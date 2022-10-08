QB Jaxson Dart ‘really excited for what’s coming’ as connection with Malik Heath, Rebel receivers growing stronger each game

Read full article on original website
VOTE: Who is your choice for Ole Miss Player of the Game in win over Vanderbilt?
OXFORD, Miss. — In every Ole Miss game, there are players who stand out for their performances or for a game-changing, game-saving play. We would like your input as to who your choice is for Rebel Player of the Game in the 52-28 win over Vanderbilt. Every Monday we’ll...
Jonathan Mingo Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss football receiver Jonathan Mingo put together a historic performance as the Rebels posted a 52-28 win at Vanderbilt, enough to earn Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors, the league office announced Monday. The senior out of Brandon, Mississippi, shared his honor...
Key Ole Miss offensive starter likely out for the season, per report
Ole Miss may be without one of its most talented offensive targets for the remainder of the season. According to a report from Chuck Rounsaville on On3 Sports, tight end Michael Trigg could be out for the season with a broken collarbone sustained in the first half of the 52-28 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.
Ole Miss football making history in Music City as Rebels move to 6-0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – An interesting thing happened after Ole Miss defeated Vanderbilt 52-28. No one in the Rebels’ fan base seemed to pay much attention to it, but Ole Miss is now bowl eligible. It was not that many years ago fans would be out celebrating the fact...
Lane Kiffin discusses Ole Miss trailing at halftime, how Rebels turned it around
Lane Kiffin admitted that Ole Miss hadn’t been in the kind of situation the Rebels found themselves at halftime, as Vanderbilt led by 3 points before the Rebels responded for a 52-28 victory. “It’s a strange feeling, especially for this group,” Kiffin told reporters. “We’ve been on the other...
WATCH: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talks after Rebels’ 52-28 win over Vandy
(Feature image credit: George Walker IV, Tennessean.com; Video credit: Logan Media Network) Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades, beginning her journalism career as a sports writer for a newspaper in Austin, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and majored in English. Evelyn’s love for Ole Miss began when her daughter Katie attended the university on a volleyball scholarship. Evelyn created the Rebel Walk in 2013 and has served as publisher and managing editor since its inception.
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
Headed to Ole Miss vs. Vandy? Here’s where to go, what to do in Nashville
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss fans are in for a treat if they head to watch the Rebels play Vanderbilt Saturday. The game is being played in Nashville. One of the most vibrant cities in the south, Nashville offers a lot of possibilities for Ole Miss fans who make the trip.
Mississippi high school senior killed in ATV accident, classmate hospitalized
A Mississippi high school senior was killed Friday in an ATV accident which also injured a fellow classmate. Leah Elizabeth Fielder, 17, of Duck Hill, was killed in the accident while classmate Kaycie Clements was injured and hospitalized, the Grenada Star newspaper reported. Senior class members at Kirk Academy held...
The two shall become one
There are some memories that burn in our hearts of something more wonderful than we could have imagined. That is the way I will remember my grandson’s wedding. Aidan is a Navy scuba diver and machinist mate on a nuclear submarine. He leaves for deployment later in October, and his new bride, Alex, leaves for her first traveling job as an x-ray technician, soon after. The couple will spend a little over two weeks together before enduring a lengthy time apart.
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
Oxford restaurants adjust to inflation, other pressures by raising prices
In response to nationwide increases in food prices due to inflation, supply chain disruptions and spikes in energy costs, Oxford restaurants are adapting to the changing environment by raising menu prices. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for food rose 11.4% from August 2021...
Kappa Sigma member hospitalized after assault
An unidentified Kappa Sigma Fraternity member was transported to a hospital in Memphis following an incident in which Tyler Wright, a UM business major, allegedly punched him. A video depicting the victim lying unconscious on the street with blood pouring from his ear and people gathered around making jokes has since circulated on social media.
Mental health counselor reacts to daycare video
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The video of a daycare worker using a mask to scare toddlers is disturbing. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with counselor Trey Hill to learn about the potential for lasting mental effects. Hill is a therapist at The Wellness and Counseling Center of Tupelo. Watch the...
Former director of Tunica County Airport indicted for embezzlement
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The former director of the Tunica County Airport has been indicted for embezzlement after being investigated by state auditor Shad White’s office. Eric Konupka is accused of using the airport’s debit card for his own personal expenses, according to a release from White’s office.
Oxford Man Charged With Burglary
An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly breaking into a home. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 30 responded to Pegues Road for a possible burglary in progress. Officers were told that the suspect had just jumped out of a window and ran off. Officers quickly contained...
Lawyers react to shocking daycare video
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of daycare employees using a Halloween mask to scare little children has gone viral. They’ve been fired, the owner said. Many people on social media have called for the individuals to be arrested. Currently, no one faces charges. Could charges be filed, though?. “It...
