Elkhart, IN

H.S. football: SB Adams brings fight, but Jimtown prevails

By Adam Kroemer
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
SOUTH BEND — Adams brought the fight to Jimtown, but the Jimmies had Sam Garner.

After a strong first half from Jimtown, a surprise onside kick brought the Eagles to life in the second half Friday, as they scored two quick touchdowns to get back in the game.

But Jimtown’s punishing rushing attack was never slowed, and Garner’s second touchdown of the night was enough as the Jimmies held off Adams, 35-28.

Jimtown improved to 6-2 and can win the Northern Indiana Conference North-South Division outright with a win over Riley next week. Adams slid to 1-7.

Garner finished with 276 yards on a whopping 40 carries, and his 3-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the first half gave Jimtown a 21-7 lead. With the Jimmies receiving the second half kickoff, it seemed like the Eagles were on the ropes.

But Adams opened by blooping a kick over the front line that the Eagles recovered on the Jimtown 42. After three completions from quarterback Phoenyx Clark, Jeremiah Love scored from one yard out and Adams trailed, 21-13.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit in the first half, but I am incredibly proud of the effort,” said Adams coach Frank Karczewski. “We thought we could pass, but we were very balanced offensively. It was the best performance we have had.”

The defense, however, had their hands full with the Jimtown rushing attack. The methodical approach kept the Eagle offense on the sideline and continued to pile up points. Fullback Conner Watts scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run as the Jimmies increased the lead to 28-13.

Adams quickly answered, as a 25-yard pass from Clark to Amari Wesson put the Eagles into Jimtown territory. Facing a fourth-and-3, Clark found Adreon Petty open for a 36-yard touchdown pass, then found Love open for the two-point conversion, as the Eagles got within 28-21.

After the teams exchanged punts, Jimtown put the game away with a 13-play drive that started from the 50. It chewed up 7 minutes and ended on Garner’s touchdown that moved the lead to 35-21.

Wesson returned the ensuing kickoff to the Jimtown 39, and Love scored his third touchdown of the night six plays later. But Jimtown was ready for the onside kick this time, and ran out the clock for the win.

“Jimtown is a really good team, and they will probably win their conference next week,” Karczewski said. “We played hard tonight. I have nothing negative to say.”

Clark threw for 182 yards on 15 completions, with Wesson catching six of those passes for 43 yards. Love finished with 56 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Jimtown71477—35

Adams70147—28

J: Kaden Rogers 12 pass from Bishop Williams (Brayden Fox kick), 2:52

A: Jeremiah Love 9 run (Josh Nziza kick), :34.1

J: Conner Watts 1 run (Fox kick), 6:31

J: Sam Garner 3 run (Fox kick), :57.1

A: Love 1 run (kick blocked), 8:34

J: Watts 1 run (Fox kick), 5:08

A: Adreon Petty 36 pass from Phoenyx Clark (Love pass from Clark), 3:15

J: Garner 3 run (Fox kick), 3:18

A: Love 6 run (Nziza kick), 1:57

StatisticJimtownAdams

First downs1910

Yards rushing31074

Yards passing17182

Comp.-att.-int.2-3-015-20-0

Punts-yards1-351-28

Fumbles-lost0-04-1

Penalties-yards3-196-46

