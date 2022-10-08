The Ukrainian Defense Ministry posted a video mocking Russian soldiers for the squalor they left behind while retreating from a previously occupied part of Ukraine. The video posted Thursday shows what appears to be an abandoned makeshift Russian barracks in the Ukrainian city of Izium. The video was filmed on September 8, according to the ministry, the same day Ukrainian forces announced they had reclaimed a large swath of northeastern Ukraine. Its release follows other revelations from Ukrainian forces of what Russia left behind in its retreat.

