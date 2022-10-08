ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Week 7 High School Football Scores in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – It’s Friday, which means it’s football night in north central West Virginia! Scores will be updated in this story throughout the night. Bridgeport at Preston FINAL: 55-13 Bridgeport East Fairmont at Philip Barbour FINAL: 35-34 East Fairmont in OT RCB at Lincoln FINAL: 31-20 Lincoln Fairmont Senior at Morgantown FINAL: 14-0 […]
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Prep Football: Man pulls away late in win at Shady

Shady Spring – Shady Spring faltered late Friday evening, dropping a 41-22 decision to Man Friday night at H.B. Thomas Field. The Tigers stayed within a touchdown all throughout the third quarter but a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Man cemented the victory for the visitors from Logan County.
SHADY SPRING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Paralysis#American Football#Wsaz#The Point Pleasant Junior

Comments / 0

Community Policy