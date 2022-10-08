Read full article on original website
WCAX
Central Vermont Medical Center helps nursing students learn on the job
WCAX
Day two if the Gurung trial is underway
‘It’s never ending’: After eviction, St. Albans man struggles to get back on his feet
Dan Moss was evicted for ‘no cause’ from his apartment in May. He’s struggled to find a new place to live ever since — a story that’s become all too common across Vermont amid a historic housing crisis. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘It’s never ending’: After eviction, St. Albans man struggles to get back on his feet.
WCAX
Over-the-counter hearing aids are for sale but they are not for everyone
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the FDA, over-the-counter hearing aids will start hitting shelves this month after they got the greenlight. Dr. Carissa McCauley, an audiologist at Rutland Regional Medical Center, has mixed emotions about over-the-counter hearing aids, saying they’ll help some people, but they’re not for everyone.
NECN
Over 30 Businesses Already Seeking to Sell Recreational Marijuana in Vermont
Vermont became the latest New England state to roll out recreational, adult-use marijuana sales at the start of October, representing a culmination of months of work on the part of individual businesses and the state agency charged with overseeing the budding industry. And although there were just three retailers licensed...
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY churches file lawsuit against state's gun laws
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the Concealed Carry Improvement Act was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul in July prohibiting concealed weapons from being carried in “sensitive locations,” including houses of worship, churches throughout New York state are joining together in protest of their safety. “Essentially Gov. Hochul has...
WCAX
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child
WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
NECN
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
mynbc5.com
Gov. Scott calls for empathy following dispute over trans athlete's locker room use
RANDOLPH, Vt. — The situation erupted into public employees receiving death threats and Vermont’s governor calling for calm and kindness. “I just think we all have an obligation to dial down the rhetoric,” Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, said Tuesday in response to a question about divisiveness swirling around Randolph Union High School.
The Valley Reporter
Attorney helps clients navigate the Vermont cannabis industry
Catherine Burke, a corporate attorney at Gravel and Shea in Burlington, has experience working with all types of business owners and now specializes in advising clients on navigating the emerging cannabis industry in Vermont. “These were entirely new businesses, so a lot of people needed help navigating the legal system, both from an ordinary business setup and then getting the cannabis business permits is complicated. There's a lot of nuance in that,” she said.
WCAX
Vermont celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - From helping the pilgrims survive a harsh winter to speaking in a code that helped the Allies win World War II, Vermont is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day. It falls on the same day as Columbus Day as a way to honor the people who already lived...
NECN
Vt. Voters to Decide on Closing Old Slavery Loopholes in State Constitution
A question before Vermont voters this election season may at first sound surprising: should slavery and indentured servitude, in any form, be prohibited?. Technically, the Vermont Constitution from the late 1700s allowed for slavery in certain cases. While the faded, elegant cursive on the document declared all persons "are born equally free,” it also provided exemptions that meant slavery could be allowed in situations including for payment of fines or debts.
WMUR.com
Volume of applications for affordable housing funding in New Hampshire delays program
CONCORD, N.H. — Significant delays are holding up federal dollars as New Hampshire continues to sort through applications for the $100 million InvestNH housing fund. The Governor's Office for Relief and Recovery is a week overdue announcing its first grants from the program. Demand for housing in New Hampshire...
VTDigger
When did my uterus become your business?
This election, I will vote yes on Article 22 and I encourage all Vermont voters to do the same. Why? Because personal choices about our bodies and our health are fundamental human rights. I make the decision when or if to become pregnant, use birth control, or seek fertility treatments, and when or if to become a parent. Me. My body. My health. My personal liberty.
vermontjournal.com
Vermont Everyone Eats extends program
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE) program, providing Covid relief support for Vermont restaurants, farmers, and meal recipients since Aug. 1, 2020, is confirmed to continue beyond Sept. 30, 2022. To date, this program has provided over 3.2 million meals to Vermont eaters in need, along with $32 million to the local restaurants who make the meals, and over $3 million to Vermont farmers and food producers whose ingredients are used in the meals.
WCAX
Dangerous drugs on campus have kids speaking out at Vermont high school
mychamplainvalley.com
Health officials warn of increase of Xylazine use
Vermont has faced a fentanyl crisis for years, but now experts say a new substance, Xylazine, has found its way into the state’s opioid supply and is having a deathly impact on Vermont drug users. Xylazine is an animal sedative that is commonly used on animals like cows and...
Poll finds three-quarters of Vermont voters support abortion amendment
The University of New Hampshire survey also asked Vermonters about gun laws, safe injection sites and trust in local law enforcement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Poll finds three-quarters of Vermont voters support abortion amendment.
Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State
Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
