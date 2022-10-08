ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

WBOY 12 News

Week 7 High School Football Scores in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – It’s Friday, which means it’s football night in north central West Virginia! Scores will be updated in this story throughout the night. Bridgeport at Preston FINAL: 55-13 Bridgeport East Fairmont at Philip Barbour FINAL: 35-34 East Fairmont in OT RCB at Lincoln FINAL: 31-20 Lincoln Fairmont Senior at Morgantown FINAL: 14-0 […]
WSFA

Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) – It was a packed house at Pewaukee High School as fans and spectators filled the stands for the annual homecoming football game. The game was extra special for senior quarterback Ava Matz, who started the game under center. “I know our boys at first were...
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Prep Football: Man pulls away late in win at Shady

Shady Spring – Shady Spring faltered late Friday evening, dropping a 41-22 decision to Man Friday night at H.B. Thomas Field. The Tigers stayed within a touchdown all throughout the third quarter but a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Man cemented the victory for the visitors from Logan County.
mckinneychristian.org

Lil Stangs Football Season in Motion

Over the past few weekends, the McKinney Christian Academy Lil Stangs football teams have played four games. On October 1, the fifth grade Lil Stangs won with a score of 36-12. Fifth grade Coach Adam Vinciguerra said, “We had great defense from three kids in particular, Dean Petska and Cole Romig, both who had intercepted the football and returned it for a touchdown. Also Conner Vinciguerra who had three blocked passes and one in the red zone to prevent the other team from scoring.” Both the offense and defense dominated the game. Quarterback Tyce Hammel lead the field completing around 85% of all his passes thrown. Hammel worked to distribute the ball to everyone on the team. Wide Receivers Luke Halloran and Alex Lackman both scored crucial touchdowns to help secure the win.
