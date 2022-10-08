ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Education
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Pittsfield, MA
Sports
Chicopee, MA
Sports
Pittsfield, MA
Education
iBerkshires.com

Wahconah's Kaley Birdies Last Hole to Win Berkshire Classic

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. -- Tim Kaley finished five strokes ahead of most of best high school golfers in Berkshire County. And one stroke ahead of the guy he really wanted to beat. Kaley, a sophomore at Wahconah, carded a 4-over round of 75 on Sunday to win the Berkshire Classic. His...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

No. 7 Wahconah football learns from adversity to end No. 5 Agawam’s undefeated season, wins 18-13: ‘This is one big classroom’

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. As No. 7 Wahconah football took the field on Friday night, coming off a devastating loss the previous week, it looked to take every struggle as a learning opportunity. Through 48 minutes, the Warriors fought hard, knowing that No. 5 Agawam was a tough and undefeated opponent.
AGAWAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#Email Address#American Football#Highschoolsports
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Oct. 10, 2022

The West of the River Chamber of Commerce was recently presented with $50,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act from the state. The presentation by state Sen. John C. Velis, D-Westfield, was held at the West Springfield Municipal Building in the Justin Morgan Auditorium. The West of the River Chamber...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Oct. 10, 2022

Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE - The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual zoom meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group leader at 413-532-0543.
HOLYOKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
whdh.com

Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass.

EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of Easthampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month, a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter

LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
LEVERETT, MA
MassLive.com

People in Business: Oct. 10, 2022

Frances Marthone has been named the new administrator for Shriners Children’s Boston and Shriners Children’s New England in Springfield. Marthone previously served as the director of patient care services at Shriners Children’s New England. She succeeds H. Lee Kirk who retired from Shriners Children’s New England in January and Eileen Skinner, who retired from Shriners Children’s Boston in March 2021. Corporate administrator Andrew Graul provided interim leadership.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy