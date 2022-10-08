Read full article on original website
Week 7 High School Football Scores in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – It’s Friday, which means it’s football night in north central West Virginia! Scores will be updated in this story throughout the night. Bridgeport at Preston FINAL: 55-13 Bridgeport East Fairmont at Philip Barbour FINAL: 35-34 East Fairmont in OT RCB at Lincoln FINAL: 31-20 Lincoln Fairmont Senior at Morgantown FINAL: 14-0 […]
KTRE
Newton and Hemphill face-off on the football field Friday
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The Hemphill Hornets struggled against the Newton Eagles during Friday night’s game. We have highlights from the game.
Prep Football: Dodson scores seven touchdowns as Summers County secures homecoming win
Hinton – Liv Meador and Duke Dodson both had a night to remember Friday in Hinton. While Meador was crowned the homecoming queen, Dodson was king of the gridiron, scoring seven touchdowns in Summers County’s 54-7 win over Sherman. Six of Dodson’s scores came on the ground where...
Dewey Selmon: Success takes time to build. Be patient, Sooner fans.
I have experienced both winning and losing. Yes, I was on two national championship football teams at the University of Oklahoma. But after that, I was drafted by the Tampa...
Dad and daughter catch 'all the great memories' covering Eastern Alamance High School football
MEBANE, N.C. — Bailey Pennington Allison closes her laptop after work. It’s 5 p.m. on a Friday, but her second job has just begun. By the time her father, Alan Pennington, picks her up, she’s got her video camera ready. They pile into his gray Honda, debating what food to pick up on the way – Cook Out or Wendy’s?
Northwestern thumps Indian Land, remains unbeaten in high school football region play
The Trojans made a statement against the No. 8-ranked Warriors, scoring the game’s final 47 points to earn a decisive 54-7 win at Indian Land Stadium.
Prep Football: Danielson does it all in Wyoming East win
New Richmond – A week after helping account for five touchdowns, Jackson Danielson did one better. The junior QB threw three touchdown passes, ran for three more and intercepted a pass on defense as Wyoming East earned a 43-18 win over Richwood Friday night on homecoming in New Richmond.
Prep Football: Man pulls away late in win at Shady
Shady Spring – Shady Spring faltered late Friday evening, dropping a 41-22 decision to Man Friday night at H.B. Thomas Field. The Tigers stayed within a touchdown all throughout the third quarter but a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Man cemented the victory for the visitors from Logan County.
The Week Ahead: Regular season winds down for several fall sports
ROCKINGHAM — The regular season for several Richmond Senior High School fall sports teams will wrap up this week. The Lady Raider volleyball team will close its regular season schedule on Thursday at rival Scotland High School. Richmond (8-12, 4-7 SAC) has lost its last four matches. A win...
