Mendon, NY

WHEC TV-10

UPCOMING EVENTS: RIT Brick City Weekend and item drive for Ukraine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here are some upcoming events around the Rochester area. RocMaidan is holding a drive to donate items for the war in Ukraine. The non-profit, which has provided relief efforts for Ukraine since 2014, is holding the drive at four locations. RocMaidan is requesting new (with tags)...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list

Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Honeoye Falls dancer will perform as a Radio City Rockette

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With the holidays approaching, the iconic Radio City Rockettes have introduced new dancers this year. One of them is from our area. 18 new Rockettes were introduced to the public from atop the Radio City Music Hall Marquee. Paige Mcrae from Honeoye Falls is joining the precision dancing company for this year’s Christmas spectacular.
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
96.9 WOUR

This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State

Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY avoids national spike in gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.69, which is down 3 cents from the...
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Places with the most expensive homes in Steuben County

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Steuben County, NY using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 7 cities and […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
13 WHAM

Tops unveils new-look store on Upper Falls Blvd.

Rochester, N.Y. — A grocery store on the city's north side is back open, with a new look. Tops on Upper Falls Boulevard unveiled its renovations this morning, as part of the store's 25th anniversary. Upgrades include a new lobby, bakery, self-checkouts, a repaved parking lot, renovated lobby and...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Calling hours are Tuesday for retired officer Booker who was murdered

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Calling hours are on Tuesday for retired Rochester police officer William Booker, who was fatally shot on September 25. The memorial will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ark Of Jesus Ministries at 1000 North Winton Road Then, the funeral will be on Wednesday at The Father’s House at 715 Paul Road He will be buried at Grove Place Cemetery on Chili Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New COVID-19 boosters arriving at New York pharmacies

WEBSTER, N.Y. — At A&J Pharmacy in Webster, new COVID-19 boosters just arrived, and Rosa LaDelfa says people have questions. “Like anything else, it’s new and what’s important is that people get educated,” LaDelfa said. When the first vaccines came out, the pharmacy ran out within...
WEBSTER, NY

