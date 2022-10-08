Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Elkins High School
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fearless Friday Team of the Week goes to Elkins High School.Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Greenwood High School
Elkins High School scored 205 points in their first five games of the season.
Listen to what head coach Zach Watson has to say about his team’s performance.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0