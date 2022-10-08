Read full article on original website
Ross and Dykstra claim the championship
This past Saturday and Sunday saw some of the best bass anglers in Kansas competing at Milford Lake for the 2022 Milford Lake Team Series Bass Championship. First place was won by the team of Kelly Ross (Solomon) and Rick Dykstra (Milford) with 10 Bass weighing 23.26 pounds. This team repeated as winners since they also won the 2021 MLTS championship.
Lady Jay doubles team qualifies for state
Junction City Lady Jay tennis competed in their 6A Regional Tennis Tournament this weekend. The Lady Jays had a lot of success in their opening matches, which eventually led to the doubles team of Grace Harris and Stephanie Stanislow finishing in 6th place and qualifying them for the 6A State Tennis Tournament.
Junction City celebrates Homecoming
Homecoming activities at JCHS Thursday night included a pep rally, bonfire, and showcase. ( Photos courtesy of JCHS ) Homecoming is Friday night when Junction City hosts Manhattan in football. The royalty will be crowed at halftime.
Homecoming royalty are crowned at JCHS
Grace Harris was named Homecoming Queen and Christopher Beers the Homecoming King at Junction City High School Friday night. The royalty were crowned at halftime of the Blue Jays 44-7 loss to the Manhattan Indians. For the freshman class the selections Ashley Picazo and Jackson Hollie, for the sophomores Cassidy...
K-State’s Game at TCU Set for Primetime Matchup
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that Kansas State’s Oct. 22 game at TCU will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be shown on either FOX or FS1. The channel will be determined after the MLB Postseason schedule for that weekend is announced.
Wildcats hang on in Ames for the win
AMES, Iowa – The latest nail-biting installment of the Kansas State-Iowa State rivalry, called Farmageddon, ended shortly after 9 p.m. But for a third-straight Saturday, it was 9AM for another Big 12 Conference opponent. Adrian Martinez, adoringly called “9AM,” took a final kneel down, K-State head coach Chris Klieman...
Counselors helping students after 3 Kan. girls killed in turnpike crash
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Authorities with USD 437 are providing crisis counselors for students, parents and staff on Monday as they work through the grief following the death of three elementary school students in a weekend on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported just after 9a.m. Saturday, a 2022...
Schmidt Foundation presents a grant to the A & SV Railroad
The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad has received a significant financial gift from a Kansas foundation that focuses on providing financial assistance to community projects in Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri. The Hays-based Ross E. and Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation has awarded $30,000 to partially meet the cost of making much needed improvements for the train’s electrical, heating and cooling and audio systems.
Geary County Deputies respond to a pair of weekend accidents
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway and E. Lyons Creek Road for a single vehicle accident at 3:40 p.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Cassandra Barlow, Junction City, was turning from south bound U.S. 77 onto east bound Lyons Creek Road when she lost control of her Saturn passenger vehicle and drove off the roadway into a tree. Both the driver and passengers were transported to Geary Community Hospital for minor injuries.
Former Emporia State president condemns mass firing
TOPEKA — A former interim president of Emporia State University contends mass dismissal of more than 30 faculty brands the institution as a higher education outcast and undermines recruitment and retention of quality students and faculty. Ed Flentje, who served as interim ESU president in 2011, expressed concern in...
J-Steppers celebrate 50 years at JCHS
J-Steppers have been in existence at Junction City High School for 50 years. Their 50-year reunion was held Friday in conjunction with Homecoming activities at JCHS.
Defendant in weekend homicide case is returned to Junction City
Geary County Sheriff's authorities have reported that Deputies arrested Joshua J. Sturgis, Junction City, at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the County Detention Center. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault. The allegations stem from the shooting death of...
Governor proclaims Oct. 7-8 'Kansas GameDay Weekend'
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Friday, in celebration of the success the University of Kansas and Kansas State University football programs have had this season, proclaimed Friday and Saturday “Kansas GameDay Weekend," according to a statement from her office. “One thing is certain: this state’s football programs...
Shop With a Cop fundraiser is scheduled in October
Sportsman's Acres will be the location for the second annual Shop with a Cop fundraiser shoot on Saturday, Oct. 22, with the competition beginning at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $50, which includes breakfast and lunch. You need to bring your own ammunition or purchase it at the range.
American Legion Post #45 will help in bringing Pearl Harbor victim home
On Monday, October. 17, the American Legion Post #45 Riders Chapter and others will be escorting the remains of Seaman Second Class Pete Turk to his final resting place. Turk died the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, on the USS California in Pearl Harbor. Riders will line up at 9:30...
Man wanted on nationwide warrant gave Kan. deputy fake name
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas man after a traffic stop arrest. Just after 11:30p.m. Oct. 6, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the scope of the stop, it was believed the driver was providing false information about his identity.
Kan. murder suspect shot by police moved from hospital to jail
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A suspect identified in the fatal shooting at a Kansas home who was later wounded in Thursday's officer-involved shooting is out of the hospital., according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith. Eric Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri is now being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections...
Police: Kansas man accused of intentional, premeditated murder
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 11:30a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 200 BLK of NW Knox Avenue in Topeka for a medical emergency, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. EMS transported one individual to a local area...
Police ID Kansas woman who died after struck by vehicle
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 68-year-old Kerry L. Hanika of Topeka. Just after 8:30a.m. Wednesday police responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian injury accident in the southbound lanes of the 3700 block of SW Topeka Boulevard, according to Sgt. Justin Joyce.
Aging Well receives a contribution for senior living project
Aging Well Senior Living received a donation of $1500.00 from the Neighborhood Walmart on McFarland Rd. Jill Arnold, Walmart Pharmacist, was instrumental in securing the funds for Aging Well. Arnold shared, “We are excited to support Aging Well Senior Living and to have a continued partnership over the upcoming years.”
