Flagstaff, AZ

School voucher applications pour in; Flagstaff hopes to ease housing crisis; Cultural festivals in the Valley

By Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Over 10,000 applications for universal school vouchers poured in the past week, according to numbers released by the Arizona Education Department.

Flagstaff officials say they hope Proposition 442 will help address the housing crisis by creating rental and homeownership opportunities.

The top fall cultural festivals in Phoenix include Pride, Mesa's Dia De Los Muertos, Tempe Festival of the Arts and Four Peaks Oktoberfest.

Today, you can expect it to be mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high near 89 degrees. Mostly clear at night with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a low near 70 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

Today in history

  • On this date in 1914, the World War I song “Keep the Home Fires Burning,” by Ivor Novello and Lena Guilbert Ford, was first published in London under the title ”‘Till the Boys Come Home.”
  • In 1956, Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game in a World Series to date as the New York Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5, 2-0.
  • In 1998, the House triggered an open-ended impeachment inquiry against President Bill Clinton in a momentous 258-176 vote; 31 Democrats joined majority Republicans in opening the way for nationally televised impeachment hearings.
  • In 2016, Donald Trump vowed on Twitter to continue his campaign; many Republicans were calling on Trump to abandon his presidential bid in the wake of the release of a 2005 video in which he made lewd remarks about women and appeared to condone sexual assault.
  • In 2012, President Barack Obama designated the Keene, California, home of Cesar Chavez, the late founder of the United Farmworkers Union, as a national monument.

fox10phoenix.com

Katie Hobbs holds campaign event, says Arizonans have more in common than political differences

The Democrat candidate running for Arizona Governor and current Secretary of State hosted an event on Sunday, Oct. 9. Katie Hobbs spoke at Barry Goldwater Park in Paradise Valley and was joined by several Republicans campaigning for her. She emphasized putting the country before political parties and says we have much more in common than our political differences.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Oktoberfest at Tempe Beach Park is filled with fun!

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From German dancers to eating brats; riding rides, to playing any of the fun games. Arizona’s Family is showcasing the best of Four Peaks Oktoberfest in Tempe. Celebrate with three days of live music, brats, beer, and extra fun like dachshund races, keg tappings, karaoke, carnival rides, and much more.
TEMPE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

DV students walk out to protest new school laws

Students at Desert Vista and five other Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 afternoon to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Hundreds gather in Scottsdale to show support for Iranian protesters

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been three weeks since the morality police killed Mahsa Amini for wearing her hijab wrong. Saturday, was a global day of solidarity. Hundreds of protestors showed up to Scottsdale Fashion Square chanting encouragement for Iranian protestors, waving flags, and holding images of the events in Iran. “This was the spark that created that moment that was needed for millions of people in Iran dealing with injustice that was going on,” said Hessam Rahimian, who migrated to Arizona from Iran 35 years ago. Rahimian says strict laws on women have plagued Iran for over 40 years.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule

Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Free firewood available on Coconino NF, northwest of Flagstaff

Verde Valley News – Free firewood is available to permitted individuals on two new areas of the Coconino National Forest’s Flagstaff Ranger District. The A-1 area is located off Interstate 40 west. It can be accessed by taking the A-1 mountain exit. Follow the road for half a mile, turn left onto Forest Road 518, [...] This post Free firewood available on Coconino NF, northwest of Flagstaff originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
ARIZONA STATE
