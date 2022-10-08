ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinnelon, NJ

Kinnelon football grinds out win over Pequannock in rivalry showdown

By Nick Gantaifis, Morristown Daily Record
 2 days ago
KINNELON – Kinnelon used an old-school formula to get the job done.

The Colts ran the ball, burned the clock and kept the opposing offense off the field to defeat rival Pequannock, 19-7, on Friday in a SFC National Blue showdown at Spiros Sports Complex.

Running backs Justin Tilton, Liam Parrella and Lex Lucas each scored a touchdown as Kinnelon evened its record at 3-3 to move into a three-way tie in the division standings with two games left in the regular season. Pequannock dipped to 3-3.

“Managing the clock has been our game plan all season. The records really didn’t match up, but this is a rivalry game,” Tilton said. “We brought our best tonight. We executed tonight.

“Morale is really high right now and we feel good about this rivalry win. We have two more games and we have to win out and see what happens.”

Kinnelon dominated the time of possession and ran 61 plays compared to Pequannock’s 32 plays.

The Colts went up 6-0 when Tilton raced nine yards to cap a six-play, 68-yard drive on the opening drive with 8:34 left in the first quarter.

Pequannock took a one-point lead in the closing seconds of the first quarter when Dennis Jarensky barreled in from two yards out.

But Kinnelon dominated the clock in the second quarter, running 17 plays and eating up more than 10 minutes before Parrella scored from a yard out to put the Colts up 13-7 with 1:33 left in the first half.

“We’re a power running team,” Kinnelon first-year coach Dustin Grande said. “We’re creating an identity here. We want to pound the rock and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

What it means

Kinnelon is now tied for first place in the SFC National Blue standings with Pequannock and North Warren. The Colts control their own destiny, having defeated North Warren on Sept. 23 and now Pequannock.

Kinnelon is also .500 for the first time since the 2016 season.

By the numbers

Tilton rushed for 66 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown.

Lucas rushed for 78 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown.

Parrella rushed for 74 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.

They said it

“We preach one team, one family. That goes beyond our football team. We’re trying to incorporate everyone – the band, the fans, the youth program and the student body. We’re changing the culture here. We have an opportunity to do something special here for years to come.” – Grande

“Coach Grande built a scheme to run the ball and that’s what we did. We have a new field, a new coach and a new start. We want to continue to pound the rock and keep winning.” – Lucas

Kinnelon plays at Whippany Park next Friday.

Pequannock hosts Hanover Park next Friday.

Daily Voice

Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22

Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
RAHWAY, NJ
CBS New York

Nutley water main shut down, gushing water stops days after break

NUTLEY, N.J. -- A state of emergency is in place in at least two northern New Jersey towns.This after a massive water main break that had been creating problems since last week, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported.By Sunday night, finally, the leak in the affected pipe on Bloomfield Avenue in Nutley was sealed. On Wednesday, the nearly 6-foot water main broke, sending water gushing out like a river and flooding some homes nearby.Even though there has been progress, it is still impacting towns which rely on the North Jersey District water supply. Starting Saturday, Montclair and Glen Ridge issued a state...
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants

Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

