Ukraine claims Russian military command has stopped sending new units into country – as it happened
Ukraine officials make claim Russian volunteers are refusing to serve in combat conditions after their counter-offensive
Thousands of Russian soldiers ‘surrounded by Ukraine troops’ in key Donetsk town
Thousands of Russian soldiers have been encircled by Ukrainian forces in a key occupied town in the Donetsk region, Kyiv has said. Lyman was captured by Russia in May but has come under pressure in recent days as Ukraine's troops seek to build on gains made during ongoing counter-offensives in the north and northeast of the country.
Soldiers took her husband at gunpoint after the Ukraine invasion. Months later she learned he was in Russia.
BUCHA, Ukraine — With machine guns trained on them, Natalia Kulakivska had just a few seconds to say goodbye to Yevhen Hurianov, her husband of 16 years. She dropped down on the patio of the family house and they locked eyes as almost 20 Russian soldiers forced him to his knees.
In the Ukraine war, a shadowy key player emerges: Russia's private army of mercenaries
As Russia's military performance weakens, a notorious mercenary group, long part of the Ukraine fight, steps into spotlight.
Former General Says U.S. Would 'Take Out' Russian Troops If Moscow Used Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine
A former CIA and military leader says the U.S. would wipe Russian troops off the map if Moscow chose to use nuclear weapons, Radar has learned. David Petraeus recently spoke about the Russian nuclear threat amid the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. In February, Russia invaded its neighbor under the pretext of freeing persecuted people.
Ukraine's Stunning Advance is Now Set to Meet 'Fierce' Russian Resistance
The Ukrainian army can expect swift retaliation from Russian forces following its counteroffensive success, according to an expert. Marina Miron, a research fellow in the Defense Studies Department's Center for Military Ethics at King's College London, spoke to Newsweek about Ukraine's recent successes in pushing back Russian troops. Ukraine's army...
Ukraine dares to dream it has reached the turning point: Russian troops surrender en masse as they realise 'hopelessness of their situation' amid Kyiv's lightning counter-offensive
Russian troops have surrendered en masse in the face of a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack that is continuing to gain ground today, leading some to hope that a turning point in the war has finally been reached. Kyiv's military intelligence said large numbers of Moscow's soldiers had laid down their weapons...
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
Russia launches Patriot missiles at Ukraine after Zelenskyy visits recently retaken city
Russian cruise missiles struck central Ukraine Wednesday hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the recently retaken city of Izyum. Ukrainian officials said the eight missiles had struck the central city of Kryvyi Rih which lies to the south of Kharkiv. The strikes were “aimed at buildings that are critically important...
Ukraine Shares Video of Russian Soldiers' Barracks: 'Not a Tight Ship'
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry posted a video mocking Russian soldiers for the squalor they left behind while retreating from a previously occupied part of Ukraine. The video posted Thursday shows what appears to be an abandoned makeshift Russian barracks in the Ukrainian city of Izium. The video was filmed on September 8, according to the ministry, the same day Ukrainian forces announced they had reclaimed a large swath of northeastern Ukraine. Its release follows other revelations from Ukrainian forces of what Russia left behind in its retreat.
Fall of Ukraine rail hub threatens Russian war gains
As Russian troops retreat after losing the key Ukrainian town of Lyman they need to set up a new frontline to protect their dwindling gains -- but one key supply route has already been cut off. As Rosomakha's unit visited the station on Sunday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was announcing that Lyman, a frontline town in the Donetsk region, had been cleared of Russian troops.
International Business Times
Russian Soldiers 'Running And Panicking' To Exit Liberated Ukraine Cities; Bodies Scattered Everywhere
Soldiers of the Russian army are now fleeing from territories liberated by the Ukrainian military as the latter's counteroffensive continues to push forward into the occupied Luhansk region, according to a report. The village of Torske in Donetsk Oblast served as one of the strongholds of the Russian army, with...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region says the number of local voters cited by pro-Russia officials as having participated in a “referendum” on living under Russian rule is inconsistent with the number of people residing in the area after seven months of war.
Ukraine War Updates: Troops Capture Russian Weapons in Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine troops continue to make advances as Russia retreats from areas of the northeastern region of Kharkiv. Ukraine claims to have taken more villages and pushed Russian forces back to the northeast border in recent days. As momentum continues to shift, Ukrainian officials say morale is high across the country.
Ukraine is hitting Russia hard in the regions Moscow is trying to seize
Kyiv, Ukraine CNN — As Vladimir Putin lost more of the Ukrainian territory he is seeking to annex, his government on Tuesday sought to finalize the formalities of its claim to four Ukrainian regions, none of which are fully controlled by Russia anymore. The upper house of Russia’s rubber-stamp...
Biden condemns Russian missile strikes, says U.S. will continue to impose costs
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Monday's widespread Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, saying they targeted civilians and served no military purpose, and vowed that the United States and its allies will continue to impose costs on Moscow.
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Strikes kill seven and Russians flee to Alaska
A series of Russian rocket attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least seven people, local officials have said. They said rockets hit residential buildings before dawn and then again several hours later. Rescue workers are now combing through the shattered remains of an apartment building,...
Pakistan, Ukraine, And The Race For Third-Party Ammunition
Via TwitterIn the rush to source artillery rounds, Ukraine and its allies turned to Pakistan and an air bridge provided by military cargo planes.
