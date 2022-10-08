Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Tourism executive has ties to area burned in Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee fire destroyed thousands of acres of land in Thomas and Blaine counties after it started nearly a week ago. Among the area that was burned was the State 4-H Campgrounds. Sixteen of the 17 buildings on the camp’s premises were near total losses...
KSNB Local4
Appeals court to rule on Grand Island murder case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Court of Appeals is expected to rule Tuesday on a 5-year-old Grand Island murder case. According to officials, 28-year-old Ahmed Said was sentenced to 60-80 years in prison for the 2017 beating death of Abdulma Khamis. He was convicted of second-degree murder for hitting Khamis in the head with a blunt object.
KSNB Local4
Wreath’s Across America holds Third Annual Car Show
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wreath’s Across America held it’s third annual car and bike show, hosted at the United Veterans Club. Participants came from all across the region to show off bikes, classics and new cars. Attendees also were able to enjoy food from a local vendor, while learning about the cars and the history behind them.
Kearney Hub
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams
KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
Kearney Hub
New mini-golf, family fun center coming to Grand Island
A new “family entertainment center” is coming to Grand Island. Castaways will feature mini-golf, duckpin bowling, laser tag, redemption and an arcade, said project developer Brad Kissler. Construction is scheduled to begin next month. The undeveloped property, roughly 5.6 acres, is located at the corner of Faidley Avenue...
Kearney Hub
Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger
HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release. Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington,...
KSNB Local4
Kenesaw opens Child Care Center
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made in Adams County as Kenesaw gets a resource it has needed for the past 20 years. They now has a non-profit child care facility. Last year, Kenesaw Child Care Coalition was gifted the building from it’s previous owners, Kenesaw Methodist Church. The church also donated $110,000 dollars to help jumpstart renovations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
News Channel Nebraska
SCSO: Fairbury man arrested in Norfolk for DWI, alcohol level more than twice the legal limit
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Fairbury man was pulled over and arrested for DWI in Norfolk. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they made contact with 39-year-old Scott Jones, of Fairbury, around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday in Woodland Park. They found Jones reportedly intoxicated and arrest him for DWI. Deputies said...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football falls to undefeated Elkhorn South
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior football hosted undefeated Elkhorn South Friday. The Storm stormed into Memorial Stadium and defeated the Islanders 42-3. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
KSNB Local4
The beautiful weather spills over into the new work week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another beautiful day across the Cornhusker state as we saw sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. The warming trend will continue over the next several days ahead of our next system that will bring breezy and cooler weather mid week. Great weather this evening for those dinner plans. You may want to opt for outdoor seating as temperatures will remain in the 70s before sunset with light northwest winds around 5 mph. You may want to have a jacket handy if you plan on staying out late as temperatures will fall rapidly into the 50s under clear skies and with calm winds.
KSNB Local4
Northwest softball wins District B-3 title over Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest softball hosted Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne in the District B-3 championship game Friday. The Vikings won both games, 8-2 and 12-0, to advance to the Class B State Tournament. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September 16. Garnett’s body was located...
News Channel Nebraska
Accident on Merrick County still being investigated
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. - A Hall County man is recovering from injuries after a motorcycle accident. On Wednesday around 10:40 pm, Merrick County Deputies were called to a motorcycle accident on 2nd Road and I Road, about 11 miles northeast of Grand Island. Authorities concluded that the motorcycle was traveling...
News Channel Nebraska
Superior man originally arrested in Beatrice sentenced for federal meth conviction
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska man has been sentenced to over six years in prison on a federal meth conviction. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Thursday that 40-year-old Joseph Harwell of Superior had been sentenced a day prior. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerard sentenced Harwell to 76...
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia football routs Wood River to stay unbeaten
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings St. Cecilia football traveled to play Wood River Friday. The Bluehawks stayed undefeated in a 53-7 win over the Eagles. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Comments / 0