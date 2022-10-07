ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Week 7 HS football roundup: Cocoa thriller, first Astronaut win plus homecoming games

By Brian McCallum, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago

Cocoa played one of the state's best on the road and lost despite a furious second-half comeback. Anothet team not only scored its own points but got its first win of the year. Meanwhile, a handful of teams celebrated homecoming around Brevard County in Week 7.

Melbourne 24, Palm Bay 7

Hunter Turner connected with Jalen Clarke on a 29-yard scoring pass into the corner of the end zone and ran for a late score as the Bulldogs beat their Babcock rival.

Trevor Causey's 42-yard first-quarter field goal got Melbourne (4-2) on the board, and a Wesley Lambert 16-yard run on the first play of the second quarter put the home team up on homecoming night, 10-0. Clark's score came midway through the second.

Photos: See the gallery from Palm Bay at Melbourne, 2022 football

Palm Bay's next game is at home against Astronaut on Oct. 17, rescheduled from Week 6.

Astronaut 21, Winter Springs 7

The War Eagles got their first win on homecoming night in Titusville.

Chevion Beachem scored the first points of the year for Astronaut (1-4) on a 14-yard run at 9:35 of the second quarter. Delvonte Hunter ran in from 15 in the third, and Colt Stuerwald combined with Ryan Gordon for a 44-yard touchdown pass.

Astronaut visits Space Coast next for a District 12-2S game.

Week by week: 2022 Brevard HS football schedule & results

Bayside 21, Viera 14

The Bears won their second in a row and did it for homecoming in Palm Bay.

Viera led in the first quarter on a 5-yard pass from Dominick Gentile to Michael Schmidt, but Bayside (4-2) scored the next two touchdowns and didn't trail again. David Francis scored on two runs, and Logan Churchel caught a 14-yard pass from Garrett Louks for the other Bears score.

Viera dropped to 0-6 and hosts Harmony for a District 11-4S game on Friday, while Bayside hosts Merritt Island in 10-3S play.

Seminole 35, Cocoa 29

In Sanford, The Tigers forced overtime with a comeback, but they couldn't score in the extra period.

Read more about it: Cocoa football falls at Sanford Seminole in OT

Cocoa trailed by two touchdowns entering the fourth quarter, but Blake Boda scoring passes to Kyon Calhoun and Jaden Edgecombe tied the game. In overtime, Rory Thomas scored on the ground from the 7 for the home team

The Tigers dropped to 2-3 with the loss to the No. 2 team in Class 2M.

Cocoa started the scoring in the first quarter on a 78-yard interception return by Jordan Holmes. After Seminole took a brief 8-7 lead, DayDay Farmer went 85 yards with a Boda pass to put the Tigers ahead, 14-8 midway through the first.

Cocoa hosts District 12-2S opponent Titusville in Week 8.

Titusville 32, Port Orange Atlantic 7

The Terriers got their fourth win in six appearances, this one as part of the school's homecoming.

That puts the team on a three-game winning streak. Titusville plays at Cocoa on Friday in District 12-2S play.

Heritage 30, Sebastian River 7

The Panthers have won two in a row after an 0-4 start, this time on the road against a previously unbeaten Sharks team.

Heritage led, 23-0, when Tayshawn Benson went 72 yards on a touchdown run. After Sebastian River scored for the first time of the night, the Panthers answered on a Joseph Tenta run of 19. Benson set it up with a run of 22.

Heritage hosts District 11-4S opponent Melbourne in Week 8.

Cocoa Beach 35, Cornerstone Charter 0

Payton Ellis scored on 25- and 23-yard runs and the Minutemen won for the fourth time in a row.

Alan Bailey also scored on the ground in the homecoming game. Mason Bryant scored first, returning a fumble 20 yards to the end zone in the opening quarter.

Receiver Aaron Gerber and quarterback Logan Silvea rounded out the scoring with a 19-yarder through the air.

Cocoa Beach visits Out-of-Door Academy next.

Eau Gallie 35, Palm Coast 20

In Flagler, the Commodores rebounded from the first loss for win No. 6 of the season.

Both Tyler Sheehan and Robert Stafford returned interceptions for touchdowns, Stafford's going 97 yards in the final seconds.

Alvarez Baker opened the scoring with a 59-yard run at 6:41 of the first.

Eau Gallie's next game is at home against Bayside on Oct. 21.

Rockledge 20, Carrollwood Day 6

The Raiders won their road game in Tampa. It was scheduled after Hurricane Ian's aftermath cancelled a game at Manatee.

Rockledge improved to 5-1 for the season and will host Satellite on Friday for a District 10-3S contest.

Merritt Island 45 , Eustis 35

The Mustangs won on the road on Thursday night.

Merritt Island visits Bayside for a District 10-3S game in Week 8.

Seabreeze 28, Satellite 21

On Satellite homecoming night, the Scorpions trailed by four touchdowns at halftime and fell just short of a comeback win, dropping to 3-4.

Parker Dawson threw a touchdown pass to Mark Hinkell and ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown, while Achaia Jones also scored on the ground in the comeback attempt.

Satellite visits District 10-3S foe Rockledge in a week.

Palatka 61, Space Coast 8

Tristin Wilner scored on a 5-yard fourth-quarter run, but it wasn't enough for the Vipers on the road.

Space Coast visits Astronaut for a District 12-2S game next.

Contact McCallum at bmccallum@floridatoday.com. Follow @321preps on Twitter and Instagram. Be sure to subscribe to FLORIDA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Week 7 HS football roundup: Cocoa thriller, first Astronaut win plus homecoming games

click orlando

St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
DELAND, FL
