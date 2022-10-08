Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
2 arrested after Utah traffic stop yields estimated $2M in fentanyl
WASHINGTON, Utah (KSL.com) — Police on Wednesday say they found 60,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in southern Utah. A Washington County sheriff’s deputy stopped a Chevy Impala because it was in violation of window tint restrictions and failed to signal while changing lanes. The incident occurred on northbound Interstate 15 in Washington about 11:40 p.m., police said.
KSLTV
Victorious ending for defendants in a trial over stolen piglets
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A trial that began last Monday, Oct. 3, lasted nearly a week until a final verdict was reached on Saturday. The trial involved defendants and activists Paul Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung, who stole two piglets they claimed were dying from a Smithfield farm. Consequently, the...
Gephardt Daily
Donation puts autism sensory packets in all Utah Highway Patrol vehicles
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Every trooper in the Utah Highway Patrol now has an autism sensory packet in their patrol car. “We are so grateful to the Utah Autism Council for their donation of sensory kits for every vehicle of the Utah Highway Patrol,” the UHP said in a press release on its Facebook page. “Resources like this in addition to our training and refresher courses on de-escalation when encountering a person with autism are things that will continue to help us at keeping Utah safe.”
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Man arrested in 114-pound fentanyl bust eludes DEA
It is called the biggest fentanyl bust on a U.S. highway. But it’s what police didn’t mention about the bust had the Problem Solvers asking some questions.
Gephardt Daily
Police: 62K fentanyl pills found in trunk during St. George traffic stop
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man from Mexico was arrested after police say 62,000 fentanyl pills were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in St. George. Rigoberto Beltran Garibay was pulled over just before midnight Wednesday for an alleged signal violation...
Gephardt Daily
Animal activists found not guilty of taking piglets from Southern Utah farm
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two animal activists charged with a 2017 burglary and the theft of two piglets from a Milford farm have been found not guilty. The jury, in St. George, reached a verdict Saturday. The men charged were Paul Picklesimer, 44, and...
kjzz.com
Suspect wanted by FBI, multiple Utah agencies after armed bank robberies
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect is wanted by the FBI and multiple Utah police agencies after armed bank robberies around the Wasatch Front. Officials have asked for the public's help identifying the suspect, who they described as being 5'11" to 6' with a thin build. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Woman jailed after ramming husband’s car in Parowan
PAROWAN, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 58-year-old woman was arrested after Parowan City police say she rammed the back of her husband’s car after they had been arguing about cheating. Parowan City police were flagged down by “a citizen whose wife crashed into his vehicle...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
kjzz.com
Utah man with extensive criminal history among Metro Gang Unit's Top 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Metro Gang Unit placed Jaelyn Isaiah Fountain on its 10 Most Wanted List. The probationer has an extensive criminal history, even though he is only 25 years old. Fountain is a documented gang member. The MGU has Fountain listed as a top priority due to his propensity to commit violence against people.
kjzz.com
7-year-old dies after crash on SR-14 in southern Utah
DUCK CREEK VILLAGE, Utah (KUTV) — A 7-year-old has died after a crash in Kane County, Utah DPS officials said. They said a 2008 GMC pickup was traveling westbound on State Route 14 near mile marker 27 at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Friday. The GMC reportedly drifted over the...
2 killed in crash on I-25 early Saturday morning, suspect in custody for DUI
CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash on southbound Interstate 25 early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on southbound Interstate 25 near the Happy Canyon Road exit, the Colorado State Patrol said. The driver of one of the...
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
kvnutalk
Another Northern Utah resident dies; now 5,028 COVID deaths in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For the third straight week a resident living in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) died from the effects of COVID-19. A Cache County man age 85 or older was one of seven deaths in Utah the last seven days. Since the start of the pandemic COVID...
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a steak in the comfort of your own food and enjoy it with your friends and family, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time. If you too enjoy exploring new restaurants and you also happen to live in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
HometownLife.com
Michigan hunter survives after Alaskan moose hunt adventure ends with plane crash
Casey West left Michigan and headed into the Alaskan wild for an unforgettable adventure. He feels lucky to have gotten out alive after it ended in a plane crash. “It was an experience,” West, a 36-year-old Brandon Township resident, said. “Hopefully I never have this exact experience again, but it was an adventure.”
kjzz.com
Mongo's story reaches man across country who spotted him while running wild in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mongo’s story has touched hearts across the country and proving it really is a small world. David, who works for the Air Force was in town September 12-19 working in Tooele on a sensitive military project on the UTTR test range. He was...
KUTV
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
fox9.com
12 Europeans detained in northern Minnesota for smuggling attempt
(FOX 9) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents stopped a "smuggling attempt" after two cars with 12 migrants unlawfully entered Minnesota near the Canadian Border. The agency announced on Friday an agent at the Warroad Station was notified on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry into the country near Roseau, Minnesota.
