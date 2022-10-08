The Extra Point: Greenville vs Rehobeth

REHOBETH, Ala. (WDHN) — Rehobeth welcomed in Greenville Friday night with work to do to get back in the playoff hunt.

Coming into this one, the Rebels sat at 0-3 in the region and essentially had to win tonight’s game and then knock off Eufaula next week in order to have a chance at a playoff birth.

Rehobeth wins 42-7.

