Tecumseh, MI

Bulldogs Fall in SEC White Title Showdown

A high-flying Tecumseh offense was too much for the Chelsea football team Friday night as the Indians claimed the SEC White title with a 50-34 win. Tecumseh entered the game with a 6-0 record and was averaging over 50 points a game, but many believed they hadn’t seen a defense like the Bulldogs.
CHELSEA, MI
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines

A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
High School Football PRO

Tecumseh, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

You vote, we go: Pick Ann Arbor-area Week 8 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free

ANN ARBOR -- Which Ann Arbor-area high school football game will we be sending one of our award-winning photographers to for a Week 8 matchup?. Readers will get to decide where our photographer heads on Friday to capture images that subscribers will then be able to receive free downloads of high-resolution photos from the game and half-off photo-related merchandise.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Three Wounded in Shooting Outside HS Football Game

Online video shows a crowd fleeing as gunfire erupts outside a high school football game. According to TMZ, the incident took place Friday night in Toledo, Ohio, where Whitmer High School went head-to-head with Central Catholic. Police confirmed three people were wounded in the shooting: a Whitmer student as well as an adult male and adult female. The extent of their injuries have not been revealed; however, authorities say each of the victims are expected to make full recoveries.
TOLEDO, OH
