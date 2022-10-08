ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t follow the yellow brick road on Nov. 8 | PennLive letters

We know Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” as a children’s book, but many consider it a parable about good vs. evil. In it the heroine, Dorothy, is manipulated by an elusive faker. Likewise, today’s Republican Party is manipulated by a far more dangerous real-life fraudster. And he’s hand-picked political candidates (Munchkins?) loyal only to him. One of them, ironically named Oz.
State Rep. Tony DeLuca dies at 85

Pennsylvania state Rep. Tony DeLuca died Sunday of complications from lymphoma. He was 85. DeLuca died at his home, a state House Democratic spokesperson said. He had twice previously been diagnosed with lymphoma. DeLuca represented Pennsylvania's 32nd Legislative District, comprised of Penn Hills, Verona, the majority of Plum Borough and,...
BREAKING: Robert Morris receives historic gift to Rename The School of Business

During the inauguration of President Dr. Michelle Patrick on Friday, Robert Morris University announced a historic gift thus renaming its School of Business. Patrick spoke on the significance of the donation, “This is a transformational gift to the university and it is the largest personal gift that we have ever received and it is going to make us soar into the next century and will affect every student’s life here at Robert Morris in a positive way.”
'A heartbeat away': 3 reasons the Pa. lieutenant governor race matters

A pair of state representatives from Allegheny County are seeking a high post in Pennsylvania that receives low attention. While the governor's race takes up most of the campaign oxygen, Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis and Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso say their bids for the lieutenant governor's seat matter, too. The winner of this upcoming election will replace Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz

A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
More than 500 Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers deployed to Middle East

More than 500 soldiers from the Pennsylvania National Guard are heading out for a yearlong deployment in the Middle East. The members of the 28thInfantry Division were honored during a deployment ceremony in Harrisburg. The soldiers will serve as part of Operation Spartan Shield with missions throughout southwest Asia. It's...
U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
Mike Doyle is urging voters in Pennsylvania's 12th District not to vote for Mike Doyle. Yes, you read that right. And it's not the first case of congressional name games in elections.

What's in a name? A candidate's name is creating confusion amongst voters in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District, as the Republican nominee shares the same name as the retiring Democratic incumbent. Seeing double: Mike Doyle, the GOP candidate, has the same name as the congressman who has represented the area for...
Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington

Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
