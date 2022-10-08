Read full article on original website
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $336 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 5) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $336 million drawing Monday (October 3) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $353 million ($185.6 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
Mega Millions results for Oct. 4, 2022: Did anyone win the $380 million jackpot?
No winners claimed the grand prize in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, so the jackpot continues to rise, now up to an estimated $410 million with a cash value of $213.8 million. Tuesday's winning numbers were 15, 18, 25, 33 and 38. The Mega Ball was 25 and the Megaplier was...
Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks
Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
2 claim $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery prize
Almost eight weeks after the drawing in one of the largest-ever Mega Millions jackpots, two people -- who agreed to split the prize, if won -- have come forward to claim the $1.34 billion prize, the Illinois Lottery said.
