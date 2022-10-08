Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Tech basketball programs to host Monday Night Madness
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech basketball programs will come together to host Monday Night Madness on Monday, October 24 at the United Supermarkets Arena. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the free event that will showcase the women’s and men’s teams to students and fans as the 2022-23 season approaches.
fox34.com
Texas Tech vs West Virginia homecoming game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 2 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech’s homecoming contest versus West Virginia on Oct. 22 at Jones AT&T Stadium. National broadcast details will be finalized after Oct. 15, but it was revealed it will either be shown on FS1 or FS2.
fox34.com
Beto O’Rourke makes stop at Texas Tech in ‘Texas College Tour’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, October 11 is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming mid-term election. Beto O’Rourke is the Democratic candidate for Texas Governor. He made a stop in Lubbock to visit Texas Tech as he wrapped up his ‘Texas College Tour.’. “If...
fox34.com
Vine to Wine event set for Oct. 27 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Did you know that the High Plains produces around 80-85% of Texas wine grapes? Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Lubbock County has partnered with English Newsom Cellars to host Vine to Wine on Oct. 27 to talk about the process of making wine from the vineyard to the bottle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox34.com
Sunshine brings a South Plains warm up
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drier and warmer weather returns to the South Plains area today. The pattern will foster chilly nights and early mornings, but warm afternoons. You’ll find more rain totals at the end of this post. Low clouds and areas of low visibility in fog/mist are possible...
fox34.com
SPEC holds electrical safety demonstration for Lubbock students
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Electric Co-Op (SPEC) is hosting Lubbock 4th graders for an electric safety demonstration this week. SPEC says the demonstrations are a four-part program showing students the dangers of electricity and the technical skills needed to be a lineman. The 4th graders are learning about overhead and underground power lines, crew rescues, and general electric safety.
fox34.com
City of Lubbock sends residents flood questionnaire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the south plains see its full transition into the fall season, residents can expect more inclement weather, along with its implications. The City of Lubbock Engineering Department is asking residents to fill out a flood questionnaire to better understand the residents’ issues or concerns.
fox34.com
How retail competition will change your electric bill
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following KCBD’s report on the City of Lubbock’s steps to selecting electric providers to serve as a safety net for customers, a viewer submitted a list of questions about other aspects of the retail electric change coming next year. Meeting with providers. First was...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox34.com
Remembering former Lubbock Police Chief Dale Holton
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dale Holton spent decades serving the Lubbock community. Holton started on the Lubbock Police force in 1974, and for the next 37 years, he served as a SWAT officer, SWAT commander, Assistant Chief, and Chief of Police. Holton was originally set to retire from the force in 2008, but when the city asked him to take over for retiring chief Claude Jones he said ‘yes.’
fox34.com
Good Day Good Dog: Shane!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - This is Shane. He a 12-week-old male pit-mix. The Good Dog Gang says he was neglected and found wandering the streets of Lubbock emaciated with a distended belly. His health is quickly catching up and he is looking for a loving forever home. Find the Good...
fox34.com
One more cool and damp day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain remains likely across the KCBD viewing area. Some will be heavy and may result in localized flooding. As always, drive to conditions. I’ve included rain totals for the last 7 days near the end of this post. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are...
fox34.com
Keep the heat on: Contractors advise preventative maintenance ahead of fall temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As mid-October approaches, it’s almost time for South Plains homeowners to turn on their heaters. Before the cooler temperatures arrive, it’s important to make sure heating systems are prepared to handle the change. Joe Brito, operations manager at Absolute Refrigeration, says too many people wait until the first freeze, causing contractors’ schedules to fill up quickly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com
Bicyclist seriously injured in crash at 82nd and I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are currently on scene of a crash involving a bicyclist with serious injuries at 82nd Street and I-27. Officers responded to the crash just before 7 a.m. Police say one person was taken to UMC with serious injuries. All west bound traffic on 82nd street...
fox34.com
Sunshine and warmer temps return Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We begin to dry out overnight tonight with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures making a comeback for your Tuesday. The widespread rain we saw this afternoon continues to push off to the eastern portion of the KCBD viewing area. A few spotty showers are possible through the night, but most of that shower activity will be tapering off by sunset. Temperatures will not cool off much overnight with lows in the 50s, and mostly cloudy skies.
fox34.com
UPDATE: Eastbound South Loop 289 blocked by overturned vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - TxDOT and City crews have been at work clearing the crash and any debris on South Loop 289 after a trash truck overturned just before 6 p.m. All eastbound traffic on the Loop was diverted due to the truck overturning and blocking nearly all lanes of travel between Quaker and Indiana Avenue..
fox34.com
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash at 66th and Indiana, MCIU investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred at the intersection of 66th and Indiana Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Police report that the crash occurred between a passenger car and a motorcycle. The passenger car appears to be on its side. Another person also sustained minor injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox34.com
Literary Lubbock and Lubbock libraries partner for Lubbock Book Festival
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Literacy Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Libraries will be co-hosting the Lubbock Book Festival this weekend. The festival will feature authors local to Lubbock, talks with book industry experts, writing workshops and live music. “This event aims to celebrate the written word, connect authors and readers,...
fox34.com
WATCH: Trafficking survivor thanks Voice of Hope for new life
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Attendees at Wednesday’s Lubbock Area United Way Mid-Campaign Luncheon heard an emotional message from a trafficking survivor. The survivor said she’s known “the life” of living on the street since she was about 12 - a life that included drugs, sex work and eventually prison.
fox34.com
UPDATED: LFR responding to house fire at 3800 block of 25th street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 3800 block of 25th Street near Maxey Park. According to LFR, the call came in at 3:55 p.m. and responders were on the scene by 4 p.m. By 4:45 p.m., the fire was contained. The...
fox34.com
Hillside Christian Church to host 6|8 Summit
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Business Operating On Mission (BOOM) is pleased to announce the 6|8 Summit! The 6|8 Summit is being held at Hillside Christian church, located at 6202 Milwaukee Ave., on Friday October 14th from 8 AM – 5 PM. This is a FREE event, but it will require a ticket.
Comments / 0