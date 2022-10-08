Statement made, Harlan wins big over ADM

(Harlan) In a game that had a lot of eyes on it statewide, Harlan made an impressive showing with their 42-7 win over ADM.

Both squads were ranked in the top three and each were undefeated in Class 3A, District 6. The Cyclones turned in a great performance through the air to prove themselves as an extremely dangerous team in Class 3A.

Teagon Kasperbauer threw for over 300 yards and connected on five touchdown passes. The senior has thrown for 93 career scores. Only two passers in 11-player Iowa history have reached 100 passing touchdowns. Caden Sears was on the receiving end of a majority of Harlan’s big plays. The junior wideout caught five passes for 205 yards with three TD’s. Sears has 11 touchdown catches on the year. Aidan Hall added to a big offensive night with his 89 rushing yards on 12 attempts and 87 receiving yards on four catches. Hall found the end zone on catches of 48 and 27 yards, the Iowa commit surpassed 3,000 career yards from scrimmage. Will Kenkel added 48 rushing yards on 13 attempts while Noah Schmitz had 51 yards on five tries, including a 16 yard tackle breaking score in the 4th quarter.

Harlan’s defense, which came in allowing 11 point per game, held ADM to 108 rushing yards and 70 passing yards. Brevin Doll ran for 52 yards and a score on nine carries. Aiden Flora ran 14 times for 47 yards.

Harlan jumped in front 14-0 with scores on their first two possessions, coupled with a pair of ADM three and outs. The Tigers got on the board with 3:25 left in the opening quarter when star running back Brevin Doll bounced one to the outside and scored on a 12 yard run. It capped off an impressive scoring drive for the visitors who showed signs of getting right back into the game, but Harlan’s stout ‘D’ wouldn’t have it. Defensive linemen Gunner Schmitz, Zane Bendorf, and Franz Reisz made running lanes tough on the Tigers while linebackers Garrett Assman, Matthew Sorfonden, and Bret VanBaale made sure ADM couldn’t break any long runs. Aidan Hall came up from the secondary and made some big hits as well.

Sears scored on TD catches from 75 and 56 yards in the 2nd quarter to balloon the lead to 28-7 at half. With a comfortable lead, Harlan came out with a much more ground oriented display in the 3rd quarter. They improve to 6-1 on the season with their 6th straight win. The Cyclones face top ten ranked Creston on the road next week. ADM returns home to meet Knoxville.