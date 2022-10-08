Read full article on original website
Week 7 High School Football Scores in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – It’s Friday, which means it’s football night in north central West Virginia! Scores will be updated in this story throughout the night. Bridgeport at Preston FINAL: 55-13 Bridgeport East Fairmont at Philip Barbour FINAL: 35-34 East Fairmont in OT RCB at Lincoln FINAL: 31-20 Lincoln Fairmont Senior at Morgantown FINAL: 14-0 […]
Prep Football: Dodson scores seven touchdowns as Summers County secures homecoming win
Hinton – Liv Meador and Duke Dodson both had a night to remember Friday in Hinton. While Meador was crowned the homecoming queen, Dodson was king of the gridiron, scoring seven touchdowns in Summers County’s 54-7 win over Sherman. Six of Dodson’s scores came on the ground where...
Dad and daughter catch 'all the great memories' covering Eastern Alamance High School football
MEBANE, N.C. — Bailey Pennington Allison closes her laptop after work. It’s 5 p.m. on a Friday, but her second job has just begun. By the time her father, Alan Pennington, picks her up, she’s got her video camera ready. They pile into his gray Honda, debating what food to pick up on the way – Cook Out or Wendy’s?
Prep Football: Danielson does it all in Wyoming East win
New Richmond – A week after helping account for five touchdowns, Jackson Danielson did one better. The junior QB threw three touchdown passes, ran for three more and intercepted a pass on defense as Wyoming East earned a 43-18 win over Richwood Friday night on homecoming in New Richmond.
Prep Football: Man pulls away late in win at Shady
Shady Spring – Shady Spring faltered late Friday evening, dropping a 41-22 decision to Man Friday night at H.B. Thomas Field. The Tigers stayed within a touchdown all throughout the third quarter but a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Man cemented the victory for the visitors from Logan County.
Lil Stangs Football Season in Motion
Over the past few weekends, the McKinney Christian Academy Lil Stangs football teams have played four games. On October 1, the fifth grade Lil Stangs won with a score of 36-12. Fifth grade Coach Adam Vinciguerra said, “We had great defense from three kids in particular, Dean Petska and Cole Romig, both who had intercepted the football and returned it for a touchdown. Also Conner Vinciguerra who had three blocked passes and one in the red zone to prevent the other team from scoring.” Both the offense and defense dominated the game. Quarterback Tyce Hammel lead the field completing around 85% of all his passes thrown. Hammel worked to distribute the ball to everyone on the team. Wide Receivers Luke Halloran and Alex Lackman both scored crucial touchdowns to help secure the win.
The Week Ahead: Regular season winds down for several fall sports
ROCKINGHAM — The regular season for several Richmond Senior High School fall sports teams will wrap up this week. The Lady Raider volleyball team will close its regular season schedule on Thursday at rival Scotland High School. Richmond (8-12, 4-7 SAC) has lost its last four matches. A win...
