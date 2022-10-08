Watterson edges CCL rival DeSales in central Ohio high school football Game of the Week

Two plays on defense and one on special teams during the game's final six minutes helped Watterson overcome a performance littered with miscues and take a step up in the CCL title chase.

On their way to a 14-12 victory over DeSales on Oct. 7 at Ohio Dominican, the Eagles overcame five turnovers and 90 yards in penalties.

Central Ohio high school football scoresfor Week 8; Columbus area Week 9 schedule

Even though Watterson outgained the Stallions 305-182 in total yardage, with 263 coming through the air, the Eagles barely survived while improving to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the league. The Stallions dropped to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in the CCL.

"Every CCL game is going to be like that," said Watterson senior wide receiver Brandon Trout, who had seven catches for 156 yards. "It's a very emotional division and we're all good teams. You can't get too high or too low."

Watterson was up 14-3 and on the verge of adding another score midway through the third quarter when it drove to the DeSales 7. But a holding penalty, a sack by the Stallions' Ty Neubert for (minus)-4 yards and a false start forced fourth-and-goal from the Stallions' 27. A missed field goal ended that scoring opportunity.

An interception that the Stallions’ Liam Harmon returned 42 yards late in the third quarter set up a 27-yard Joey Bangert field goal early in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game at 14-6.

After DeSales got a 35-yard run by Avery Garlock on the second play of its next possession, a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback P.J. Noles four plays later made it 14-12 with 5:23 to go, but Noles was tackled on the two-point conversion attempt by Watterson's Cole Rhett to keep it at 14-12.

"I went inside because P.J. was just standing there and he got a gap, so I went and just tackled him," Rhett said. "Our defense carried us tonight. It feels great because for the last four years we lost in the fourth quarter, but we converted and won the game."

Watterson got a 26-yard pass from quarterback A.J. McAninch to Trout to begin the ensuing drive, but on third-and-9, McAninch was intercepted by Harmon and he returned it 45 yards to the Watterson 13.

With 2:28 to go, Bangert attempted a 23-yard field goal, but it was blocked by the Eagles’ Charlie Bernotas.

"This was his fourth DeSales game and the moment wasn't too big for him and he came through for us," Watterson coach Brian Kennedy said.

DeSales got one final opportunity to score, but an interception with 1:01 to go by Ryan Rudzinski — his ninth of the season — sealed the win.

"We were very unlike ourselves tonight on offense, and I give our kids on defense a ton of credit," Kennedy said. "We made one more play than they did."

Gabe Caruso rushed for 91 yards on 21 carries to lead the Stallions, who completed one pass against the Eagles and have yet to throw for a touchdown on the season.

"We fought hard and gave ourselves a chance at the end," DeSales coach Ryan Wiggins said. "How many times has this game come down to a play one way or the other? Our defense did enough to give us a chance, and we just didn't get enough points on the board."

Here are three takeaways from DeSales vs. Watterson at Ohio Dominican in the central Ohio high school football Game of the Week:

Watterson improved to 38-29-1 all-time in the series. The Eagles and Stallions have split their last six matchups, with each game being decided by seven points or fewer.

During the first half, DeSales was tackled for seven negative-yardage runs by the Watterson defense as Dominic Purcell and Elliot Baur both had two tackles for loss.

One of the first-half highlights came when Watterson’s Tommy Haley made a beautiful 25-yard diving catch on a pass from McAninch late in the first half. That moved the Eagles to their own 46, and they scored five plays later on Rudzinski’s 22-yard touchdown reception from McAninch.

DeSales vs. Watterson at Ohio Dominican

DeSALES: 3-0-0-9–12

WATTERSON: 7-7-0-0–14

D—Bangert 36 FG

W—Mercer 2 run (Kessinger kick)

W—Rudzinski 22 pass from McAninch (Kessinger kick)

D—Bangert 27 FG

D—Noles 3 run (run failed)