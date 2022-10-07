Read full article on original website
Related
Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do
One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
Flu, RSV and the common cold: Winter viruses are filling up hospitals with sick kids
Experts say a growing number of young kids are going to the ER for respiratory infections this year. RSV, rhinoviruses and enteroviruses are the most common pathogens, causing mainly cold-like symptoms. Winter viruses are generally mild, but parents should watch for a fever lasting longer than 3 days. COVID-19 didn't...
KIDS・
Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?
As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
msn.com
STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year
The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mom Shares Stark Warning About Babies After Sickening Skull Injury: 'Shock'
"As I turned around to grab a wipe she rolled off the table onto the marble floor landing on her side," the mom said.
survivornet.com
Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
survivornet.com
‘Little Lion’ Toddler, 1, Was Vomiting And Strangely Twisting And Turning His Head: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kennedy Cloutier is a 13-month-old cancer warrior. He was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor at 9 months after displaying symptoms like vomiting and torticollis (a condition where a baby’s neck muscles cause their head to twist and tilt to one side) on one side of his neck that switched to the other side.
TODAY.com
When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained
Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
RSV in children: Parents warned over signs of virus
Parents need to be more alert to the symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), medical scientists have said. Once a seasonal virus, there has been a surge in RSV cases throughout the year, including in Northern Ireland. It usually causes colds in adults but can be fatal for babies and...
KIDS・
New fears as man dies of Ebola weeks after six deaths from ‘strange illness’
A NEW Ebola outbreak has been declared as one man tragically dies. The unnamed 24-year-old tested positive for a "relatively rare Sudan strain" of the deadly condition in Uganda. This comes just weeks after six other people in the same area — including three children — died after suffering what...
Surge of respiratory illnesses in children straining some hospitals' capacity
The surge in children's respiratory illnesses, including rhinovirus and enterovirus, is pushing pediatric emergency departments and health systems toward capacity in some parts of the country. Infectious disease experts say they are seeing a higher-than-expected rate of certain pediatric infections other than COVID-19. There is no one reason for this...
romper.com
5 Common Symptoms of RSV And When To Call The Doctor
Despite our best efforts to keep our little ones healthy, it’s not always easy to prevent babies from falling sick. Trying to evaluate symptoms can be particularly tricky in babies under the age of 1, often before they’re able to communicate what they’re feeling. Surprisingly, the leading cause of hospitalization in babies under age 1 is Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). When it comes to RSV, knowing what to look for is half the battle since it is often confused for the common cold. According to a National Coalition for Infant Health survey, 70% of healthcare providers responded that their patients' caregivers had low awareness of RSV. While many babies recover from RSV without medical intervention, other babies – even those who are otherwise healthy – may require hospitalization, which can catch their parents off-guard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Why Experts Worry the Flu Season Will Be Severe in the U.S.
The U.S. was largely spared from the influenza for the past two years. But that likely won’t be the case this time around. Low levels of immunity as well as the relaxation of COVID-19 mitigation measures could fuel a severe flu season as colder weather pushes more people indoors, according to experts.
Cough and cold medicines linked to deaths of more than 60 children in Gambia
Banjul, Gambia — Gambia has launched an urgent door-to-door campaign to remove cough and cold syrups blamed for the deaths of more than 60 children from kidney injury in the tiny West African country. Speaking to The Associated Press, the Director of Health Dr. Mustapha Bittaye confirmed the wave of child deaths from acute kidney injury, sending shockwaves across the country of 2.4 million people and around the world.
NBC Philadelphia
FDA Clears Vaccine to Prevent Whooping Cough in Newborns by Giving Shot to Mother During Pregnancy
The whooping cough vaccine is the first shot the FDA has approved specifically for use during pregnancy to protect newborns. The vaccine, called Boostrix, is made by GlaxoSmithKline. Pertussis, more commonly known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can lead to serious health complications in babies.
TODAY.com
Doctors speak out as children’s hospitals fill up due to early surge of respiratory illnesses
Children’s hospitals in major U.S. cities around the country are reaching capacity due to an unprecedented spike in respiratory illnesses, and COVID-19 is not the main culprit. Common respiratory viruses that typically cause mild, cold-like symptoms in children — such as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), rhinovirus and enterovirus — are hitting harder and earlier than expected, multiple experts told TODAY, prompting concern ahead of the winter season.
parentherald.com
Skin-to-Skin Contact: Why Is It Good Not Only for Babies but Also for Parents
A mother's body is a new baby's only natural and healthy environment. Thus, mothers are called to rip off the clothing that stands between them and their babies and go skin-to-skin literally. "The very best environment for a baby to grow and thrive is the mother's body. When placed skin-to-skin...
healio.com
Top in ID: Masking in health care facilities; COVID-19 risk in people with obesity
The CDC recently announced that it is no longer recommending universal masking in health care settings unless the facility is in an area of high COVID-19 transmission. Based on individual and local circumstances, the CDC said that facilities can “choose not to require” all health care workers, visitors and patients to wear masks. These updates were made to reflect the availability of effective treatments as well as high levels of infection- and vaccine-induced immunity. It was the top story in infectious disease last week.
TODAY.com
Mom, 30, details her experience with heart failure that mimics pregnancy symptoms
When Jessica Grib of St. Louis was about 32 weeks pregnant with her second child, her blood pressure started rising. At the time, the then-30-year-old thought little of it. “I wasn’t really concerned,” Grib, now 36, told TODAY. “I didn’t think that anything was going to happen.”
precisionvaccinations.com
Third Trimester Whooping Cough Vaccine Approved
(Precision Vaccinations) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently Approved the Boostrix vaccine for immunization during the third trimester of pregnancy to prevent pertussis. When the Boostrix vaccine is given during pregnancy, it boosts antibodies in the mother, which are transferred to the developing baby. The FDA's...
Comments / 0