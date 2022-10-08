Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
channel1450.com
Glenwood Hosts Springfield In CS8 Soccer Showdown Tuesday
Glenwood is looking for an outright Central State Eight conference title while the Springfield High Senators are looking to make the Titans share with SHG and themselves. Varsity will start around 6 pm on Tuesday night in Chatham.
channel1450.com
Wilson Takes First, Williamsville Girls and Boys Both Finish Second at Liberty Invite
The Williamsville Bullets took second as a team in both the girls and boys races at the Liberty Invite on Saturday morning. Williamsville sophomore Louisa Wilson won the girls race while PORTA’s Maggie Zimmerman finished fifth. The Sangamo Conference Meet will take place Tuesday at PORTA High School. Thank you Chris Duerr from KHQA for the highlights. Full results from the Liberty Invite HERE.
channel1450.com
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: October 3-8
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Peyton Woods (Springfield High Boys...
channel1450.com
Glenwood Tennis Earns Three-Peat CS8 Crown
The Glenwood Titans won the Central State Eight conference tennis tournament on Saturday powered by a doubles championship from Simmi Mander and Amber Ehrlich. Springfield High’s Nischi Korrapati won the singles tournament, beating Glenwood’s Samantha Shankland 6-1, 6-2. U-High’s Feely and Martin took second place to help the Pioneers to a second overall finish with 22.5. Glenwood finished with 28 points, while Springfield took third at 18. SHG finished with 15 points and Rochester had 14.5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
channel1450.com
Springfield Runs Past Spartans, Sets Up City Title Game in Week 9
Springfield High scored five rushing touchdowns in the first half and went on to defeat Southeast 45-14 on Friday night. Springfield and Lanphier will face off for the City championship in Week 9.
channel1450.com
Last Minute Touchdown Gives Maroa-Forsyth Massive Win Over Williamsville
Maroa-Forsyth trailed 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter. Mitch Williams caught a 40 yard touchdown from Kaiden Maurer with 1:03 to play to give the Trojans a four point lead. Maurer then intercepted a Bullet pass in the end zone as time expired to give Maroa-Forsyth a 24-20 victory over Williamsville in a battle of the final two undefeated teams in the Sangamo conference. Aiden Riser scored two rushing touchdowns for the Trojans, Jackson Workman caught two touchdowns from Jake Seman in the first half.
channel1450.com
Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: Oct. 10
The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got girls tennis, football, boys soccer, and boys golf for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
channel1450.com
The Orthopedic Center of Illinois Big Nasty: October 10
Big games, big rivalries, big hits. Big Nasty is big time this week as we dive in SHG Glenwood and Williamsville Maroa-Forsyth football, volleyball and CS8 soccer and then sprinkle in Rochester U-High volleyball and the West Washington Holy War and it’s a loaded edition that even includes tennis and golf.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
New alpine coaster, the first in Illinois, now open for business in Grafton
A new alpine coaster ride, the only one in Illinois, is now open for business in Grafton. Aerie’s Resort will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for its new ride at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Riders board a two-person sled and reach speeds up to 28 mph as...
wmay.com
Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville
Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
WAND TV
Truck submerged at Springfield Marina
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
recordpatriot.com
Your first look at what's happening this week around Jacksonville
Open House: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Jacksonville Fire Department Substation, 1600 W. Lafayette Road | Kick off Fire Prevention Month. Tours, burn house demonstration, fire safety activities, and kids activities including bounce house and kids firefighter challenge course. Free lunch. Jacksonville Main Street Fundfest and Awards Concert: 2-6 p.m., Dowtown Jacksonville...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greyhound to join SMTD Transfer Center
DALLAS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) Transfer Center is welcoming its first national intercity transit provider. Greyhound will join the station in November. The new partnership aims to seamlessly connect local and intercity bus services. Each stop will include one arriving and departing schedule every day. Passengers can connect to over […]
State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
wmay.com
Langfelder Wants Another Push For Springfield Casino
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t giving up on the idea of landing a casino license for the Capital City. Langfelder says he will once again ask aldermen to approve a resolution stating the city’s interest in having a casino… which he hopes could spur state lawmakers to authorize a license in the spring legislative session.
wlds.com
The Barefoot Restaurant Reopens in Hardin After 3-Year Hiatus
One of West Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants reopened over this past Saturday after being closed for nearly 3 years. The Barefoot Restaurant in Hardin, now located at 106 South Water Street, held a massive reopening starting on Saturday. The restaurant has been shut down since the summer of 2019 flooded its former location. Anticipation of the reopening for the restaurant had grown over the last several months after delays in equipment delivery had slowed down the reopening process.
WAND TV
Police investigate armed robbery at Hardee's in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. Police say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Friday evening. No injuries have been reported. At this time no other information has been released. Police are actively investigating. WAND will continue to update this...
wlds.com
Peddler’s Permit in Jacksonville For Alternative Electric Supply Retailer to Last Through Saturday
The City of Jacksonville announced earlier this week they’ve issued a peddler permit to an alternative electric supply retailer. The permit for Clae Solutions Corporation started on Wednesday and will run through Saturday at 8PM. Representatives will be doing door to door solicitation from 9AM to 8PM each day and may ask homeowners to provide utility bill information and make an offer for homeowners to sign up for an alternative supplier for their electricity.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 25-October 1, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Andrew Hansen, 44 of Shipman, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an August 24 incident. Trenton Gresham, 34...
advantagenews.com
Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled
A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
Comments / 0