ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

QB Jaxson Dart ‘really excited for what’s coming’ as connection with Malik Heath, Rebel receivers growing stronger each game

By Steve Barnes
therebelwalk.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therebelwalk.com

Jonathan Mingo Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss football receiver Jonathan Mingo put together a historic performance as the Rebels posted a 52-28 win at Vanderbilt, enough to earn Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors, the league office announced Monday. The senior out of Brandon, Mississippi, shared his honor...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Key Ole Miss offensive starter likely out for the season, per report

Ole Miss may be without one of its most talented offensive targets for the remainder of the season. According to a report from Chuck Rounsaville on On3 Sports, tight end Michael Trigg could be out for the season with a broken collarbone sustained in the first half of the 52-28 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
therebelwalk.com

WATCH: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talks after Rebels’ 52-28 win over Vandy

(Feature image credit: George Walker IV, Tennessean.com; Video credit: Logan Media Network) Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades, beginning her journalism career as a sports writer for a newspaper in Austin, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and majored in English. Evelyn’s love for Ole Miss began when her daughter Katie attended the university on a volleyball scholarship. Evelyn created the Rebel Walk in 2013 and has served as publisher and managing editor since its inception.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Weis
Person
Lane Kiffin
Oxford Eagle

The two shall become one

There are some memories that burn in our hearts of something more wonderful than we could have imagined. That is the way I will remember my grandson’s wedding. Aidan is a Navy scuba diver and machinist mate on a nuclear submarine. He leaves for deployment later in October, and his new bride, Alex, leaves for her first traveling job as an x-ray technician, soon after. The couple will spend a little over two weeks together before enduring a lengthy time apart.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford restaurants adjust to inflation, other pressures by raising prices

In response to nationwide increases in food prices due to inflation, supply chain disruptions and spikes in energy costs, Oxford restaurants are adapting to the changing environment by raising menu prices. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for food rose 11.4% from August 2021...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Rebels
Daily Mississippian

Kappa Sigma member hospitalized after assault

An unidentified Kappa Sigma Fraternity member was transported to a hospital in Memphis following an incident in which Tyler Wright, a UM business major, allegedly punched him. A video depicting the victim lying unconscious on the street with blood pouring from his ear and people gathered around making jokes has since circulated on social media.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Mental health counselor reacts to daycare video

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The video of a daycare worker using a mask to scare toddlers is disturbing. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with counselor Trey Hill to learn about the potential for lasting mental effects. Hill is a therapist at The Wellness and Counseling Center of Tupelo. Watch the...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Charged With Burglary

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly breaking into a home. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 30 responded to Pegues Road for a possible burglary in progress. Officers were told that the suspect had just jumped out of a window and ran off. Officers quickly contained...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
wtva.com

Lawyers react to shocking daycare video

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of daycare employees using a Halloween mask to scare little children has gone viral. They’ve been fired, the owner said. Many people on social media have called for the individuals to be arrested. Currently, no one faces charges. Could charges be filed, though?. “It...
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy