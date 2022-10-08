Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local ChainIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Max Scherzer’s graphic reaction to crushing Mets loss vs. Padres
Max Scherzer didn’t hold back his thoughts on the New York Mets’ brutal Game 3 loss to the San Diego Padres that led to their MLB playoffs exit. The Mets gave themselves a fighting chance after tying the Wild Card series in Game 2, but they came up with a lackadaisical performance in the do-or-die showdown on Sunday. The offense just wasn’t there as they failed to score a run and eventually fell 6-0 to the Padres.
Gonzalez's 15th-inning HR lead Guardians past Rays for sweep
Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Rays.
The Cleveland Guardians move on to New York after marathon game with the Tampa Bay Rays
After 15 long innings, The Cleveland Guardians sweep the Tampa Bay Rays to move on to the next round of the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Rays wanted to force a game three against the Cleveland Guardians, and they nearly did just that, forcing the Guards into 15 innings on Game 2, nearly playing an entire second game. The Guardians have won their first playoff series since they went to the World Series in 2016 and to quote Jim Ross, “Bah Gawd, it was a slobber knocker”. Well, if you liked pitching it was. The Guardians and Rays combined for 39 combined strikeouts, with the Rays striking out just one more than the Guardians.
Tampa Bay Manager, Kevin Cash, Gives Guardians Fans A Big Compliment
Kevin Cash gave Cleveland fans a huge compliment before game two of the Wild Card series between the Rays and the Guardians.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Did Rays get what they deserved against Guardians?
CLEVELAND — So much for “Tanking for Tito.” Maybe the Rays should have been “Triumphing for Toronto,” instead. Tampa Bay got what it expected in facing Cleveland — a matchup with a team very much like itself, stocked with dominating and dazzling pitching backed by solid defense and a somewhat limited offense that was further challenged given the stage and the stakes.
MLB
Guardians-Yankees position-by-position breakdown
The Guardians and Yankees just can’t quit each other. When these two clubs meet in the American League Division Series beginning Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, it will be their first October date since Cleveland’s nickname change, but it's the continuation of what has become an extensive postseason history against each other in the Wild Card era. They previously met in the 1997 ALDS, the 1998 AL Championship Series, the 2007 ALDS, the 2017 ALDS and the 2020 AL Wild Card Series.
Guardians announce roster for ALDS against Yankees; Myles Straw returns to New York
The Guardians bullpen has been among baseball's best in 2022, and it put together its best performance of the year in a 15-inning, Game 2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Wild Card Series. But it will be down one member for the rest of the...
Yardbarker
Guardians Beat Rays In American League Wild Card Series, Headed To New York For ALDS
Baseball fans have seen a lot of great pitching in the first few days of the MLB Playoffs. Some of the best pitchings have easily come in the Guardians, Rays Wild Card Series. In game one Shane Bieber and Shane McClanahan and then in game two it was Triston McKenzie and Tyler Glasnow who put on the show in game two. McKenzie went for six innings while striking out eight and Glasnow pitched while only allowing two hits. Neither starting pitcher ended up giving up a run.
RELATED PEOPLE
NL Wild Card Odds: Padres vs. Mets Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The San Diego Padres and the New York Mets will battle it out in Game 3, with the winner heading to the divisional series. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series and deliver a Padres-Mets Game 3 prediction and pick. The Mets defeated the Padres 7-3 in...
Guardians Set Starting Rotation vs. Yankees for A.L.D.S.
The Guardians are using their best three starting pitchers to open the playoff series against New York, but in a different order than normal.
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Rays-Guardians in action
Day 2 of MLB wild card action is here, as the Cleveland Guardians look to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup. Following CLE-TB, Toronto will look to stay alive against Seattle (4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN), the Mets will aim to bounce back after a disappointing outing against San Diego (7:37 p.m. ET, ESPN), and Philadelphia will attempt to close the door on St. Louis (8:37 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning.
Comments / 0