Petoskey, MI

Kingsford delivers Northmen another 'so close' loss in annual pink game

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 2 days ago
PETOSKEY — So close.

That’s usually a comforting feeling, especially when a loss is attached.

But the Petoskey football team wants nothing to do with so close. Not heading into Friday night and certainly not after Friday night ended in yet another so close moment against Kingsford.

In one of their better defensive performances of the season, with the Northmen defense actually pitching a shutout on the night, Petoskey’s offense struggled to finish drives and find the endzone in an eventual 7-0 loss.

Kingsford’s lone score of the game came via an interception returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve never seen a team that’s so close and we just can’t get over that hump. It isn’t because we’re not working hard or anything else,” Petoskey coach Jim Webb said. "All I can ask is to keep coming to work and working hard."

The loss dropped the Northmen to 2-5 overall on the season, while Kingsford improved to 5-2. It came as the third loss this season by a touchdown or less for the Northmen.

Petoskey’s offense picked up chunk plays on the night, including a 30-yard pass and 25-yard run, while churning out yards and first downs the methodical way as well, though finishing those drives off was the issue.

“Just being able to finish things,” said Webb. “We got it on the one yard line down there and could finish. We drove the length of the field and wasn’t any issue. They didn’t jump into a defense we couldn’t block, we just couldn’t execute it.”

The defense pulled in big plays as well, including a pair of fumble recovers in the endzone with the Flivvers heading in. They also picked off a Kingsford pass on the first play of the game.

“Defensively I thought we played a tremendous first half and even into the second half,” said Webb. “Hats off to Gavin (Fralick) and the defensive staff, I thought they did a tremendous job. This was one of our better tackling and physical games that we’ve had.”

The best scoring chance of the first half came from the Flivvers, as they drove the ball down to the one-yard line and were set up with one last play with four seconds left on the clock.

A run up the middle ended with the Kingsford ball carrier in the endzone, though the ball was gripped tightly in Petoskey senior Trevor Swiss’ arms on the ground, bringing on a 0-0 halftime.

In the second half, the Northmen received the kickoff and came out with the goal of letting the offensive line and some physical backs take over.

“That’s absolutely what we wanted to do and we did,” said Webb. “Went right down to the one yard line. We wanted to come out and be physical and show them we’re not done.”

Inside the 10-yard line, three runs brought the Northmen down to the one, then the Flivvers stuffed Petoskey once again on fourth down, turning the ball over on downs.

On Petoskey’s ensuing drive after a Kingsford three and out, Kingsford’s Cole Myllyla stepped in front of a pass and returned the interception 45 yards for a touchdown with six minutes left in the game.

Petoskey never found a rhythm from there and the Flivvers survived with the one-score win.

Adam Jackson led Petoskey with 48 yards on eight carries, Swiss had seven carries for 19 yards and Joe McCarthy finished 5 of 12 passing for 62 yards and two interceptions.

Brian Pike caught four passes for 22 yards and Seth Marek added a 30-yard reception.

Defensively, Tyler Ray led with nine tackles, two for a loss, Swiss made seven tackles and recovered a fumble, Jackson had five tackles, two for a loss, Logan LaHaie intercepted a pass and Aaron Sysko recovered a fumble.

A scary moment delayed the start of the game, as a Kingsford player went down during warmups and required medical attention from the ambulance service on site.

The night also came as the annual Play with Purpose pink game for the Northmen, which helped raise $921 in donations. The game ball for the night was delivered via sky diver just after the National Anthem, with a member of the Misty Blues All Women Skydiving team out of Ann Arbor doing the honor.

“I just want to thank the pink committee,” added Webb. “They did a tremendous job of promoting everything this week. It was an awesome atmosphere. They did a lot of work behind the scenes and we appreciate that and I know the community does too.”

Friday night was the final home game of the 2022 season for the Northmen, as the next two will both be spent across the Mackinac Bridge.

First up will be a trip to Sault Ste. Marie on Friday, Oct. 14, followed by a regular season finale at Marquette.

