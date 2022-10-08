ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

3 observations: How Ballard football broke another long losing streak in win over Trinity

By Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIaNJ_0iQtgLxX00

As the final seconds ticked down in Ballard football’s 14-9 victory Friday night at Trinity, Bruins coach Adrian Morton bounced around the sidelines as much as his players.

Just six weeks after his Bruins beat Male for the first time since 2009, Morton saw his team end a 33-game losing streak against the Shamrocks dating back to 1995.

Ballard students weren’t allowed on the Marshall Stadium turf, so Morton jumped up on a bench and started celebrating with them as quarterback Tristan Hawkins took one last knee.

He was in the moment, but after exiting the postgame handshake line, he was also trying to stay grounded. At least a little bit, even if his team just accomplished the rare feat for any team not named St. Xavier to beat both the Shamrocks and the Bulldogs in the same regular season.

“It’s about us. It ain’t about them,” Morton said. “At the end of the day, we just want to be 1-0 every week. I’m so proud of my guys. We just go out, and we just practice hard, man. These kids, they’ve done a phenomenal job this season just being coachable. I love these guys. Just proud to be a Bruin.”

Week 8 football:Kentucky high school football scores and live updates

Here are three takeaways from Ballard's latest big victory:

Turnovers the difference in this one

Jaden Minkins 15-yard interception return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter gave the Bruins a lead it would not relinquish in what was a battle of defenses.

When he snagged Will DeSensi’s pass, there was nothing but a wide-open field between him and the end zone.

“I knew when the ball came my way, I had to make a play on it,” Minkins said. “If nobody else was going to make a play, I had to make a play. That’s what it meant to me. It meant that much that I made sure we put points on the board to win this game.”

Trinity’s points came from mistakes made by the Bruins. After recovering a fumble at the Bruins 13 with 4:13 left in the second quarter, starting quarterback Drew Allen’s sneak tied the game at 7-7 in the final minute of the half.

3 observations:How No. 1 St. Xavier's defense outlasted No. 2 Manual in Class 6A slugfest

The Rocks then took the lead when the snap on a Bruins punt sailed out of the end zone midway through the third quarter.

But the hosts, too, made their share of mistakes and failed to muster much of anything on offense. Aside from scoring the touchdown off a short field, the Rocks’ only scoring opportunities were 45- and 51-yard field goal attempts by Kellan McLaughlin. Both had plenty of leg, but both just missed.

A claim for No. 1:Kellan McLaughlin may be the best in Kentucky. Is a scholarship in his future?

Quarterback troubles still a problem for Trinity

With 2:04 left in the third quarter, Trinity coach Jay Cobb decided to bring in the sophomore DeSensi for Allen. He said he was hoping to create a spark.

“It’s been a problem all year, and it remains a problem,” Cobb said about his team’s offensive struggles. “Our defense gives up seven points, and we lose. We missed two field goals; it could have been a 15-14 game. That’s kind of been our story all year.”

Bruins get another important win in 6A

Ballard moves to 6-1 on the year and, more importantly, 1-0 in Class 6A District Five. Trinity is now 4-4 (0-1).

With the playoffs now less than a month away, Minkins said he and his teammates know they can’t afford to peak just yet. When asked what they needed to do, he echoed Morton’s line.

“Week in and week out, we got to go 1-0,” Minkins said. “Every day, 1-0. So, we got to make sure every week we’re focused on the task at hand and not get too big-headed.”

Best in the city:Meet 15 top college football recruits suiting up for Louisville-area high schools in 2022

BALLARD 0 7 0 7 – 14

TRINITY 0 7 2 0 – 9

Ballard – William Elliot 2 run (Will Boehm kick)

Trinity – Drew Allen 1 run (Kellan McLaughlin kick)

Trinity – Safety, Ballard snapped the ball out of end zone

Ballard – Jaden Minkins 15 interception return (Boehm kick)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal

DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike.  ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with:  Wagner's ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty

The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Louisville, KY
Football
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
WLKY.com

NBA and WNBA host basketball clinic in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NBA and WNBA hosted a clinic and scrimmages for future basketball stars this weekend in Louisville. The event took place on Saturday at MidAmerica Sports Complex. Former NBA guard Tim Hardaway, along with current Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, spent time at the clinic and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#College Football#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Ballard Football#Trinity Bruins#Shamrocks
Wave 3

Racing Louisville fans start planning their next course of action

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Racing Louisville FC has lost its first sponsor after a sexual misconduct investigation involving one of their former coaches and now the fans are reacting too. Sherman-Williams announced Friday that they are suspending their partnership with Racing Louisville after an investigation into sexual misconduct in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
LouFamFun

Trick-or-Treat times around Louisville

What time is trick or treating in Louisville? Trick-or-treat times hours in Kentuckiana. This is a very popular question each Halloween. And, for 2022, since Halloween falls on a Monday, people ask if kids still trick or treat on Monday or if it’s moved to the weekend. The answer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)

This cosmic-themed market will be host to 18 vendors that include interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), live art making, and live music by ZenPond and SCZ. (Oct. 7-8) Douglass Loop. Free | Fri. 6-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. –...
LOUISVILLE, KY
seniorresource.com

4 Most Affordable Big Cities For Retirement

If you are one of the many Baby Boomers who plan to move when you retire, but you don’t have the hefty nestegg needed to live in some of the most popular retirement destinations, no worries. There are plenty of affordable retirement cities that still have great health care, good weather, and the “wow factor” of regional recreation and cultural activities to fill the days of even the most active and adventurous retirees.
LOUISVILLE, KY
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY

If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Frost Advisory and Freeze Watch Posted for the Weekend

A cold front rolled through our area early Friday morning, ushering in cooler air for this weekend. The National Weather Service has started to issue the "cold weather products" but tells us it are likely to make updates to these. We will share those updates with you as they come in.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy