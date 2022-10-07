Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Columbia Missourian
Joella A. Henry Feb. 7, 1926 — Oct. 5, 2022
Joella A. Henry passed away October 5, 2022 at her home, she was 97 years old. She was born February 7, 1925 in Columbia, the daughter of C.H. and Reta Homsley Sapp. She worked for the University Extension Service as a Soil technician. She married A. Donald Henry in 1944 in Columbia and he preceded her in death. Joella was a 75 year member of Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia man arrested in connection with woman's death
A Columbia man has been arrested in connection to a death at 1711 High Quest Drive. Adam A. Conner, 37, faces second-degree murder charges after the body of a woman was found in a garage closet in the north Columbia home. A wheelchair was nearby, and Columbia police found blood in various parts of the house.
Columbia Missourian
Reba Nelson Cassin April 17, 1928 – Sept. 30, 2022
Reba Mae Nelson Cassin, 94, of Columbia, died September 30, peacefully at home with her family members at her side. She was born April 17, 1928, in Liberal, Missouri, to Chester A. and Blanche Runyan Nelson. She graduated from high school in Ottawa, Illinois, and earned a BA in English at the University of Missouri. She married her college sweetheart, Eugene Paul Cassin on February 1, 1950. They lived in various cities on the East Coast until moving back to Columbia in 1966.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youths
Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Task Force 1 to return home from Florida
Missouri Task Force 1 has begun its journey back to Boone County after being demobilized from Fort Myers, Florida. The team spent nearly a week helping with Hurricane Ian relief after arriving in Fort Myers, on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection District.
Columbia Missourian
City of Columbia accepting suggestions for allocation of ARPA funding
The city of Columbia is now accepting applications from local organizations and individuals for projects that could receive American Rescue Plan Act funding. Half of the $25.2 million awarded by the federal government will go toward initiatives focused on homelessness, community violence, behavioral crisis care and mental health services, and workforce development.
Columbia Missourian
Navajo author discusses reconciliation, her memoir for Indigenous Peoples Day
On the second Monday in October, two holidays are now recognized in many states across the country. Some states celebrate Columbus Day, which commemorates Christopher Columbus’ travel to the Americas. And after a 2021 proclamation by President Biden, many states also celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, which recognizes the history of many Indigenous tribes in the U.S.
Columbia Missourian
CPS board: No public for public comment; bond money gets green light
Few members of the public turned out Monday evening for the Columbia School Board meeting, and none of them addressed the board at its first meeting since the rules for public comment changed. Board member Jeanne Snodgrass reminded listeners and viewers how to submit comments and to address the board...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
Professional and non-professional art displayed at Boone County Art Show
The 63rd annual Boone County Art Show took place this weekend, showcasing art made by both professionals and non-professionals from the area. Within the many categories, a judge evaluated the works and awarded first, second and third place to artists on Friday. Non-professional artist Cheryl Hardy won first place in...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri tennis concludes June Stewart Invitational weekend
Missouri tennis’ strong season continues as the June Stewart Invitational concluded Sunday at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee. The Tigers finished with 19 team wins, 14 of them in singles and five in doubles. Because of the tournament format, the Tigers played different opponents in singles and doubles each day.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri lands commitment from 2023 safety Roche
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Monday that the Tigers landed a commitment from a recruit in the class of 2023. It wasn't until Tuesday that the recruit — Phillip Roche — made it known.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge girls tennis defeats Cor Jesu Academy, advances to state semifinal
Rock Bridge girls tennis beat Cor Jesu Academy 5-1 in the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal Monday at Bethel Park in Columbia. Crucial wins in the singles matches by No. 1 Jenna Lin, No. 4 Prathyankara Premkumar and No. 6 Sriya Pokala helped clinch the victory for Rock Bridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
Roots N Blues brings attendees from across Midwest
Joddy Croswhite took a plane and drove more than 10 hours to see Larkin Poe perform Saturday at the Roots N Blues Festival. “Being a slide player, it means she touches my soul,” Croswhite said of Larkin Poe’s Megan Lovell. “We live on the same wavelength.”
Columbia Missourian
What’s going on outside CoMo? Taking a look around the SEC East
Through the first six weeks of the 2022 college football season, Missouri went toe-to-toe with the defending national champion, allowed a win to slip out of its hands in Auburn, twice, and picked up a pair of wins at Memorial Stadium. With the Tigers in action for three hours each...
Columbia Missourian
New CPS public comment policy follows similar trends across state
The Columbia School Board meeting on Monday will be the board’s first where a new public comment policy dictates how public comment takes place. The revised policy, which was approved Sept. 12, does the following:
Columbia Missourian
What to know about voting in the Nov. 8 general election
Brianna Lennon, the Boone County clerk, spoke at a voter education webinar today and fielded questions about recent changes to the voting process leading up to the Nov. 8 election. Titled a “Lunch and Learn,” the event was co-hosted by the Daniel Boone Regional Library, the League of Women Voters...
Columbia Missourian
Protesters mark one month to election with abortion-rights rally
Abortion-rights supporters came out Saturday for a rally at the Boone County Courthouse amphitheater. The event was organized by COMO for Choice, an offshoot of local advocacy group CoMo for Progress. It was in partnership with the Roe the Vote tour, by U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis. Bush’s tour aims to rally voters across the country to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 midterms to protect abortion rights.
Comments / 0