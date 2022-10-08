ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Day two if the Gurung trial is underway

Central Vermont Medical Center helps nursing students learn on the job. Vermont has been facing a nursing shortage for years, especially as the pandemic continues, but one program that began right before the pandemic is working to retain nurses who are studying at the same time. Five people face multiple...
Over-the-counter hearing aids are for sale but they are not for everyone

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the FDA, over-the-counter hearing aids will start hitting shelves this month after they got the greenlight. Dr. Carissa McCauley, an audiologist at Rutland Regional Medical Center, has mixed emotions about over-the-counter hearing aids, saying they’ll help some people, but they’re not for everyone.
Over 30 Businesses Already Seeking to Sell Recreational Marijuana in Vermont

Vermont became the latest New England state to roll out recreational, adult-use marijuana sales at the start of October, representing a culmination of months of work on the part of individual businesses and the state agency charged with overseeing the budding industry. And although there were just three retailers licensed...
NY churches file lawsuit against state's gun laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the Concealed Carry Improvement Act was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul in July prohibiting concealed weapons from being carried in “sensitive locations,” including houses of worship, churches throughout New York state are joining together in protest of their safety. “Essentially Gov. Hochul has...
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child

WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
Attorney helps clients navigate the Vermont cannabis industry

Catherine Burke, a corporate attorney at Gravel and Shea in Burlington, has experience working with all types of business owners and now specializes in advising clients on navigating the emerging cannabis industry in Vermont. “These were entirely new businesses, so a lot of people needed help navigating the legal system, both from an ordinary business setup and then getting the cannabis business permits is complicated. There's a lot of nuance in that,” she said.
Vermont celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - From helping the pilgrims survive a harsh winter to speaking in a code that helped the Allies win World War II, Vermont is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day. It falls on the same day as Columbus Day as a way to honor the people who already lived...
Vt. Voters to Decide on Closing Old Slavery Loopholes in State Constitution

A question before Vermont voters this election season may at first sound surprising: should slavery and indentured servitude, in any form, be prohibited?. Technically, the Vermont Constitution from the late 1700s allowed for slavery in certain cases. While the faded, elegant cursive on the document declared all persons "are born equally free,” it also provided exemptions that meant slavery could be allowed in situations including for payment of fines or debts.
When did my uterus become your business?

This election, I will vote yes on Article 22 and I encourage all Vermont voters to do the same. Why? Because personal choices about our bodies and our health are fundamental human rights. I make the decision when or if to become pregnant, use birth control, or seek fertility treatments, and when or if to become a parent. Me. My body. My health. My personal liberty.
Vermont Everyone Eats extends program

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE) program, providing Covid relief support for Vermont restaurants, farmers, and meal recipients since Aug. 1, 2020, is confirmed to continue beyond Sept. 30, 2022. To date, this program has provided over 3.2 million meals to Vermont eaters in need, along with $32 million to the local restaurants who make the meals, and over $3 million to Vermont farmers and food producers whose ingredients are used in the meals.
Dangerous drugs on campus have kids speaking out at Vermont high school

Crews on Thursday recovered the red pickup truck that belonged to a missing man, pulling it off the bottom of the Winooski River in Waterbury. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
Health officials warn of increase of Xylazine use

Vermont has faced a fentanyl crisis for years, but now experts say a new substance, Xylazine, has found its way into the state’s opioid supply and is having a deathly impact on Vermont drug users. Xylazine is an animal sedative that is commonly used on animals like cows and...
Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
