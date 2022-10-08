Read full article on original website
'He's gonna show up and embarrass me': Herschel Walker predicts he will lose debate
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker openly predicted that he would lose in a debate with his Democratic opponent, saying Sen. Raphael Warnock will "show up and embarrass" him, as he is "not that smart."
Don Lemon ‘Stunned’ by Claim That Herschel Walker Is Anti-Abortion: ‘He Can’t Be, He Paid for It!’
Don Lemon was perplexed by a GOP strategist’s assertion Wednesday that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is anti-abortion, despite The Daily Beast revealing that Walker paid for the mother of one of his children to have one in 2009. Lemon asked Alice Stewart, a former campaign operative for several...
The View Hosts Mock Herschel Walker: He's 'Acting Out' Shaggy's 'It Wasn't Me'
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. As the controversy surrounding Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, continues to swirl, the former football player is doubling down on his denials — and the women of The View are having none of it. On...
'Come on, man': Carville pushes back on GOP commentator's reaction to Walker
Democratic strategist James Carville says he was “totally flummoxed” by CNN political commentator Scott Jennings’ reaction to reports about Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
Fallon Celebrates ‘Bully’ DeSantis Working With Biden on Hurricane Relief: Like ‘Special Episode of a Disney Sitcom’ (Video)
Jimmy Fallon was pleasantly surprised to see Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden working amicably together this week, following the damage of Hurricane Ian. The “Tonight Show” host joked that it gave him the same feeling that a very special episode of a beloved sitcom might.
