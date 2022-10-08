ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Michigan football coach Mike Hart updates health after medical emergency Saturday

Mike Hart, current Michigan football running backs coach and former Indiana football assistant coach, gave an update on his health via a Michigan football Twitter post Monday morning. This comes after Hart was carted off the field in the first quarter of Indiana’s game Saturday against No. 4 Michigan after suffering a medical emergency on the Michigan sideline.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana defense plays well despite the loss of defensive leader Cam Jones

Entering its homecoming matchup with No. 4 Michigan, the Indiana defense faced a tough task of stopping junior running back Blake Corum and the rest of the Wolverine rushing attack. The big story before the game even started was the losses of senior linebacker Cam Jones and senior defensive back Jaylin Williams to injury.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football without four starters due to injury in 31-10 loss against No. 4 Michigan

Indiana football head coach Tom Allen announced the Hoosiers were without four starters due to injuries ahead of Indiana’s matchup with No. 4 Michigan Saturday. For the second-consecutive week, graduate student wide receiver, DJ Matthews Jr. was out due to a hamstring injury suffered during week four against the University of Cincinnati. Junior receiver Javon Swinton was also sidelined.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball lets 2-1 lead slip away, loses 3-2 to Iowa

Indiana volleyball left Iowa City as a .500 team in disappointing fashion as it claimed two sets in Saturday’s match against Iowa but was unable to win a third set to complete the night. Without offensive help from senior middle blocker Kayley Rammelsberg and junior outside hitter Morgan Geddes,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football looks to fix mistakes ahead of No. 4 Michigan

On a two-game skid, Indiana football faces its biggest challenge yet, No. 4 Michigan. Ahead of their matchup Saturday, head coach Tom Allen discussed the Hoosiers’ keys to beating the Wolverines on homecoming weekend. It was a treacherous showing from the Hoosiers last Saturday against Nebraska, losing 35-21. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football fires offensive line coach Darren Hiller after six seasons

Indiana football announced it has fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Darren Hiller, according to a press release Sunday. “I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said in the press release Sunday. “He represented IU in a first-class manner, but I believe it is time for a new voice to lead the offensive line room.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
