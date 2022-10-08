ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, OH

Dalton wins district golf title, clinches back-to-back state appearances

By Alex Tichenor, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wG0P_0iQtgHQd00

ALLIANCE — Jaden Schlabach woke up nervous Thursday morning. More nervous than usual.

He and his Dalton teammates entered the Division III Northeast District Tournament with expectations. A year after finishing as the district runner-up, the Bulldogs knew anything short of a second straight trip to the state tournament would be a disappointment. One of the best seasons in school history wouldn't be complete without another trip to the biggest tournament of the year.

Those nerves transformed into joy by the afternoon.

Dalton won the Div. III Tannenhauf District with a score of 327, led by tournament medalist Schlabach, who shot a 76 to lead the 'Dawgs back to the Div. III state tournament. Tuslaw's Adam Sibila also qualified for the state tournament, shooting a 79 to finish second as an individual outside of the three qualifying teams.

The Div. III state tournament takes place next Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.

"This is probably the most nervous I've gotten for this tournament," Schlabach said. "I just had to tell myself, 'Stick to your routine. You've put the work in. Release all external thoughts and focus.' I think that was the main thing today. I really focused."

Dalton, which posted the eighth-best sectional team score of the nine district-qualifying teams, fared much better in the near-perfect conditions Thursday compared to playing on a tough, water-logged Pine Hills track last week.

And, as he's done all season, Schlabach was there to lead the way.

"He is the one we can rely on," Dalton's Brendan Lehman said. "We all have our good days and bad days but knowing that he'll be in the 70s unless something goes really wrong, it's nice to know. It's nice to have."

The 'Dawgs steady No. 1 had another one of those rock-solid performances of non-spectacular, but effective golf. Schlabach didn't sink any long putts during his district-best round. He didn't put any approaches right next to the pin. But he limited mistakes and gave himself short par putts all day to shoot 4-over.

"The difference today was my putting," Schlabach said. "My lag putts weren't the greatest, but I was able to make those 3-5 footers to make par. I didn't make any long putts. ... I also had to chip a few times and the wedges were good today too."

Dalton's consistency as a team was the difference-maker in taking home the team title. All four scoring players shot 85 or better — something only runner-up Warren JFK (332) also accomplished. Lehman and Todd Brahler each carded 83s and Zach Brahler shot an 85 to come out on top.

"It's a great feeling," Lehman said. "We know we had the target on our back all year."

Once Dalton's players got off the course, all they could do was wait for the scores to come in, continuously checking the live scoring on their phones. As the final groups were finishing up, it became clear that Dalton was not only heading back to state but going home as the district champion.

Meanwhile, Sibila put together one of his best rounds of the year, getting to state for the first time in his prep career.

"Honestly, my goal was just to make it to districts," Sibila said. "But going to state is better than that. I'm excited."

Even moments after finding out he was heading to NorthStar next week, Sibila couldn't help but think about missed opportunities.

"I had three three-putts," Sibila said. "That didn't help at all. But it turned out all right."

Loudonville also competed as a team in the tournament, along with Northwestern's Joe Buchholz.

Buchholz played one of the best rounds of the day, finishing tied for eighth among the 53-player field, firing an 82.

Meanwhile, Loudonville finished sixth, just seven shots out of third place (the top three teams qualified for the state tournament), with a score of 354. The Redbirds played steady golf, led by Isaac Gessner's 84, along with Judah Layton's 87, Chandeler Gribble's 88 and Gabriel Gerhart's 95.

Girls' Golf — Div. II Sable Creek District

Northwestern's Kylee Purdy entered Thursday's district tournament at Sable Creek with her eye on a return trip to the Div. II state tournament.

Unfortunately, the standout senior fell just short.

Purdy placed tied for fifth as an individual, with Ravenna's Abbie Retherford (77), United's Mati Zines (77) and Laurel's Siena Maschke (79) grabbing the three individual state berths up for grabs.

Purdy shot an 81 — 42 on the front and 39 on the back.

She played the regular season as Northwestern's No. 1 and won her sectional tournament last week with a 74.

Orrville's Abby Ankenman also competed in the district tournament, finishing tied for 20th with a 93.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqkt.com

Green Local renaming football stadium after hall of fame coach

The Green Local School District’s board of education has approved a measure to rename Smithville High School’s football and track stadium in honor of former longtime hall of fame coach Keith Schrock. During his more than 30 years at Smithville, Schrock led the Smithies’ football team to 15 Wayne County Athletic League Titles and a state runner-up finish in 2002. His track teams, meanwhile, captured 25 league titles. A public reception for Schrock will be held this Friday night, from 5:30-6:30pm, in the high school’s newly renovated weight room. A ceremony honoring Schrock and the renaming of the stadium will also be held during Friday night’s halftime festivities.
GREEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loudonville, OH
Dalton, OH
Sports
City
Orrville, OH
City
Alliance, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Dalton, OH
City
Ravenna, OH
Alliance, OH
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Ohio that are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Northstar Golf Club
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH

Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
AKRON, OH
gohsonline.com

The story behind Canton’s Crumbl

It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
OHIO STATE
newsymom.com

Stark County Trick or Treat & Halloween Fun

Check out this comprehensive list of 2022 Trick or Treat dates/times and other spooky-fun activities in Stark County, Ohio!. Beach City: Trick or Treat – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. Brewster: Trick or Treat – Monday, October 31, 2022; 6-7:30 p.m. Canal Fulton:. Canton: Trick or Treat...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Deadly Crash in Eastern Portage

RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 66-year-old Ravenna man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Portage County Wednesday morning. The State Highway Patrol says Gregory Dean was dead at the scene after his pickup truck hit another pickup making a left turn on Route 5 in Paris Township.
RAVENNA, OH
whbc.com

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The case of a former Canton firefighter accused of breaking into a co-worker’s home and assaulting her has been transferred to the county’s Honor Court. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli is scheduled to be sentenced next month on guilty pleas to assault...
CANTON, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy