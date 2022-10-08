Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
U.S. Postal Service Wants to Hike Stamp Prices to 63 Cents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said Friday it wants to raise the price of first-class Forever mail stamps from 60 to 63 cents to account for inflationary costs. USPS filed notice of the proposed hike with the Postal Regulatory Commission and wants the increase to take effect Jan....
The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging
The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
The American City With No Inflation
The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
FedEx Stores and Offices to Close Throughout U.S.
Select stores and offices are being closed due to a substantial company-wide economic downturn. As a result, the entity is facing a sharp stock plunge. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FOXBusiness.com, and CBSNews.com.
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers said he could not remember a time when there were as many economic “cross-currents” as there are right now.
FedEx (FDX) Earnings Warning: Recession Harbinger or Single-Stock Hiccup?
Investors have plenty of worries – chief among them inflation and a potential recession. But the engine that ultimately drives the stock market is corporate profits. As long as earnings growth stays on track, then corporate America—and by extension, your stock portfolio—remains on solid ground. Which is...
Head of Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago wants to curb inflation even if jobs are lost
Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said Monday that getting inflation under control will be his top priority, even if it means losing jobs.
msn.com
Mortgage rates dip slightly
Average long-term US mortgage rates ticked down modestly this week after six straight weeks of gains pushed rates to heights not seen in more than a decade, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession in 2008. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate dipped to 6.66 percent from 6.70 percent last week. One year ago, the rate stood at 2.99 percent. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, came down to 5.9 percent from 5.96 percent last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS.
CNBC
Here's where the jobs are for September 2022 - in one chart
Leisure and hospitality was the standout sector, growing by 83,000 jobs. Health care has now returned to its pre-pandemic employment levels, according to the labor department, and hospitals and ambulatory services each added 28,000 jobs in September. Job growth remained strong overall in September, but declines in several sectors led...
freightwaves.com
FedEx Ground reduces holiday demand projections
FedEx Ground is adjusting downward its holiday traffic forecasts due to an increasingly pronounced slowdown in demand, according to a person familiar with the matter. In a statement late Friday, the FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) ground delivery unit said that “weakening macroeconomic conditions are causing volume softness.” The unit said it is “collaborating with customers on their projected shipping needs and making adjustments as necessary” to ensure it can meet its delivery commitments. It did not provide any specific numbers.
dallasexpress.com
Inflation Outpacing Wages Says Federal Reserve
Americans are having trouble keeping their wages from feeling the eroding effects of inflation, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Despite wages rising at the fastest pace in decades, inflation continues to outpace gains by American workers, the Dallas Fed reports. Within the past two years, the U.S....
US mortgage rates rise for the SEVENTH week to 6.75% - the highest in 16 years - resulting in slump of more than 14% in applications to buy or refinance homes
US mortgage rates have jumped for the seventh-week in a row to 6.75 percent, the highest in 16 years, causing a slump in home loan applications. Over the past seven weeks, mortgage rates have soared by 1.3 percentage points, the largest surge since 2003 and hitting rates not seen since 2006.
marinelink.com
US Imports Headed to Lowest Level Since Early 2021
Imports at the United States’ major container ports are expected to fall to their lowest level in nearly two years by the end of 2022 even though retail sales continue to grow, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released today by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.
U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September; unemployment falls to 3.5%
New hires continue in the U.S. economy, but the pace so far is slower than last year.
BofA Extends ‘Pay by Bank’ to Euro Payments
Bank of America has made its Pay by Bank payment solution available for euro currency payments, the bank announced Monday (Oct. 10). Offered in conjunction with Banked Ltd., the roll-out follows the U.K. launch of Pay by Bank in February this year and lets eCommerce shoppers pay directly from their bank account, Bank of America (BofA) said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS.
U.S. adds 263,000 jobs in September as growth cools
The latest job market summary for September from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates the U.S. labor market has begun to slow; still, the Federal Reserve is monitoring hiring rates to determine if it will continue to raise interest rates, per The New York Times. The labor market's resilience continues to challenge the Federal Reserve, which is working to cut job growth enough to tackle inflation. In the report released Friday, the Labor Department said employers added 263,000 open positions in September, a decrease from the 315,000 added in August. The unemployment rate also decreased from 3.7 percent to 3.5 over...
