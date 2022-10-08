ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mary, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Game of the Week: Seminole takes Cocoa down

Lots of black and orange at Seminole High Friday night as the Noles came off their first road loss in almost a decade, hosting Cocoa--maybe the best 2-and-2 team in the state. Both schools have played tremendously difficult schedules so far this season. Both have been tested, and Friday night the top team in Seminole County went head to head with the top team in Brevard County.
SEMINOLE, FL
finehomesandliving.com

Living in Groveland Florida: An Honest Review

If you are considering moving to Groveland, Florida, it’s helpful to learn about the benefits of living in the small town outside of Orlando. Groveland surrounds Lake Lucy just west of Orlando near the growing communities of Clermont and Minneola near Lake Apopka. Because the area offers lovely weather and plenty of amenities, plenty of new homes in Groveland FL continue to pop up in the community.
GROVELAND, FL
247Sports

Booom! Randy Pittman Commits To UCF.

LYNN HAVEN, FL- Happy eighteenth birthday to Randy Pittman who takes his special day to join the UCF 2023 recruiting class. The three star A. Crawford Mosley High School (Lynn Haven, Fla.) tight end commits to the Knights after initially being committed to Florida State. Pittman who fits the Gus Malzahn offense perfectly as an H-Back as well as a tight end. The Knights hosted his high school for a practice this season, prior to their victory over Delaware Valley High School (Pennsylvania) in Orlando. Pittman scored a wildcat running touchdown early in the game, and looked very impressive.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Mary, FL
City
Dunnellon, FL
City
Yulee, FL
City
Palatka, FL
City
Deland, FL
City
Middleburg, FL
City
Auburndale, FL
City
Chipley, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Crestview, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
City
Suwannee, FL
City
Rockledge, FL
City
Belleview, FL
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
City
Immokalee, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Apopka, FL
City
Umatilla, FL
City
Windermere, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
Person
St Augustine
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian’s flooding nightmare in Central Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida with storm surge and extreme winds, but Central Florida dealt with another major impact — historic flooding. Ian churned inland during the early morning hours of Thursday, Sep. 29, creating significant issues across much of the central portions of the state.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida teen with autism reported missing in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing teenager with autism that does not currently have his prescribed medication. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Romeo Blue, 14, left his home in the 4000 block of SW 167th Street in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Deerfield Academy#East Ridge#Nature Coast#Westminster Academy#Img Academy#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fox#Hurricane Ian#Seminole Ridge#Destin#Branford 46#Trinity Christian Deltona#Glades Central#Eagle#Franklin County#Ocala Christian Academy#Donahue Academy#Christian
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL

Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Windermere High School receives donation for uniforms

The Windermere High School football team received a $5,000 donation from the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute Friday, Oct. 7. "I'm very thankful for Orlando Health and appreciative," head football coach Riki Smith said. "We needed the uniforms so we did a lot of fundraising, ... and they reached out and said they would donate $5,000."
WINDERMERE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Beautiful sunny skies Sunday in Central Florida

Tonight's low: 70 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 87 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Most of Central Florida is staying dry this afternoon. Brevard county will see a few afternoon showers. These showers will stick around through the early evening and overnight hours. Moisture is increasing across Central Florida. Luckily, no rain is expected over the Central Florida portions of the St. Johns river where record river flooding continues.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy