14news.com
Holiday World announces Halloween drone show
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officials announced their drone show will take to the skies over ‘Happy Halloween Weekends’. That’s set to happen on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Officials say there are about 300 drones in the show, all Halloween themed. They also say ‘Halloween...
14news.com
Deputy Bryan Hicks leads Fall Festival parade as Grand Marshal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual parade at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this year featured countless Tri-State businesses, first responders and performances, but that’s not what made it special. The man who rode atop the Grand Marshal car had been waiting for this moment for a...
10 Uniquely Stunning Wedding Venues in the Southern IN & Western KY Area
While spring is a busy wedding season, so is autumn. The weather is often a bit milder in the equinox months and makes for great outdoor ceremonies. While some couples may prefer winter or summer, there are plenty of options for both indoor and outdoor weddings, year-round on my list.
14news.com
Franklin Street back open after 2022 Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - West Franklin Street is back to normal following the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club and volunteers were out Sunday morning not just on Franklin Street, but also in the surrounding area. Officials with the Nut Club say the clean-up process can take hours, but each year, they aim to have the street back open early in the afternoon.
Castle Bands Half Pot reaches $100K milestone
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — One lucky winner will be taking home a good chunk of change as the drawing inches closer for the Castle High School Bands Half Pot. At the start of the weekend, the half pot total reached a massive milestone of $100,000. That total has continued to climb slowly throughout the day. […]
Parade kicks off Fall Festival finale
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The weekend wrapped up this year’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, but not without a big parade to celebrate first. Saturday afternoon, the parade made its way down Franklin Street with a special guest — Deputy Bryan Hicks. It’s now been over a year since he was shot while responding […]
New patriotic Fall Festival tradition here to stay
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has started a new tradition in 2022 that you may have noticed while eating lunch, as it had thousands stopping in their tracks. It is a new tradition that is growing in popularity already; a daily performance of the National Anthem. Each day through the Fall […]
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire under is investigation this morning in Evansville. Crews put out flames at the South Green River Road Apartment. A person was hurt in a shooting overnight. Police say a man was found on Hatfield Drive with a gunshot wound to the leg. Evansville police...
Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
Petting Zoos Within Driving Distance of Evansville, IN
Fall is officially here and aside from pumpkin picking, spooky shenanigans, and overdosing on pumpkin spice lattes, one of my favorite activities this time of year is visiting petting zoos. And it turns out we have plenty to choose from around the tri-state!. Lover of ALL Animals. Anyone who knows...
14news.com
New Deaconess Urgent Care officially open
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Clinic Urgent Care West has officially opened. Officials say the new urgent care is located on West Franklin Street. According to a press release, the new facility is to provide convenient and immediate care options for those living and working on the west side of Evansville.
speedonthewater.com
Inside The SOTW Mag 2022 Interview Issue—Jeff Hoefling And Audra Meyer
Jeff Hoefling and Audra Meyer grew up less than a mile from each another in Evansville, Ind., where they still live and work. But until eight years ago they’d never met. Now, they’re inseparable and among the most welcoming, instantly likable couples you’ll meet in the go-fast boating world. Hoefling, who owns Lively Machine Company, and Meyer, who works in financial services for Merrill-Lynch, help organize the annual Kuttawa Cannonball Run in Kentucky alongside their friends, Terry and Melanie Martin, and renowned boat painter Stephen Miles and his wife, Heather.
14news.com
Breezy, Warmer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 70s behind southerly winds. Tonight, clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday, becoming partly sunny with isolated showers...mainly during the morning. High temps will remain above normal in the upper...
Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State
The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
14news.com
14 News at the Fall Festival: Live coverage Day 5
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brady Williams spoke with the organizer of the pet parade on Franklin Street . Brady Williams spoke with Fall Festival parade chair Brandon Julian. Brady Williams spoke with the Fall Festival Half Pot Chair Eric Hillenbrand. Brady Williams is talking tonight with some special security at...
14news.com
Funeral services underway for toddler killed in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral is underway for a toddler who police say was killed by a man who was supposed to be watching him. The obituary for 18-month-old Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he will be laid to rest Monday. His funeral is at Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church, on...
Family remembers missing girl
Owensboro, Ky. (WEHT) — Family and friends of a little girl gathered in Owensboro tonight to honor a life they say ended soon. But officials have not confirmed the death of 9-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez Alvarez family members came forward earlier this week saying the remains found in a storage facility is Alianna. Alianna’s great […]
14news.com
Evansville college students able to make money by taking classes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Higher education students will now be able to earn money while taking classes at any college or university in Evansville. The Earn and Learn Program is a collaboration between Ivy Tech Community College, the University of Evansville, and University of Southern Indiana. The program will be...
Former Warrick County Sheriff passes away at 65
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officials confirm that former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce A. Hargrave has passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home. According to his obituary, he died at the age of 65 after a thirteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. In 1981, he joined the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department where he was […]
14news.com
Ghost kitchen industry expected to continue to grow, many kitchens located in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a type of restaurant you may have ordered from and may have not even known about it. Ghost, or virtual kitchens are a newer concept, and there are several of them in the Evansville area. Ghost kitchens are typically delivery only kitchens that mainly...
