Read full article on original website
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
Bulldogs Fall in SEC White Title Showdown
A high-flying Tecumseh offense was too much for the Chelsea football team Friday night as the Indians claimed the SEC White title with a 50-34 win. Tecumseh entered the game with a 6-0 record and was averaging over 50 points a game, but many believed they hadn’t seen a defense like the Bulldogs.
Highlighting top performers, vote for Ann Arbor-area Football Player of the Week
ANN ARBOR – MLive has gathered 10 Ann Arbor-area football players for readers to choose between for the Player of the Week poll for Week 7. Readers can vote as many times as they would like until 9 a.m. on Friday. The winner of the poll will be announced shortly thereafter.
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines
A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See the 5 Ann Arbor-area football teams holding down playoff spots after Week 7
ANN ARBOR – With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the push for the playoffs is heating up Ann Arbor-area football teams. The stakes are high for teams to improve their playoff positioning or make one last charge toward a spot in the Top 32 teams of their respective 11-player division.
965thecave.com
Tecumseh Wins SEC White Title; Highlights Exciting Night for Lenawee County Football
Adrian, MI – What a night for Lenawee County high school football! The highlight from Friday was the SEC-White title game between Tecumseh and Chelsea…won by the Indians 50-34 on the road. The 7-0 Tribe stay in the undefeated ranks…with Clinton and Hudson each picking-up easy wins at home.
Tecumseh, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chelsea High School football team will have a game with Tecumseh High School on October 08, 2022, 08:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Michigan coach Mike Hart ‘trending in positive direction’ after sideline scare
Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart is out of the hospital and doing better after his scary situation Saturday in Bloomington. The Wolverines’ running backs coach is “back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction,” according to a Monday morning statement from the team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
See 59 photos as Ypsilanti Lincoln football hosts Ann Arbor Pioneer
YPSILANTI, MI -- Lincoln High School hosted Pioneer High School for Lincoln’s homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Lincoln won the game with a final score of 40-20. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out 59 photos from...
Flint-area football highlights: Durand clinches share of MMAC, Goodrich to play for Metro title
FLINT – Durand clinched a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Friday with a 54-8 victory over Chesaning coupled with New Lothrop’s loss to Ovid-Elsie. The Railroaders hiked their record to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the MMAC entering next week’s showdown at New Lothrop. Gabe...
Michigan Coach Collapses on Sideline During Game, Team Gathers Around Cart
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and was put on a cart during the Wolverines’ matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers. “Some sort of medical situation as Michigan RB Coach Mike Hart is being tended to on the sideline after appearing to collapse, per @anthonytbroome,” the RedditCFB Twitter page wrote in its caption.
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After Loss To Ohio State
The Spartans head man said he wasn't looking to make changes to his coaching staff after four consecutive losses by double digits...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan State football's Jaden Mangham carted off field after tackle vs. Ohio State
Editor's note: Updated to reflect Mangham's condition after the game. EAST LANSING — Michigan State football’s Jaden Mangham was taken off the field Saturday following a head-to-head collision with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. ...
How to watch Lions at Patriots: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
The Detroit Lions (1-3) head to New England to face the Patriots (1-3) in their first outdoor game of the season. Both teams lost last week, with the Lions looking to inch closer to .500 before their bye week. Here’s everything you need to know about the game from how...
A fallen Michigan football coach, a silent stadium and moments that remind us who we are
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You can’t get 50,000 people to agree on much these days, if anything at all. Then a former —and beloved — Michigan football running back collapsed on the sideline Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium and 50,000 people went silent. They agreed, without discussion...
Saline XC runner cruises to Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week award
ANN ARBOR – Ethan Umberger had one of his best performances of the season last week and readers rewarded him accordingly. The Saline junior finished first in the SEC Jamboree reserve race last week to help the Hornets place first in the race. Thanks to that performance, Umberger was...
You vote, we go: Pick Ann Arbor-area Week 8 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
ANN ARBOR -- Which Ann Arbor-area high school football game will we be sending one of our award-winning photographers to for a Week 8 matchup?. Readers will get to decide where our photographer heads on Friday to capture images that subscribers will then be able to receive free downloads of high-resolution photos from the game and half-off photo-related merchandise.
Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On Mike Hart
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart had some sort of medical issue on the sidelines during the game against Indiana.
Complex
Three Wounded in Shooting Outside HS Football Game
Online video shows a crowd fleeing as gunfire erupts outside a high school football game. According to TMZ, the incident took place Friday night in Toledo, Ohio, where Whitmer High School went head-to-head with Central Catholic. Police confirmed three people were wounded in the shooting: a Whitmer student as well as an adult male and adult female. The extent of their injuries have not been revealed; however, authorities say each of the victims are expected to make full recoveries.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the country? Fans, media make case following first half vs. MSU
Ohio State’s offense was rolling through the Michigan State defense in the first half. The Buckeyes went into halftime up 35-13. The Ohio State offense had 429 total yards of offense in a dominant first half in East Lansing. Many fans made their case for Ohio State to be the No. 1 ranked team in the country after how the Buckeyes played.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0