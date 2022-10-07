Joella A. Henry passed away October 5, 2022 at her home, she was 97 years old. She was born February 7, 1925 in Columbia, the daughter of C.H. and Reta Homsley Sapp. She worked for the University Extension Service as a Soil technician. She married A. Donald Henry in 1944 in Columbia and he preceded her in death. Joella was a 75 year member of Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.

