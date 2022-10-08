3 observations: How Ballard football broke another long losing streak in win over Trinity

As the final seconds ticked down in Ballard football’s 14-9 victory Friday night at Trinity, Bruins coach Adrian Morton bounced around the sidelines as much as his players.

Just six weeks after his Bruins beat Male for the first time since 2009, Morton saw his team end a 33-game losing streak against the Shamrocks dating back to 1995.

Ballard students weren’t allowed on the Marshall Stadium turf, so Morton jumped up on a bench and started celebrating with them as quarterback Tristan Hawkins took one last knee.

He was in the moment, but after exiting the postgame handshake line, he was also trying to stay grounded. At least a little bit, even if his team just accomplished the rare feat for any team not named St. Xavier to beat both the Shamrocks and the Bulldogs in the same regular season.

“It’s about us. It ain’t about them,” Morton said. “At the end of the day, we just want to be 1-0 every week. I’m so proud of my guys. We just go out, and we just practice hard, man. These kids, they’ve done a phenomenal job this season just being coachable. I love these guys. Just proud to be a Bruin.”

Here are three takeaways from Ballard's latest big victory:

Turnovers the difference in this one

Jaden Minkins 15-yard interception return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter gave the Bruins a lead it would not relinquish in what was a battle of defenses.

When he snagged Will DeSensi’s pass, there was nothing but a wide-open field between him and the end zone.

“I knew when the ball came my way, I had to make a play on it,” Minkins said. “If nobody else was going to make a play, I had to make a play. That’s what it meant to me. It meant that much that I made sure we put points on the board to win this game.”

Trinity’s points came from mistakes made by the Bruins. After recovering a fumble at the Bruins 13 with 4:13 left in the second quarter, starting quarterback Drew Allen’s sneak tied the game at 7-7 in the final minute of the half.

The Rocks then took the lead when the snap on a Bruins punt sailed out of the end zone midway through the third quarter.

But the hosts, too, made their share of mistakes and failed to muster much of anything on offense. Aside from scoring the touchdown off a short field, the Rocks’ only scoring opportunities were 45- and 51-yard field goal attempts by Kellan McLaughlin. Both had plenty of leg, but both just missed.

Quarterback troubles still a problem for Trinity

With 2:04 left in the third quarter, Trinity coach Jay Cobb decided to bring in the sophomore DeSensi for Allen. He said he was hoping to create a spark.

“It’s been a problem all year, and it remains a problem,” Cobb said about his team’s offensive struggles. “Our defense gives up seven points, and we lose. We missed two field goals; it could have been a 15-14 game. That’s kind of been our story all year.”

Bruins get another important win in 6A

Ballard moves to 6-1 on the year and, more importantly, 1-0 in Class 6A District Five. Trinity is now 4-4 (0-1).

With the playoffs now less than a month away, Minkins said he and his teammates know they can’t afford to peak just yet. When asked what they needed to do, he echoed Morton’s line.

“Week in and week out, we got to go 1-0,” Minkins said. “Every day, 1-0. So, we got to make sure every week we’re focused on the task at hand and not get too big-headed.”

BALLARD 0 7 0 7 – 14

TRINITY 0 7 2 0 – 9

Ballard – William Elliot 2 run (Will Boehm kick)

Trinity – Drew Allen 1 run (Kellan McLaughlin kick)

Trinity – Safety, Ballard snapped the ball out of end zone

Ballard – Jaden Minkins 15 interception return (Boehm kick)