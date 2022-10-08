Read full article on original website
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening
It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
MLB playoffs: Padres stifle Mets in Game 3 behind dominant Joe Musgrove, advance to face Dodgers
Eight teams entered this weekend's burst of high-stakes baseball in MLB's new playoff format, but only two deadlocked at a game apiece and forced a winner-take-all Game 3 — the New York Mets and San Diego Padres. Much of the drama in the first two games surrounded the Mets...
Mets eliminated from postseason after 6-0 loss to Padres in Game 3 of Wild Card series
Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of " Cheater!" after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf sitting for Mets Sunday in Wild Card Game 3
New York Mets infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. In Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, Ruf is being replaced at designated hitter by Daniel Vogelbach versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 388 plate appearances this season, Ruf has a...
Padres pregame: Musgrove starts winner-take-all Game 3 vs. Mets; Myers returns to lineup
Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove has allowed one run in his last 22 innings; Chris Bassitt gets nod for New York
CBS Sports
Mets-Padres: Jacob deGrom to start Game 2 as New York faces elimination in Wild Card Series
The New York Mets began their best-of-three Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres on Friday with a 7-1 loss. For the Mets, this means that Saturday's Game 2 will be an elimination game, and fitting the high-stakes nature of that contest Jacob deGrom will be the starter:. It...
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
Photos: Padres win Wild Card series against Mets
Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 at Citi Field in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series to advance to the NL Division Series setting up showdown with Los Angeles Dodgers.
CBS Sports
Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series
The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
