Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
News 8 WROC anchor Ally Peters says goodbye￼
The doors at 201 Humboldt Street will always be open to Ally Peters.
WHEC TV-10
UPCOMING EVENTS: RIT Brick City Weekend and item drive for Ukraine
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here are some upcoming events around the Rochester area. RocMaidan is holding a drive to donate items for the war in Ukraine. The non-profit, which has provided relief efforts for Ukraine since 2014, is holding the drive at four locations. RocMaidan is requesting new (with tags)...
knightcrier.org
Robinson Reviews: Bill Grays
This week, I reviewed a Rochester NY favorite, the garbage plate. Might sound disgusting but it is the complete opposite.
Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list
Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Honeoye Falls dancer will perform as a Radio City Rockette
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With the holidays approaching, the iconic Radio City Rockettes have introduced new dancers this year. One of them is from our area. 18 new Rockettes were introduced to the public from atop the Radio City Music Hall Marquee. Paige Mcrae from Honeoye Falls is joining the precision dancing company for this year’s Christmas spectacular.
stepoutbuffalo.com
3 Trip-Worthy Coffee Spots Hiding in Livingston County for Your Next Fall Adventure
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Western New York is full of locally owned coffee shops to fall in love with (and trust us, we have). From the city to the suburbs, we are lucky to...
Local Author To Release Second Book On Central New York Snow This Month
FULTON – After hearing there were bigger winter storms than the Blizzard of 1966, including ones from 1947 and 1958, Jim Farfaglia, a Fulton-based writer, penned his second book on Central New York snow. “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York,” coming out later this month, is a collection of...
DEC adds 140 acres to Catherine Creek Wildlife Management Area
In Montour Falls, the DEC added 140 acres to the Catharine Creek Wildlife Management Area along State Route 14.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State
Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
WNY avoids national spike in gas prices
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.69, which is down 3 cents from the...
Places with the most expensive homes in Steuben County
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Steuben County, NY using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 7 cities and […]
Wat Pa Lao Buddadham Temple holds Fall Food Festival
The temple was founded mostly by refugees from Laos who were displaced during the Southeast Asian War.
IN THIS ARTICLE
There’s Only One Place in New York You Can Drive Under the Erie Canal
There's only one place in New York where you can actually drive UNDER the Erie canal. The Medina Culvert, built in 1823, is the only spot along the entire historic waterway where traffic can drive under the Erie Canal. It's located in Ridgeway, New York in Orleans County if you want to take this scary trip.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
13 WHAM
Tops unveils new-look store on Upper Falls Blvd.
Rochester, N.Y. — A grocery store on the city's north side is back open, with a new look. Tops on Upper Falls Boulevard unveiled its renovations this morning, as part of the store's 25th anniversary. Upgrades include a new lobby, bakery, self-checkouts, a repaved parking lot, renovated lobby and...
How long until we change the clocks?
As it is, we're losing almost two minutes of daylight per day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Calling hours are Tuesday for retired officer Booker who was murdered
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Calling hours are on Tuesday for retired Rochester police officer William Booker, who was fatally shot on September 25. The memorial will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ark Of Jesus Ministries at 1000 North Winton Road Then, the funeral will be on Wednesday at The Father’s House at 715 Paul Road He will be buried at Grove Place Cemetery on Chili Avenue.
‘Not enough code enforcement:’ Councilmember details neighborhood concerns over abandoned properties
Joan Roby-Davison has lived in the 14621 zip code area for decades. It's an area she says is also dealing with several abandoned homes.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New COVID-19 boosters arriving at New York pharmacies
WEBSTER, N.Y. — At A&J Pharmacy in Webster, new COVID-19 boosters just arrived, and Rosa LaDelfa says people have questions. “Like anything else, it’s new and what’s important is that people get educated,” LaDelfa said. When the first vaccines came out, the pharmacy ran out within...
Rochester toddler shot in September walking again as community holds tribute ride
News 8 was told by Marlo’s family he was able to briefly come to a window and look down at everyone driving by.
Comments / 0