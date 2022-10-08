Read full article on original website
WESH
Game of the Week: Seminole takes Cocoa down
Lots of black and orange at Seminole High Friday night as the Noles came off their first road loss in almost a decade, hosting Cocoa--maybe the best 2-and-2 team in the state. Both schools have played tremendously difficult schedules so far this season. Both have been tested, and Friday night the top team in Seminole County went head to head with the top team in Brevard County.
finehomesandliving.com
Living in Groveland Florida: An Honest Review
If you are considering moving to Groveland, Florida, it’s helpful to learn about the benefits of living in the small town outside of Orlando. Groveland surrounds Lake Lucy just west of Orlando near the growing communities of Clermont and Minneola near Lake Apopka. Because the area offers lovely weather and plenty of amenities, plenty of new homes in Groveland FL continue to pop up in the community.
247Sports
Booom! Randy Pittman Commits To UCF.
LYNN HAVEN, FL- Happy eighteenth birthday to Randy Pittman who takes his special day to join the UCF 2023 recruiting class. The three star A. Crawford Mosley High School (Lynn Haven, Fla.) tight end commits to the Knights after initially being committed to Florida State. Pittman who fits the Gus Malzahn offense perfectly as an H-Back as well as a tight end. The Knights hosted his high school for a practice this season, prior to their victory over Delaware Valley High School (Pennsylvania) in Orlando. Pittman scored a wildcat running touchdown early in the game, and looked very impressive.
UCF Knights Gaining Top Pass Rusher in Kaven Call
UCF commitment Kaven call has developed into a top-notch pass rusher.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Former FSU commit makes pledge to UCF
The Seminoles have zero tight ends committed in the 2023 class.
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents in shelters worry as Daytona Beach hotels are full: 'I just go day by day'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some people in Daytona Beach are relying on shelters in the area as hotels are very limited. For some people in Daytona Beach whose homes were flooded, staying in the Ocean Center shelter is their only option as many affordable hotels and motels are booked. "We...
Top TE Recruit Randy Pittman Flips from FSU to UCF
UCF Knights pick up a commitment from former Florida State Seminoles pledge Randy Pittman.
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian’s flooding nightmare in Central Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida with storm surge and extreme winds, but Central Florida dealt with another major impact — historic flooding. Ian churned inland during the early morning hours of Thursday, Sep. 29, creating significant issues across much of the central portions of the state.
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren 570S | Spotted in Orlando, Florida
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen with autism reported missing in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing teenager with autism that does not currently have his prescribed medication. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Romeo Blue, 14, left his home in the 4000 block of SW 167th Street in Ocala.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL
Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
orangeobserver.com
Windermere High School receives donation for uniforms
The Windermere High School football team received a $5,000 donation from the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute Friday, Oct. 7. "I'm very thankful for Orlando Health and appreciative," head football coach Riki Smith said. "We needed the uniforms so we did a lot of fundraising, ... and they reached out and said they would donate $5,000."
Eight skydivers over 80 break world record in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — Eight skydivers took to the sky in DeLand on Saturday and accomplished a new Guinness world record. Jim Culhane, Cliff Davis, Scotty Gallan, Walt Green, Paul Hinen, Sky Huminsky, Woody McKay and Ted Williams made the record-breaking jump with the largest formation of jumpers over the age of 80.
fox35orlando.com
Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
fox35orlando.com
Flooding concerns continue near Lake Monroe: 'It's just terrifying'
SANFORD, Fla. - As of Saturday, the St. Johns River is sitting at a record high of 8.94" feet. Water levels are expected to get higher, and the river will crest by Sunday morning near Lake Monroe in Seminole County. Steve and Chloe Hayden's Seminole County home was flooded with...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Beautiful sunny skies Sunday in Central Florida
Tonight's low: 70 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 87 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Most of Central Florida is staying dry this afternoon. Brevard county will see a few afternoon showers. These showers will stick around through the early evening and overnight hours. Moisture is increasing across Central Florida. Luckily, no rain is expected over the Central Florida portions of the St. Johns river where record river flooding continues.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens to remain closed as crews clean up after Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. - The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford is closed until further notice as staff members work to clean up after Hurricane Ian. Officials are continuing to assess the property and will make a decision to reopen it as soon as they can. A spokesperson for...
