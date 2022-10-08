ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leechburg, PA

Leechburg, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mars Area High School football team will have a game with Kiski Area High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

The Norwin High School football team will have a game with Connellsville Area High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
Braylan Lovelace Wants to Make History at Leechburg Before to Enrolling Early at Pitt

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Pitt 2023 commit Braylan Lovelace is the driving force of Leechburg Blue Devils being a contender for the WPIAL Class-1A title. He is a big, strong, and physical running back who is the focal point of Leechburg’s offense, defense, and special teams with him running the ball, catching the ball out of the backfield, and making plays on defense.
LEECHBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

After teacher assault, Pittsburgh's Oliver Citywide Academy to implement new safety measures

Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy will roll out enhanced safety measures after a student assaulted a teacher at the school in September. The school will provide two-way radios for every classroom, introduce an additional security guard to the building, revise its enrollment process to review student documentation from previous settings, and designate separate entrances for staff, students and visitors, among other measures.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex catches fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - No injuries were reported after a fire started at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. Multiple crews were called to the building just before 7 p.m. tonight after a rooftop unit caught fire. No word on the extent of the damages.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park ice cream shop offering last shot at Choco Tacos

Choco Tacos are described as a “fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream in a sugar cone taco with a peanut-sprinkled chocolate coating.”. Yum. That sounds like it would hit the spot on the hottest July day. Come to think of it, it would also probably hit the spot on the coldest day in January.
BETHEL PARK, PA
rmusentrymedia.com

BREAKING: Robert Morris receives historic gift to Rename The School of Business

During the inauguration of President Dr. Michelle Patrick on Friday, Robert Morris University announced a historic gift thus renaming its School of Business. Patrick spoke on the significance of the donation, “This is a transformational gift to the university and it is the largest personal gift that we have ever received and it is going to make us soar into the next century and will affect every student’s life here at Robert Morris in a positive way.”
MOON, PA
WTAJ

Developing: Crash sends 3 to hospital in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were sent to a hospital after a crash Sunday in Cambria County. Emergency crews were sent to the crash on Skyline Drive in Reade Township. Three people inside the vehicle were reportedly transported following the incident. Details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ on air and […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Frost advisory begins for multiple counties at midnight, low 60s by Monday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — After sunset, expect temperatures to tumble fast — a clear sky early will bring a chill to the air early this evening. Clouds will increase overnight mainly north of Interstate 70 into the early morning hours. Most locations will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. However, areas around I-70 and south will stay clear longer, allowing the chance for frost to form once again tonight. For this reason, a frost advisory will be in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Monday morning for Washington, Fayette and Greene counties. If you are in these locations, make sure to cover your outdoor plants before bed tonight.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
