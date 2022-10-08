ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Scherzer’s graphic reaction to crushing Mets loss vs. Padres

Max Scherzer didn’t hold back his thoughts on the New York Mets’ brutal Game 3 loss to the San Diego Padres that led to their MLB playoffs exit. The Mets gave themselves a fighting chance after tying the Wild Card series in Game 2, but they came up with a lackadaisical performance in the do-or-die showdown on Sunday. The offense just wasn’t there as they failed to score a run and eventually fell 6-0 to the Padres.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

The Cleveland Guardians move on to New York after marathon game with the Tampa Bay Rays

After 15 long innings, The Cleveland Guardians sweep the Tampa Bay Rays to move on to the next round of the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Rays wanted to force a game three against the Cleveland Guardians, and they nearly did just that, forcing the Guards into 15 innings on Game 2, nearly playing an entire second game. The Guardians have won their first playoff series since they went to the World Series in 2016 and to quote Jim Ross, “Bah Gawd, it was a slobber knocker”. Well, if you liked pitching it was. The Guardians and Rays combined for 39 combined strikeouts, with the Rays striking out just one more than the Guardians.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tampa Bay Times

Did Rays get what they deserved against Guardians?

CLEVELAND — So much for “Tanking for Tito.” Maybe the Rays should have been “Triumphing for Toronto,” instead. Tampa Bay got what it expected in facing Cleveland — a matchup with a team very much like itself, stocked with dominating and dazzling pitching backed by solid defense and a somewhat limited offense that was further challenged given the stage and the stakes.
TAMPA, FL
MLB

Guardians-Yankees position-by-position breakdown

The Guardians and Yankees just can’t quit each other. When these two clubs meet in the American League Division Series beginning Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, it will be their first October date since Cleveland’s nickname change, but it's the continuation of what has become an extensive postseason history against each other in the Wild Card era. They previously met in the 1997 ALDS, the 1998 AL Championship Series, the 2007 ALDS, the 2017 ALDS and the 2020 AL Wild Card Series.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Guardians Beat Rays In American League Wild Card Series, Headed To New York For ALDS

Baseball fans have seen a lot of great pitching in the first few days of the MLB Playoffs. Some of the best pitchings have easily come in the Guardians, Rays Wild Card Series. In game one Shane Bieber and Shane McClanahan and then in game two it was Triston McKenzie and Tyler Glasnow who put on the show in game two. McKenzie went for six innings while striking out eight and Glasnow pitched while only allowing two hits. Neither starting pitcher ended up giving up a run.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

MLB Wild Card top plays: Rays-Guardians in action

Day 2 of MLB wild card action is here, as the Cleveland Guardians look to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup. Following CLE-TB, Toronto will look to stay alive against Seattle (4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN), the Mets will aim to bounce back after a disappointing outing against San Diego (7:37 p.m. ET, ESPN), and Philadelphia will attempt to close the door on St. Louis (8:37 p.m. ET, ESPN).
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning.
