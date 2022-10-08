ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, AR

Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Elkins High School

By Elena Ramirez
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fearless Friday Team of the Week goes to Elkins High School.

Elkins High School scored 205 points in their first five games of the season.

Listen to what head coach Zach Watson has to say about his team’s performance.

