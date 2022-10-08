ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Coast Guard searching for missing sailor heading to Florida

By Sarah Doiron
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3Fgf_0iQtkqSC00

SALEM, Mass. (WPRI) — The United States Coast Guard Northeast is searching for a missing man who set sail from Massachusetts late last month.

Matthew Dennis, 22, left Salem on Sept. 22 in a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat, according to the Coast Guard .

Dennis hasn’t been heard from since Sept. 29, when he was just off the coast of Long Island.

The Colorado native has been chronicling his adventure on social media.

In one video posted the day he first set sail , Dennis explained that he had “recently dropped everything,” sold all of his belongings and purchased the sailboat, which he has been living on ever since.

Dennis said he was going to “do his best” to avoid Hurricane Ian, which slammed Florida before slowly making its way up the East Coast less than a week after he set sail.

“This is my first time handling something this big,” he admitted. “I’m definitely in way over my head.”

Dennis also said he “thinks he broke his arm” and would literally be sailing to Florida “single-handedly.”

Anyone who has heard from Dennis or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Coast Guard at (617) 223-8555.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Beverly search and rescue team set to return from Florida

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Beverly-based emergency team will return to the Bay Sate this week. On Oct. 9, Massachusetts Task Force 1 was demobilized by FEMA, meaning their mission is complete. The team worked alongside local police and took on a series of missions during their trip, including cleaning...
BEVERLY, MA
103.7 WCYY

Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies

I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
BARRINGTON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Salem, MA
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Salem, FL
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Salem, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Florida, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Body of overdue hunter found in Cohasset

COHASSET, Mass. — UPDATE:. Officials located the body of a hunter that had been reported missing in Cohasset. The 56-year-old man was reported overdue and missing from a hunting trip by his family, Saturday, according to police. Officials from various agencies conducted “an exhaustive search by ground and air”...
COHASSET, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Dennis
WCVB

House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts

DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
DUXBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed

Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
KINGSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#United States Coast Guard#Sailor#Long Island#The Coast Guard#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
CBS News

Climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park

WEARE, N.H. - A person climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at about 4 p.m. Authorities did not immediately release any identifying information about the victim, pending family notification.
WEARE, NH
nbcboston.com

2 Killed in Crash Involving Tow Truck and Ride Share Vehicle on I-93 in Boston

Two people are dead after an SUV collided with a tow truck on Interstate 93 north in Boston overnight. Massachusetts State Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. Saturday reporting a crash. A Kenworth tow truck was driving north on I-93 when a 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV ride share vehicle driving in front of the tow truck slowed and was rear-ended by the truck.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
firefighternation.com

24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters

Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

18-year-old dies after falling from cliff in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — An 18-year-old has died after falling from a cliff near Everett Dam, according to Weare police. Police responded to the incident near Clough State Park around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials said the 18-year-old was climbing a cliff with friends when he lost his footing and fell....
WEARE, NH
whdh.com

UPDATE: Two dead after major crash on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Boston that involved a rideshare vehicle and a tow truck. Police said that two passengers in the back seat of a rideshare vehicle were killed around 10 p.m. after getting rear-ended by a tow truck near exit 20.
BOSTON, MA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy