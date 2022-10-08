Read full article on original website
WAFF
Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Floridians are embarking on their second weekend of recovery post-Hurricane Ian. Some victims in hard-hit areas are leaving for places unknown. That includes many homeless animals caught in the crosswinds in Southwest Florida Animal Shelters. On Friday the Greater Huntsville Humane Society served as a transport...
Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost
As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
Nearly 100 dogs rescued in Lauderdale County and Tuscumbia
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past two days, authorities in Lauderdale County and Colbert County have seized around 90 dogs from the same owner. On Friday morning the Tuscumbia Police Department and Colbert County Animal Control rescued 22 dogs from a home on Decatur Street. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services have been working since Thursday to rescue almost 70 from a property in the Center Star area.
Dashcam Catches Brutal Collision Between Sheriff Going 100 MPH On Emergency Call And Deer
This is the last thing you need happening when responding to an emergency call. Back in 2017, a Minnesota Sheriff from Isanti County was responding to just that when in the blink of an eye, he hit a deer head on. While in pursuit the car reached 100 MPH, and as you’d imagine, plenty of damage was done to both the squad car and deer. The Sheriff wasn’t injured, and luckily no other cars were involved. The deer obviously wasn’t […] The post Dashcam Catches Brutal Collision Between Sheriff Going 100 MPH On Emergency Call And Deer first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
