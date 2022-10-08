Polls indicate the November election is going to essentially be a political coronation of incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her opponent, Republican Tudor Dixon. Every recent survey points to a lopsided campaign season with no real battle to capture the hearts and minds of voters. Aside from the two scheduled televised debates taking place later this month, there have been no joint appearances of Whitmer and Dixon so far in town hall settings to discuss and contrast their stances on the issues important to the state.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO