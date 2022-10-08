Read full article on original website
Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Buena Vista Football Defeats Meeker 41-29
The Buena Vista Demons defeat their league opponent the Meeker Cowboys 41-29. Tune into Eagle Country 104 to listen to the Demons play Roaring Fork next week at home. Highlights tonight by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 12 years...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Monday, October 10th Weather
Look for mostly sunny skies with only a slight chance of an isolated shower along the Divide. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 69. Look for an overnight low of 39. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 65, a low of 37. Leadville and...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida to Unveil New Mountain Heritage Park
The public is invited to the unveiling of Salida’s new Mountain Heritage Park today from 4pm to 6pm. Mountain Heritage Park is an initiative of the Chipeta Mountain Project, an all-volunteer local nonprofit group dedicated to preserving the cultural history of the Arkansas Valley through education, advocacy, special events and interpretive sites.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Prescribed Burn Today Near Trout Creek
The U.S. Forest Service is set to ignite a prescribed burn today, Oct. 10th, near Trout Creek in Fourmile. The burn project is being called the North Trout Creek prescribed fire project and will involve burning some 917 acres between McGee Gulch and Shields Gulch. The area is 4 miles east of Buena Vista.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Saturday, October 8th Weather
We’re in for sunny skies with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms, mainly over the mountains. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 64. Look for a low of 40. The San Luis Valley will reach a high of 56. Expect a low of 36. Leadville and...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Sunday, October 9th Weather
Mostly sunny skies today with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms developing in the mountains. Salida and Buena Vista will reach a high of 67 today. Expect a low of 38. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 60. Look for a low of 33 tonight. Leadville and...
Comments / 0