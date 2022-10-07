School voucher applications pour in; Flagstaff hopes to ease housing crisis; Cultural festivals in the Valley
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.
Over 10,000 applications for universal school vouchers poured in the past week, according to numbers released by the Arizona Education Department.
Flagstaff officials say they hope Proposition 442 will help address the housing crisis by creating rental and homeownership opportunities.
The top fall cultural festivals in Phoenix include Pride, Mesa's Dia De Los Muertos, Tempe Festival of the Arts and Four Peaks Oktoberfest.
Today, you can expect it to be mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high near 89 degrees. Mostly clear at night with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a low near 70 degrees. Get the full forecast here.
Today in history
- On this date in 1914, the World War I song “Keep the Home Fires Burning,” by Ivor Novello and Lena Guilbert Ford, was first published in London under the title ”‘Till the Boys Come Home.”
- In 1956, Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game in a World Series to date as the New York Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5, 2-0.
- In 1998, the House triggered an open-ended impeachment inquiry against President Bill Clinton in a momentous 258-176 vote; 31 Democrats joined majority Republicans in opening the way for nationally televised impeachment hearings.
- In 2016, Donald Trump vowed on Twitter to continue his campaign; many Republicans were calling on Trump to abandon his presidential bid in the wake of the release of a 2005 video in which he made lewd remarks about women and appeared to condone sexual assault.
- In 2012, President Barack Obama designated the Keene, California, home of Cesar Chavez, the late founder of the United Farmworkers Union, as a national monument.
Comments / 0