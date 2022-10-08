ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Darin Ruf sitting for Mets Sunday in Wild Card Game 3

New York Mets infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. In Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, Ruf is being replaced at designated hitter by Daniel Vogelbach versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 388 plate appearances this season, Ruf has a...
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays

The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series

The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
QUEENS, NY

