US News and World Report
U.S. Postal Service Wants to Hike Stamp Prices to 63 Cents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said Friday it wants to raise the price of first-class Forever mail stamps from 60 to 63 cents to account for inflationary costs. USPS filed notice of the proposed hike with the Postal Regulatory Commission and wants the increase to take effect Jan....
The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging
The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
FedEx Stores and Offices to Close Throughout U.S.
Select stores and offices are being closed due to a substantial company-wide economic downturn. As a result, the entity is facing a sharp stock plunge. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FOXBusiness.com, and CBSNews.com.
Head of Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago wants to curb inflation even if jobs are lost
Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said Monday that getting inflation under control will be his top priority, even if it means losing jobs.
Mortgage activity hits 25-year low as rates rise
Higher interest rates have hit the home-buying market hard. In the past week, overall application activity dropped to its slowest pace since 1997. Demand for mortgage applications plunged 14.2%, according to the weekly mortgage application survey from the Mortgage Banker's Association. "The 30-year fixed rate hit 6.75% last week –...
CNBC
Here's where the jobs are for September 2022 - in one chart
Leisure and hospitality was the standout sector, growing by 83,000 jobs. Health care has now returned to its pre-pandemic employment levels, according to the labor department, and hospitals and ambulatory services each added 28,000 jobs in September. Job growth remained strong overall in September, but declines in several sectors led...
msn.com
Mortgage rates dip slightly
Average long-term US mortgage rates ticked down modestly this week after six straight weeks of gains pushed rates to heights not seen in more than a decade, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession in 2008. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate dipped to 6.66 percent from 6.70 percent last week. One year ago, the rate stood at 2.99 percent. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, came down to 5.9 percent from 5.96 percent last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS.
freightwaves.com
FedEx Ground reduces holiday demand projections
FedEx Ground is adjusting downward its holiday traffic forecasts due to an increasingly pronounced slowdown in demand, according to a person familiar with the matter. In a statement late Friday, the FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) ground delivery unit said that “weakening macroeconomic conditions are causing volume softness.” The unit said it is “collaborating with customers on their projected shipping needs and making adjustments as necessary” to ensure it can meet its delivery commitments. It did not provide any specific numbers.
dallasexpress.com
Inflation Outpacing Wages Says Federal Reserve
Americans are having trouble keeping their wages from feeling the eroding effects of inflation, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Despite wages rising at the fastest pace in decades, inflation continues to outpace gains by American workers, the Dallas Fed reports. Within the past two years, the U.S....
U.S. Adds 263,000 Jobs In September, Unemployment Drops to 3.5%
The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in September, just below estimates of 275,000. This number represents a dip from August, which saw 315,000 jobs added, and July, which saw 537,000 jobs added, according to a newly revised figure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, with 5.8 million unemployed in September. This was down from August’s rate of 3.7% Notable job gains were present across leisure and hospitality and health care. Retail employment did not see any notable gains or losses from August. Year to date, monthly job growth has averaged 420,000 compared to the monthly...
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Price Falls Below $20,000 Following US Jobs Report
The US added 263,000 jobs last month, according to a job figures report released by the Labor Department on Friday. It was the slowest month of hiring in 18 months, indicating the hot job market is cooling slightly as the Federal Reserve tries to restrain the economy enough to tame the worst inflation in four decades without causing a recession.
tipranks.com
A rise in Jobless Claims Indicates the Fed’s Tactics Are Working
The number of initial jobless claims rose by 29,000 to 219,000 in the week ended October 1. The previous week’s revised level was 190,000 (a downward revision of 3,000). The figure was higher than the expected 203,000 mark. Further, the four-week moving average came in at 206,500, indicating an...
tipranks.com
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Looks at Lower Holiday Shipments this Year, Might Cut Volume Forecasts
FedEx Ground has reportedly cautioned shippers of a lower shipment volume over the holidays this year. This implies lower e-commerce volumes amid a tough macro backdrop. One of the world’s largest logistics firms, FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX), is working on cutting its shipment volume forecasts for this fiscal year amid expectations of lower-than-usual holiday shipping. The new volume guidance will be out on or about October 21.
