Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two men were transported to a regional trauma center with gunshot wounds Friday night.

Officials from the Hazleton City Police Department said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fulton Court and Noble Street in Hazleton around 5:45 pm on Friday.

As officers responded to the report, they say they were informed two men with gunshot wounds were at the Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Eyewitness News crews were on the scene of the reported shooting and saw several state police and Hazleton City police officers securing the scene for investigation.

At this time, officials have not stated how the two men suffered gunshot wounds or how severe their injuries are. All they have said is that the two men were transported to a regional trauma center for their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Hazleton City PD at (570)459-4940 or call 911.

Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.