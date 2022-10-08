The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in September, just below estimates of 275,000. This number represents a dip from August, which saw 315,000 jobs added, and July, which saw 537,000 jobs added, according to a newly revised figure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, with 5.8 million unemployed in September. This was down from August’s rate of 3.7% Notable job gains were present across leisure and hospitality and health care. Retail employment did not see any notable gains or losses from August. Year to date, monthly job growth has averaged 420,000 compared to the monthly...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO