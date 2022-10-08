Mila Kunis is coming clean. The That '70s Show alum achieved fame from her involvement with the popular show, but her success comes with an asterisk: it's a long-held belief that Kunis lied about her age to audition for the show. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress spoke about the topic in a recent Vanity Fair video retrospective about her career. "There's a rumor going around that I may or may not have lied about my age for That '70s Show. I'd like to make it very clear now: I did lie. Okay? I did," she revealed. "However, by the time I went to what was then, like, producers, network call, you have to sign a contract before you get the job. And in my contract, I had to put an asterisk and be like, 'Studio teacher.' And they're like, 'What do you mean?' And I was like, 'Oh, P.S. I'm 14.'"

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO