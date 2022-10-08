Read full article on original website
Fall foliage in western Pennsylvania: Some areas approaching best color
PITTSBURGH — Some areas of western Pennsylvania are approaching best leaf color, according to the fall foliage report provided by the state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. A new fall foliage map for Oct. 6 through 12 was released Thursday. The map shows some counties in the northern...
Don’t follow the yellow brick road on Nov. 8 | PennLive letters
We know Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” as a children’s book, but many consider it a parable about good vs. evil. In it the heroine, Dorothy, is manipulated by an elusive faker. Likewise, today’s Republican Party is manipulated by a far more dangerous real-life fraudster. And he’s hand-picked political candidates (Munchkins?) loyal only to him. One of them, ironically named Oz.
State Rep. Tony DeLuca dies at 85
Pennsylvania state Rep. Tony DeLuca died Sunday of complications from lymphoma. He was 85. DeLuca died at his home, a state House Democratic spokesperson said. He had twice previously been diagnosed with lymphoma. DeLuca represented Pennsylvania's 32nd Legislative District, comprised of Penn Hills, Verona, the majority of Plum Borough and,...
BREAKING: Robert Morris receives historic gift to Rename The School of Business
During the inauguration of President Dr. Michelle Patrick on Friday, Robert Morris University announced a historic gift thus renaming its School of Business. Patrick spoke on the significance of the donation, “This is a transformational gift to the university and it is the largest personal gift that we have ever received and it is going to make us soar into the next century and will affect every student’s life here at Robert Morris in a positive way.”
State police vehicle struck during hit-and-run in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state police vehicle was struck during a hit-and-run in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. Saturday on State Route 31 just east of State Route 136. State police said the suspect vehicle was a dark-colored Jeep...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
More than $2,100 stolen from Taco Bell in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of more than $2,100 from a Taco Bell in Westmoreland County. Investigators said the theft happened at the Mountain Laurel Plaza location in Unity Township sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they have a...
'A heartbeat away': 3 reasons the Pa. lieutenant governor race matters
A pair of state representatives from Allegheny County are seeking a high post in Pennsylvania that receives low attention. While the governor's race takes up most of the campaign oxygen, Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis and Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso say their bids for the lieutenant governor's seat matter, too. The winner of this upcoming election will replace Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
Cold case: State police offering $5K reward for info on woman who went missing 33 years ago
SCOTTDALE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a cold case involving a woman who went missing over 30 years ago in Westmoreland County. Ada Jane Groomes was last seen on Oct. 7, 1988 at Groomes Transit Company in East Huntingdon Township. She...
"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz
A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
More than 500 Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers deployed to Middle East
More than 500 soldiers from the Pennsylvania National Guard are heading out for a yearlong deployment in the Middle East. The members of the 28thInfantry Division were honored during a deployment ceremony in Harrisburg. The soldiers will serve as part of Operation Spartan Shield with missions throughout southwest Asia. It's...
Hempfield Area sets public hearing on possible middle school closure
Hempfield residents have an opportunity this month to comment on proposed middle school consolidation plans and the possible closure of Harrold Middle School. The public hearing — scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in the high school auditorium — will allow residents to voice their opinions on the plans, which were first discussed in the spring.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
Mike Doyle is urging voters in Pennsylvania's 12th District not to vote for Mike Doyle. Yes, you read that right. And it's not the first case of congressional name games in elections.
What's in a name? A candidate's name is creating confusion amongst voters in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District, as the Republican nominee shares the same name as the retiring Democratic incumbent. Seeing double: Mike Doyle, the GOP candidate, has the same name as the congressman who has represented the area for...
Pennsylvania Senate Race: How the polls have trended for John Fetterman, Dr. Oz
(WHTM) – Few races in the nation have attracted as much attention and money as the Pennsylvania Senate Race. Polls show a tightening race between Republican celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman. Despite suffering a stroke in May and not publicly campaigning for several months, Fetterman has remained ahead in […]
Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington
Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
3 Pennsylvania eateries make New York Times’ best restaurants list for 2022
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Three Pennsylvania restaurants, including one in Pittsburgh, have been named to New York Times’ 50 best restaurants in the US list for 2022. First up on the alphabetical list is Andiario in West Chester. Andiario touts a menu that changes on the regular and may reflect local Pennsylvania farming and harvests. You […]
