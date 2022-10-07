ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantis Charter co-op football team takes care of business against Excel on the road

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
 2 days ago
BOSTON — It was another great effort by the Atlantis Charter co-op football team on Friday.

The Tritons won their second straight game, beating Excel on the road, 34-16, at Saunders Stadium on Moakley Park in Boston.

Freshman quarterback Davion Adediran threw for three touchdown passes in the victory for Atlantis/Connolly/Westport. He now has an area-best eight touchdown passes.

Devin Paradise had a 44-yard touchdown run and caught another one for 38 yards. He also added a two-point conversion.

Isaiah Poydress caught two touchdown receptions — 29 yards and 19 yards and Marvins Antoine added a touchdown reception. Adediran collected a two-point coversion.

The Tritons host Wareham next Friday at 6 p.m.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

