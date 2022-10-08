Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Daily Student
Michigan football coach Mike Hart updates health after medical emergency Saturday
Mike Hart, current Michigan football running backs coach and former Indiana football assistant coach, gave an update on his health via a Michigan football Twitter post Monday morning. This comes after Hart was carted off the field in the first quarter of Indiana’s game Saturday against No. 4 Michigan after suffering a medical emergency on the Michigan sideline.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana offense falls dormant in the second half, can’t pull off upset over No. 4 Michigan
It was a tale of two halves Saturday, starting with Indiana football hanging tough with the No. 4 Wolverines but ending with the dam that is Indiana’s offensive line breaking loose. For the second week in a row, the Hoosier’s offense went stagnant in the second half, losing 31-10.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana football flirts with an all-time upset, lets it slip through the cracks
Plagued by injuries, hosting the fourth-ranked team in the country and fresh off a miserable loss to Nebraska, Indiana was primed to be embarrassed on homecoming day against Michigan — until it didn’t. The Hoosiers were down several key players — most notably their best player, senior linebacker...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana defense plays well despite the loss of defensive leader Cam Jones
Entering its homecoming matchup with No. 4 Michigan, the Indiana defense faced a tough task of stopping junior running back Blake Corum and the rest of the Wolverine rushing attack. The big story before the game even started was the losses of senior linebacker Cam Jones and senior defensive back Jaylin Williams to injury.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football without four starters due to injury in 31-10 loss against No. 4 Michigan
Indiana football head coach Tom Allen announced the Hoosiers were without four starters due to injuries ahead of Indiana’s matchup with No. 4 Michigan Saturday. For the second-consecutive week, graduate student wide receiver, DJ Matthews Jr. was out due to a hamstring injury suffered during week four against the University of Cincinnati. Junior receiver Javon Swinton was also sidelined.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball lets 2-1 lead slip away, loses 3-2 to Iowa
Indiana volleyball left Iowa City as a .500 team in disappointing fashion as it claimed two sets in Saturday’s match against Iowa but was unable to win a third set to complete the night. Without offensive help from senior middle blocker Kayley Rammelsberg and junior outside hitter Morgan Geddes,...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer begins second half of Big Ten schedule with showdown against Rutgers
Entering the second half of its eight-match conference schedule, Indiana men’s soccer finds itself in desperate need of wins in pursuit of its 18th Big Ten regular season title. The Hoosiers posted a 1-1-2 record through their first four matches. After opening the Big Ten slate with a road...
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
A fallen Michigan football coach, a silent stadium and moments that remind us who we are
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You can’t get 50,000 people to agree on much these days, if anything at all. Then a former —and beloved — Michigan football running back collapsed on the sideline Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium and 50,000 people went silent. They agreed, without discussion...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football looks to fix mistakes ahead of No. 4 Michigan
On a two-game skid, Indiana football faces its biggest challenge yet, No. 4 Michigan. Ahead of their matchup Saturday, head coach Tom Allen discussed the Hoosiers’ keys to beating the Wolverines on homecoming weekend. It was a treacherous showing from the Hoosiers last Saturday against Nebraska, losing 35-21. The...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer squanders first-half lead, draws Rutgers 2-2 in crucial road clash
One week ago, Indiana men’s soccer seemed relieved to return home with a point after drawing Michigan on the road. In a match in which the Hoosiers clawed back from two separate leads, the result was far from deflating. On Sunday against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, Indiana scored...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said
Follow along with us as Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh holds his weekly news conference in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines, No. 4 in the nation, are coming off a 31-10 win at Indiana. U-M will host No. 10 Penn State on Saturday (noon, Fox). Be the first to hear and see what...
Indiana Daily Student
Draw overshadows Indiana men’s soccer’s dominant play against Rutgers, weakens title hopes
Since overtime was scratched from college soccer prior to the beginning of the 2022 regular season, draws have become more commonplace in Division I play, especially across the Big Ten. Up and down the conference table, there are considerable differences when comparing last season’s records to this season. In 2021,...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football fires offensive line coach Darren Hiller after six seasons
Indiana football announced it has fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Darren Hiller, according to a press release Sunday. “I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said in the press release Sunday. “He represented IU in a first-class manner, but I believe it is time for a new voice to lead the offensive line room.”
Michigan football without WR Roman Wilson, two quarterbacks at Indiana
Michigan football’s offense will be without one of its top options on offense Saturday vs. Indiana. Roman Wilson, who did not make the trip to Bloomington for undisclosed reasons, a Michigan spokesman confirmed to the Free Press, is out. Wilson has been a go-to target for quarterback J.J. McCarthy...
insidethehall.com
Hoosier Hysteria gives insight into what Indiana basketball can do with a home crowd
Pyrotechnics, half-court shots, dancing and drop-top Cadillacs. While the events in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall were certainly anything but normal, and most don’t provide anything to draw from for valid season predictions, something was clear Friday night. Indiana has the fans. The fans have Indiana. And together, the energy...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Cuban produces brilliant troll of Michigan during Big Noon Kickoff appearance
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, made an appearance on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in advance of the Michigan-Indiana matchup. Cuban, who is an Indiana alumnus, took the opportunity to troll the Michigan fanbase. “You know I’m a huge IU fan, go IU, beat Michigan,” said Cuban...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Tom Allen announces firing of OL coach Hiller, alumnus Rod Carey to fill role
A disastrous effort by the offensive line against Michigan proved to be the tipping point for Tom Allen. The sixth-year head coach announced on Sunday afternoon the firing of offensive line coach Darren Hiller. In his place, IU alumnus and former head coach and offensive line coach Rod Carey will...
Three Standout Moments From Hoosier Hysteria
Indiana basketball held Hoosier Hysteria on Friday night. Here are three memorable moments from the event.
