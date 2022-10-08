ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: DW Styles healing through fashion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A South Bend designer, who says fashion saved his life, stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning. We learned about Darris White, known as DW Styles, and his mental health journey through fashion when he headlined the Forecast of Fashion show back in July.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Open-Air Market welcomes families for early Halloween celebration

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Shop and scare!. The Bridgman Open-Air Market held its second annual Halloween Market. Around 40 craft and food vendors gathered outside the United Federal Credit Union to peddle fall-themed wares, local produce, and handmade goods. “Today is our Halloween event,” said Nick Schmidt, market manager for...
BRIDGMAN, MI
WNDU

Michiana celebrates Columbus Day

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - October is Italian Heritage Month, and with Monday being Columbus Day, the community came together to celebrate the Italian explorer. At Central Park in Mishawaka, over 100 attendees recognized the adversity immigrants face when coming to the United States and honored the determination of their ancestors.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Portion of Red Arrow Highway closed in Berrien County

Gurley Leep President receives St. Joseph County ‘Good Scout Award’. The award is presented to extraordinary community leaders for outstanding contributions to the quality of life in their community. Notre Dame still perfect in Shamrock Series matchups after win over BYU. Updated: 16 minutes ago. The Fighting Irish have...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
South Bend, IN
Entertainment
City
Mishawaka, IN
abc57.com

Kite surfer rescued from Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officials received a report that a kite surfer was pulled out of Lake Michigan on Saturday in the late afternoon, at Washington Park, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Their condition at this time is unknown.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Local business gears up for fall events

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A local business is gearing up for some exciting events. The Union, Wellness Boutique opened about a year ago in Plymouth. The studio offers an intimate space for exercise, health coaching and energy healing. Next Monday, they are hosting a special event in collaboration with Fat...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#West Side Story#Las Vegas#Police#Fop#Shamrock Series#The Apple Patch
22 WSBT

City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival

Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

First Alert Weather

As election day gets closer, IU South Bend Political Science Professor and election expert Elizabeth Bennion sat down with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. While the festival is only a one-day event, The Apple Patch is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Making Strides Against...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
22 WSBT

South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Man shot near Indiana Ave. & Chapin St. in South Bend has died

The man who was critically injured in a shooting near Indiana Avenue and Chapin Street in South Bend has died. Police were called around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, to the area where they found Domenik Briggs, 30, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Prayers for peace: Local church celebrates Our Lady of the Rosary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Parishioners gathered at Holy Family Catholic Church in South Bend to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary. All across the nation, churches participated in Rosary Coast to Coast, an event focused on coming together and praying for the end of violence and the promotion of brotherly love.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

14th annual Apple Patch Festival held Saturday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Apple Patch, which is located just east of North Liberty, held its 14th annual Apple Patch Festival Saturday. Attendees got to pick a wide variety of apples and pumpkins. Folks also got to check out other produce available at The Apple Patch, while also browsing over two dozen vendor booths and food options.
NORTH LIBERTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy