to practice effective, responsible recycling methods through their Recycle Right SC campaign. The initiative provides individuals and families with information on what can be recycled, how they can be properly recycled...
abccolumbia.com

Fort Jackson basic trainee dies after found unresponsive in barracks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to Fort Jackson, an 18-year-old basic combat training soldier from 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment was found unresponsive in her barracks area on Friday night. Emergency personnel performed life saving measures on the training soldier and transported her to a local hospital where she...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Help dogs find a home at Woofstock 2022 fundraiser!

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – You have the chance to give a dog a forever home at the Woofstock 2022 fundraiser!. It starts Sunday from 1 – 6 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater at 107 West Main Street. The Lexington County Animal Services says all proceeds will benefit...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson and the Brookland Baptist Church donated $3000 to establish a food pantry at Richland Northeast High School. The church and the pastor said they’re committed to establishing a food pantry at every high school in Richland Two. Friday’s donation to Richland Northeast was made in honor of an R2 graduate, Justice Reginé Stewart.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

911 call released from Blythewood school shooting hoax

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Monday Richland County deputies released the 911 call of a reported school shooting at Blythewood HS that was ultimately proven to be false. In the call, you can hear someone say they are in room 118 on the second floor and someone has been shot in the next room.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Missing Richland County children found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said the two boys were located and are now safe at home. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding two missing children. Kobe Jackson, 11, and Rodrigo Nunez, 12, both went missing early Saturday morning around 1 from...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. hosts neighborhood cleanup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department hosted a neighborhood cleanup and beautification project Saturday morning. Captain Russell Brewton organized the event for the Woodfield Park neighborhood off Decker Boulevard. Cpt. Brewton, Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Woodfield Baptist Church and students and staff from the Islamic Academy of Columbia participated in picking up trash and sanding and painting wooden benches.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Two people shot at Waffle House in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people were shot at a Waffle House in Lexington County on Saturday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Waffle House on South Lake Drive at I-20 after two people were shot. Investigators say, based on information...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

