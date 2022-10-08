Read full article on original website
Related
Kent Co. audit confirms election worker's poll book tampering had no effect on vote outcome
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County clerk wrapped up a post-election audit of a Gaines Township precinct after a man was accused of stealing voter information, and confirmed the tampering did not affect the outcome of the August primary vote. James Donald Holkeboer was a township election worker...
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: Voters deserve to cross-examine gov candidates
Polls indicate the November election is going to essentially be a political coronation of incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her opponent, Republican Tudor Dixon. Every recent survey points to a lopsided campaign season with no real battle to capture the hearts and minds of voters. Aside from the two scheduled televised debates taking place later this month, there have been no joint appearances of Whitmer and Dixon so far in town hall settings to discuss and contrast their stances on the issues important to the state.
WWMTCw
Michigan Secretary of State says November election is facing threats of disruption
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Secretary of State Office has seen an escalation in threats to election officials so extreme that it's now facing threats to disrupt November's midterm election, according to SOS Jocelyn Benson. The rise and escalation of misinformation has made the department aware of plans to...
Gov. Whitmer extends law putting court costs on defendants
The law raises millions of dollars for local governments but doesn’t apply to others who use Michigan’s court system
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitmer-Dixon pivot as election nears
Good morning. Today is Sunday. The pivot from the August primary election to the November general election is something you want to keep your eye on. Our politics team has an update on the different tactics Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are taking a month out from the election.
michiganradio.org
Muskegon judge candidate charged with domestic violence
A West Michigan judicial candidate is accused of beating his girlfriend in front of witnesses. He also reportedly has a history of court records showing abusive behavior toward women and children. Lawyer Jason Kolkema is running for Circuit Court judge in Muskegon. He finished first in the primary race. But...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan senators respond to misconduct allegations at Detroit VA medical center
DETROIT – Senator Debbie Stabenow is responding to the investigation at Detroit’s John Dingell VA Medical Center after allegations of misconduct were made. Senator Stabenow said, “they were doing internal investigations, they replaced the people involved, and now have brought it to all of us and we’re going to make sure this is done right.”
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon's campaign for governor faces pivotal week: 'We'll prove them all wrong'
Rochester Hills — Republican Tudor Dixon is vowing to prove naysayers wrong four weeks before Election Day, saying TV ads promoting her are on the way and polling showing her trailing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer isn't capturing the strength of GOP support in Michigan. Dixon held a town hall...
RELATED PEOPLE
Muskegon city manager candidate offered the job by divided city commission
MUSKEGON, MI – Jonathan Seyferth, a Kent County township supervisor, will be offered the Muskegon city manager position by a somewhat divided city commission. Seyferth, supervisor of Gaines Township and former downtown development manager in Muskegon, was selected for the job offer Friday, Oct. 7, following his second interview for the job the same day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tudor Dixon launches town hall meetings, says campaign not based on abortion stance
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Tudor Dixon has launched a series of town hall meetings she’s calling the “Ask Me Anything” tour. One of those meetings took place on Friday in Rochester Hills. Our recent WDIV/Detroit News poll has Dixon running 17 points behind Governor Whitmer. This...
Up North Voice
Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
'Imminent harm to the public': State of Michigan suspends license of Novi Carvana vehicle dealer over alleged violations
While their slogan promises to ‘drive you happy,” officials with the State of Michigan accuse the Carvana vending machine of falling short on happiness and delivering big on violations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Petition aims to remove Grand Haven mayor from office
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The mayor of Grand Haven could be removed from office if a new citizen-initiated recall petition receives sufficient signatures. Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Cummins confirmed the language for a recall petition had been approved by the county. It seeks to remove Mayor Catherine McNally, who was sworn into office in November 2021 after defeating the incumbent.
wmuk.org
How a former Republican state lawmaker became an "independent for Whitmer"
Last week Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign announced endorsements from more than 100 political independents supporting Whitmer’s bid for reelection. The list included CEOs, a political appointee from Rick Snyder’s administration and former State Representative David Maturen. Maturen was a Republican politician for 30 years. He served...
Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8
Even as the Nov. 8 election inches ever closer, many Republican candidates on the ballot in Michigan — a key swing state in presidential elections and the focus of many endorsements from former President Donald Trump — still refuse to accept the results of the 2020 general election that Trump lost. Aside from outrightly rejecting […] The post Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan governor race tightens: poll
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) holds a 6-point lead in her reelection bid against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, a new CBS News-YouGov poll shows. The 6-point margin is smaller than a number of recent polls that have found Whitmer with a double-digit lead over the Trump-backed first-time candidate. The latest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.
The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters. Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan town councilman accused of solicitation of murder
IOSCO COUNTY, MI -- A city councilman in a Northern Michigan town has been charged with solicitation of murder, police said. State police said Michael Mooney, 65, was arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 5 on two counts of solicitation of murder.
wdet.org
Exploring the pros and cons of Michigan’s November ballot proposals
On election day, voters will consider three ballot measures affecting term limits, voter access and abortion in Michigan. Michigan Proposal 1 would allow state lawmakers to stay in office for up to 12 years, regardless of the chamber they serve in. It would also require lawmakers and statewide elected officials to provide financial disclosures. Currently, lawmakers can serve up to eight years in the Senate and six years in the House.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan's Proposal 3 would protect abortion rights but leave details unsettled
The future of abortion rights in Michigan is on the November ballot. Proposal 3 would enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution. If adopted, it would supersede a 1931 state law that would ban most abortions and punish abortion providers. But if the proposal passes, it would not settle every...
Comments / 0