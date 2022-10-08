Read full article on original website
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: DW Styles healing through fashion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A South Bend designer, who says fashion saved his life, stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning. We learned about Darris White, known as DW Styles, and his mental health journey through fashion when he headlined the Forecast of Fashion show back in July.
WNDU
Open-Air Market welcomes families for early Halloween celebration
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Shop and scare!. The Bridgman Open-Air Market held its second annual Halloween Market. Around 40 craft and food vendors gathered outside the United Federal Credit Union to peddle fall-themed wares, local produce, and handmade goods. “Today is our Halloween event,” said Nick Schmidt, market manager for...
WNDU
Michiana celebrates Columbus Day
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - October is Italian Heritage Month, and with Monday being Columbus Day, the community came together to celebrate the Italian explorer. At Central Park in Mishawaka, over 100 attendees recognized the adversity immigrants face when coming to the United States and honored the determination of their ancestors.
WNDU
Portion of Red Arrow Highway closed in Berrien County
Gurley Leep President receives St. Joseph County 'Good Scout Award'. The award is presented to extraordinary community leaders for outstanding contributions to the quality of life in their community. Notre Dame still perfect in Shamrock Series matchups after win over BYU.
abc57.com
Kite surfer rescued from Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officials received a report that a kite surfer was pulled out of Lake Michigan on Saturday in the late afternoon, at Washington Park, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Their condition at this time is unknown.
WNDU
Local business gears up for fall events
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A local business is gearing up for some exciting events. The Union, Wellness Boutique opened about a year ago in Plymouth. The studio offers an intimate space for exercise, health coaching and energy healing. Next Monday, they are hosting a special event in collaboration with Fat...
Gary mayor presents $1.5M check to YWCA of Northwest Indiana at annual Circle of Friends gala
ABC7's Samantha Chatman and her father DJ Sam Chatman hosted the event at the Hard Rock Casino.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
WNDU
Survivors of gun violence, domestic abuse honored Saturday in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A celebration for survivors was held Saturday, as the day marked one year since St. Joseph High School student Tyler Brown was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. It happened on the northwest side of South Bend in front...
22 WSBT
City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival
Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
WNDU
First Alert Weather
As election day gets closer, IU South Bend Political Science Professor and election expert Elizabeth Bennion sat down with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. While the festival is only a one-day event, The Apple Patch is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Making Strides Against...
WNDU
Michigan City officials investigating pair of early Sunday house fires
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City fire officials are investigating a pair of house fires that happened early Sunday morning. Firefighters were first called to a home on Ohio Street around 3:30a.m. About 45 minutes into fighting that fire, they were called to another house fire along E. Home Street.
22 WSBT
South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
95.3 MNC
Man shot near Indiana Ave. & Chapin St. in South Bend has died
The man who was critically injured in a shooting near Indiana Avenue and Chapin Street in South Bend has died. Police were called around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, to the area where they found Domenik Briggs, 30, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital,...
24-year-old Cass County man wins $500K on ticket bought during lunch break
LANSING, MI -- A Cass County man’s lunch break purchase led to the lottery win of a lifetime after he brought home a $500,000 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Time 10 instant game. “I stopped at the store on my lunch break and bought a Cashword ticket...
WNDU
$15 million planned for improvements at Elkhart’s Wellfield Botanic Gardens
The Cougars are off to their best start under third year head coach Casey McKim. The Kingsmen are coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Marian and South Bend St. Joseph.
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to residential fire in South Bend
The Cougars are off to their best start under third year head coach Casey McKim. Penn hosting New Prairie Friday in unbeaten conference showdown. The Kingsmen are coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Marian and South Bend St. Joseph.
WNDU
Prayers for peace: Local church celebrates Our Lady of the Rosary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Parishioners gathered at Holy Family Catholic Church in South Bend to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary. All across the nation, churches participated in Rosary Coast to Coast, an event focused on coming together and praying for the end of violence and the promotion of brotherly love.
WNDU
Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
WNDU
14th annual Apple Patch Festival held Saturday
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Apple Patch, which is located just east of North Liberty, held its 14th annual Apple Patch Festival Saturday. Attendees got to pick a wide variety of apples and pumpkins. Folks also got to check out other produce available at The Apple Patch, while also browsing over two dozen vendor booths and food options.
