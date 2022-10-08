ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Detroit News

Bankole Thompson: Voters deserve to cross-examine gov candidates

Polls indicate the November election is going to essentially be a political coronation of incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her opponent, Republican Tudor Dixon. Every recent survey points to a lopsided campaign season with no real battle to capture the hearts and minds of voters. Aside from the two scheduled televised debates taking place later this month, there have been no joint appearances of Whitmer and Dixon so far in town hall settings to discuss and contrast their stances on the issues important to the state.
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer-Dixon pivot as election nears

Good morning. Today is Sunday. The pivot from the August primary election to the November general election is something you want to keep your eye on. Our politics team has an update on the different tactics Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are taking a month out from the election.
michiganradio.org

Muskegon judge candidate charged with domestic violence

A West Michigan judicial candidate is accused of beating his girlfriend in front of witnesses. He also reportedly has a history of court records showing abusive behavior toward women and children. Lawyer Jason Kolkema is running for Circuit Court judge in Muskegon. He finished first in the primary race. But...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan senators respond to misconduct allegations at Detroit VA medical center

DETROIT – Senator Debbie Stabenow is responding to the investigation at Detroit’s John Dingell VA Medical Center after allegations of misconduct were made. Senator Stabenow said, “they were doing internal investigations, they replaced the people involved, and now have brought it to all of us and we’re going to make sure this is done right.”
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Petition aims to remove Grand Haven mayor from office

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The mayor of Grand Haven could be removed from office if a new citizen-initiated recall petition receives sufficient signatures. Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Cummins confirmed the language for a recall petition had been approved by the county. It seeks to remove Mayor Catherine McNally, who was sworn into office in November 2021 after defeating the incumbent.
wmuk.org

How a former Republican state lawmaker became an "independent for Whitmer"

Last week Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign announced endorsements from more than 100 political independents supporting Whitmer’s bid for reelection. The list included CEOs, a political appointee from Rick Snyder’s administration and former State Representative David Maturen. Maturen was a Republican politician for 30 years. He served...
Michigan Advance

Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8

Even as the Nov. 8 election inches ever closer, many Republican candidates on the ballot in Michigan — a key swing state in presidential elections and the focus of many endorsements from former President Donald Trump — still refuse to accept the results of the 2020 general election that Trump lost. Aside from outrightly rejecting […] The post Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.

The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters.  Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wdet.org

Exploring the pros and cons of Michigan’s November ballot proposals

On election day, voters will consider three ballot measures affecting term limits, voter access and abortion in Michigan. Michigan Proposal 1 would allow state lawmakers to stay in office for up to 12 years, regardless of the chamber they serve in. It would also require lawmakers and statewide elected officials to provide financial disclosures. Currently, lawmakers can serve up to eight years in the Senate and six years in the House.
