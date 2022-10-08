Over the past few weekends, the McKinney Christian Academy Lil Stangs football teams have played four games. On October 1, the fifth grade Lil Stangs won with a score of 36-12. Fifth grade Coach Adam Vinciguerra said, “We had great defense from three kids in particular, Dean Petska and Cole Romig, both who had intercepted the football and returned it for a touchdown. Also Conner Vinciguerra who had three blocked passes and one in the red zone to prevent the other team from scoring.” Both the offense and defense dominated the game. Quarterback Tyce Hammel lead the field completing around 85% of all his passes thrown. Hammel worked to distribute the ball to everyone on the team. Wide Receivers Luke Halloran and Alex Lackman both scored crucial touchdowns to help secure the win.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO