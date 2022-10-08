Read full article on original website
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers field hockey posts ninth shutout of season
Gabi Ritter led Westfield with three goals. Meghan Bowen, Shea Hurley, and Norah Bargatti each had one. Bowen also finished with three assists. Bargatti had two and Lilly Taglieri had one.
Unity Basketball: State Police team with Western Massachusetts Boys & Girls Clubs for new league
Teamwork. Relationships. And, fun. From the basketball court to the dinner table, it’s about more than just the game for the Massachusetts State Police Unity Basketball program. “The whole point of this is to build relationships,” said trooper Thomas Sullivan, the main organizer of the league, which kicked off...
Girls Volleyball Overall Stats Leaders: Holyoke’s Erin Gauthier, Athol’s Alyssa Logan lead region in digs & more
Field Hockey Overall Stats Leaders: Westfield’s Meghan Bowen, Norah Bargatti lead offensive categories
Springfield-Central football hands Westfield first loss of season, 52-0
WESTFIELD – There is Springfield-Central High School football … and then there is everyone else. That became quite apparent as the Central Golden Eagles chalked up another convincing victory Friday night, a 52-0 shutout of previously unbeaten Westfield at Bullens Field.
Preston Longo, Shane Becker lead No. 3 East Longmeadow football over No. 9 West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD – With fewer than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and No. 3 East Longmeadow two possessions ahead of No. 9 West Springfield, the Spartans had the ball at the Terriers 10-yard line looking to put the game away. On second-and-goal, quarterback Shane Becker turned and...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah's Kaley Birdies Last Hole to Win Berkshire Classic
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. -- Tim Kaley finished five strokes ahead of most of best high school golfers in Berkshire County. And one stroke ahead of the guy he really wanted to beat. Kaley, a sophomore at Wahconah, carded a 4-over round of 75 on Sunday to win the Berkshire Classic. His...
No. 7 Wahconah football learns from adversity to end No. 5 Agawam’s undefeated season, wins 18-13: ‘This is one big classroom’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. As No. 7 Wahconah football took the field on Friday night, coming off a devastating loss the previous week, it looked to take every struggle as a learning opportunity. Through 48 minutes, the Warriors fought hard, knowing that No. 5 Agawam was a tough and undefeated opponent.
Owen Dawson’s five touchdown performance leads South Hadley football over Ludlow
LUDLOW - No one could stop South Hadley captain Owen Dawson Friday as the Tigers defeated Ludlow, 38-12. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Five different players find end zone as No. 8 Longmeadow football defeats No. 14 Chicopee Comp
LONGMEADOW – The No. 8 Longmeadow football team battled through some turnovers and ran past No. 14 Chicopee Comp, 35-18, Friday night.
Business Monday ETC: Oct. 10, 2022
The West of the River Chamber of Commerce was recently presented with $50,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act from the state. The presentation by state Sen. John C. Velis, D-Westfield, was held at the West Springfield Municipal Building in the Justin Morgan Auditorium. The West of the River Chamber...
Medical Notes: Oct. 10, 2022
Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE - The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual zoom meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group leader at 413-532-0543.
Wicked in Pink motorcycle run for cancer in Agawam
Over in Agawam, the annual Wicked in Pink Motorcycle run is being held Sunday morning.
Bomb scare in Athol Friday
The Athol fire department was called to a report of an explosive at a home Friday.
whdh.com
Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass.
EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of Easthampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month, a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
amherstbulletin.com
Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter
LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
People in Business: Oct. 10, 2022
Frances Marthone has been named the new administrator for Shriners Children’s Boston and Shriners Children’s New England in Springfield. Marthone previously served as the director of patient care services at Shriners Children’s New England. She succeeds H. Lee Kirk who retired from Shriners Children’s New England in January and Eileen Skinner, who retired from Shriners Children’s Boston in March 2021. Corporate administrator Andrew Graul provided interim leadership.
Follow-up: Chicopee car crash on Springfield Street Saturday
A 22news follow-up now on a car crash in Chicopee Saturday night.
Car v.s. bike accident in Northampton
Northampton police were called to a car v.s. bike crash Sunday night.
Serious car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee
There was heavy police activity following a serious car crash in front of the Rumbleseat bar in Chicopee on Springfield street on Saturday night.
