The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers field hockey posts ninth shutout of season
Gabi Ritter led Westfield with three goals. Meghan Bowen, Shea Hurley, and Norah Bargatti each had one. Bowen also finished with three assists. Bargatti had two and Lilly Taglieri had one.
Girls Volleyball Overall Stats Leaders: Holyoke’s Erin Gauthier, Athol’s Alyssa Logan lead region in digs & more
Conellius Patrick, Tariq Thomas run No. 1 Springfield Central football past No. 2 Westfield
WESTFIELD — Whenever Bill Watson walks by his son Will’s room, there’s a decent chance he will hear him and Conellius Patrick talking trash to each other on the phone.
Unity Basketball: State Police team with Western Massachusetts Boys & Girls Clubs for new league
Teamwork. Relationships. And, fun. From the basketball court to the dinner table, it’s about more than just the game for the Massachusetts State Police Unity Basketball program. “The whole point of this is to build relationships,” said trooper Thomas Sullivan, the main organizer of the league, which kicked off...
Springfield-Central football hands Westfield first loss of season, 52-0
WESTFIELD – There is Springfield-Central High School football … and then there is everyone else. That became quite apparent as the Central Golden Eagles chalked up another convincing victory Friday night, a 52-0 shutout of previously unbeaten Westfield at Bullens Field.
Scoreboard: Ethan Beauchemin breaks Palmer school record, Panthers golf edges Ludlow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Ethan Beauchemin broke a school record for Palmer, shooting a 30 in the Panthers golf match against Ludlow Friday afternoon. Palmer defeated the Lions 12.5-11.5.
AIC’s Jordan Biro posts lone shootout goal after tie between Yellow Jackets hockey, No. 13 UMass
SPRINGFIELD – The No. 13 UMass men’s hockey team erased a two-goal deficit to force overtime during its season opener against American International College at the MassMutual Center on Saturday. Following a scoreless 3-on-3 extra period, the teams needed a shootout to declare a winner. After a quiet...
No. 10 Pittsfield football holds off No. 19 Chicopee
CHICOPEE – The No. 10 Pittsfield football team may have beaten No. 19 Chicopee by two touchdowns Friday, but the game was far closer than the 30-16 final score showed.
Nicolas Patrakis kicks game-winning field goal, leads No. 6 Minnechaug football past No. 11 Holyoke (video)
HOLYOKE – After No. 6 Minnechaug football and No. 11 Holyoke recorded 16 combined first-quarter points to begin Friday’s matchup, an offensive shootout seemed likely.
Five different players find end zone as No. 8 Longmeadow football defeats No. 14 Chicopee Comp
LONGMEADOW – The No. 8 Longmeadow football team battled through some turnovers and ran past No. 14 Chicopee Comp, 35-18, Friday night.
racedayct.com
Breaking News: Current Thompson Speedway Oval Operators Returning For 2023 Season
THOMPSON – RaceDayCT has learned exclusively that the Thompson Speedway oval will be active in 2023 and operated once again by the partnership of Cris Michaud and Tom Mayberry. While all details concerning the 2023 schedule have yet to be solidified, Michaud confirmed to RaceDayCT that he and Mayberry...
Business Monday ETC: Oct. 10, 2022
The West of the River Chamber of Commerce was recently presented with $50,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act from the state. The presentation by state Sen. John C. Velis, D-Westfield, was held at the West Springfield Municipal Building in the Justin Morgan Auditorium. The West of the River Chamber...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash on Main Road in Granville
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car crash on Main Road near Barnard Road in Granville. No injuries related to the accident have been reported. According to Granville Police, Main Road was closed between Barnard and Raegan roads. The road has since reopened. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
Arrest Log: Ludlow police arrest 44 people within 5 weeks
The Ludlow Police Department made 44 arrests, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests within five weeks
1 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on Route 5 in East Windsor
Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash in on Route 5 in East Windsor Friday night.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield crews respond to rollover crash on Piper Rd.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in West Springfield responded to Piper Road Saturday night for reports of a rollover accident. According to the West Springfield Fire Department, they responded around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night. Officials said that a victim had to be extricated from the vehicle through its...
Worcester native Nick Scola has grand plans for improving his Winnapaug GC in Rhode Island
When Nick Scola grew up on Amherst Street in Worcester, he played golf a few times at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course, but he mostly played tennis on the courts at Newton Square, and he captained the tennis team at Worcester Academy. He admits that back then he never would...
Car v.s. bike accident in Northampton
Northampton police were called to a car v.s. bike crash Sunday night.
Follow-up: Chicopee car crash on Springfield Street Saturday
A 22news follow-up now on a car crash in Chicopee Saturday night.
Crash involving biker closes Route 10 in Northampton, injures biker
A bicyclist is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a crash with a motor vehicle on Route 10 in Northampton Sunday evening, police said. The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. when the bicyclist reportedly swerved into the driving lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling toward Easthampton on Easthampton Road, according to the Northampton Police Department. Both cyclist and the vehicle were traveling in the same direction.
